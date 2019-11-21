Get ready for another disaster in Shondaland's Seattle, because a new Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 crossover event is coming in January. ABC has revealed its midseason premiere schedule for the beginning of 2020, and now we know the next time the doctors at Grey-Sloan will come together with the local fire department.
The schedule also reveals when The Bachelor and American Idol will return for new seasons, as well as midseason premiere dates for freshman favorites Emergence and Stumptown. ABC will also debut a new drama series in the new year titled For Life, from executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, about a prisoner who becomes a lawyer and advocates for others as he fights to overturn his own false conviction.
Check out ABC's full midseason premiere schedule below.
Sunday, Jan. 5
7/6c: America's Funniest Home Videos
Monday, Jan. 6
8/7c: The Bachelor (Season 25 premiere)
Tuesday, Jan. 7
8/7c: JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time
9/8c: mixed-ish
9:30/8:30c: black-ish
10/9: Emergence
Wednesday, Jan. 8
9/8c: Modern Family
9:31/8:31c: Single Parents
10/9: Stumptown
Monday, Jan. 13
10/9c: The Good Doctor
Wednesday, Jan. 15
8/7c: The Goldbergs
8:30/7:30c: Schooled
Friday, Jan. 17
8/7c: American Housewife
8:30/7:30c: Fresh Off the Boat
Tuesday, Jan. 21
8/7c: The Conners
8:30/7:30c: Bless this Mess
Thursday, Jan. 23
8/7c: Station 19 (new time, crossover event)
9/8c: Grey's Anatomy (new time, crossover event)
10:01/9:01c: A Million Little Things (new time)
Sunday, Feb. 9
8/7c: The Oscars
Tuesday, Feb. 11
10/9c: For Life (series premiere)
Sunday, Feb. 16
8/7c: American Idol (Season 18 premiere)
Sunday, Feb. 23
10/9c: The Rookie
Thursday, April 2
10/9c: How to Get Away with Murder