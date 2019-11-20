First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes baby in the baby carriage. Netflix has revealed the trailer for A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, and it looks like Queen Amber (Rose McIver) and King Richard (Ben Lamb) are going to have to decide where and how to raise their forthcoming bundle of joy. Before they can settle the matter of how to introduce their child to the ways of Aldovia and her own past, though, there's a whoddunit mystery to solve in the castle.

Yes, that's right. The Royal Baby won't be just about the beloved couple's new addition; they'll also have to recover a stolen and priceless treaty artifact which has awakened an ancient curse that threatens their safety and that of the visiting King Tai (Kevin Shen) and Queen Ming (Momo Yeung) of Penglia if it's not found by the stroke of midnight on Christmas Eve. Gasp!

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby will arrive to Netflix on Thursday, Dec. 5.