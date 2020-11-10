Now Playing 100 Best Shows: How Bachelor Nation Changed These Stars' Lives

Tayshia Adams may have just taken over as the Bachelorette, but it's already time to start thinking about The Bachelor. ABC has officially announced when Matt James, the franchise's first Black Bachelor, will officially begin his journey to find true love. The network has also revealed a handful of other premiere dates for its winter slate of unscripted shows.

James will hand out his historic first roses on The Bachelor beginning Monday, Jan. 4 at 8/7c. Later that week, on Thursday, Jan. 7, three new series will premiere: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune; quiz show The Chase, hosted by Sara Haines and featuring Jeopardy!'s James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter; and mystery-based game show The Hustler, hosted by Craig Ferguson.

ABC has also revealed that American Idol will return on Valentine's Day, as a new crop of talented singers compete for the illustrious title. Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Ryan Seacrest, and Bobby Bones will all return for the new season.

Check out all of the premiere dates for ABC's upcoming unscripted series below.

MONDAY, JAN. 4

The Bachelor (8/7c)

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (8/7c)

The Chase (9/8c)

The Hustler (10/9c)

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

To Tell the Truth (8/7c)

SUNDAY, FEB. 14

American Idol (8/7c)