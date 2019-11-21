Get ready for another disaster in Shondaland's Seattle, because a new Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 crossover event is coming in January. ABC has revealed its midseason premiere schedule for the beginning of 2020, and now we know the next time the doctors at Grey-Sloan will come together with the local fire department.

The schedule also reveals when The Bachelor and American Idol will return for new seasons, as well as midseason premiere dates for freshman favorites Emergence and Stumptown. ABC will also debut a new drama series in the new year titled For Life, from executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, about a prisoner who becomes a lawyer and advocates for others as he fights to overturn his own false conviction.

Check out ABC's full midseason premiere schedule below.

Sunday, Jan. 5

7/6c: America's Funniest Home Videos



Monday, Jan. 6

8/7c: The Bachelor (Season 25 premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 7

8/7c: JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time

9/8c: mixed-ish

9:30/8:30c: black-ish

10/9: Emergence

Wednesday, Jan. 8

9/8c: Modern Family

9:31/8:31c: Single Parents

10/9: Stumptown



Monday, Jan. 13

10/9c: The Good Doctor

Wednesday, Jan. 15

8/7c: The Goldbergs

8:30/7:30c: Schooled

Friday, Jan. 17

8/7c: American Housewife

8:30/7:30c: Fresh Off the Boat

Tuesday, Jan. 21

8/7c: The Conners

8:30/7:30c: Bless this Mess

Thursday, Jan. 23

8/7c: Station 19 (new time, crossover event)

9/8c: Grey's Anatomy (new time, crossover event)

10:01/9:01c: A Million Little Things (new time)

Sunday, Feb. 9

8/7c: The Oscars

Tuesday, Feb. 11

10/9c: For Life (series premiere)

Sunday, Feb. 16

8/7c: American Idol (Season 18 premiere)

Sunday, Feb. 23

10/9c: The Rookie

Thursday, April 2

10/9c: How to Get Away with Murder