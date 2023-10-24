Join or Sign In
When will Owen, Tarlos, Judd, and others be back?
Everything's bigger in Texas, and that includes the catastrophic 9-1-1 calls emergency services respond to. At least that's the case in Fox's TV series 9-1-1: Lone Star created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear. A spin-off of the original 9-1-1, fans can watch the upcoming season of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Fox when it returns for Season 5.
But until 9-1-1: Lone Star returns, you have your own emergency questions, like when will Season 5 premiere, who will be in the cast, and where you can watch it. We'll answer those questions as best we can below.
In early May 2023, Fox announced it was renewing 9-1-1: Lone Star for a fifth season, while ABC would be picking up the original 9-1-1 series. Despite 9-1-1 being the most watched and highest-rated drama on Fox, with 9-1-1: Lone Star right behind it in second place, Fox decided to keep the Texas spin-off while ending its ties with 9-1-1 because of economic reasons.
In years past, Fox has aired new seasons of 9-1-1: Lone Star during the winter months, however with the actors and writers strikes for fair compensation delaying the fall season, it's unclear when Season 5 will premiere. The network has been airing some episodes of older seasons during its fall primetime line-up, but at this stage, it's unclear when we'll get new episodes.
Since the writers have now settled and ceased striking, we expect production on 9-1-1: Lone Star to start shortly after the actors and actresses have reached an agreement with Hollywood. This means 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 will likely air sometime in 2024, probably with an abbreviated episode count.
Since Season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star has not been wrapped up due to ongoing strikes, there is no trailer as of now.
There have been no teasers or spoilers about what fans can expect to see in 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5.
Season 4 of 9-1-1: Lone Star ended with the long-awaited nuptials between "Tarlos," the couple name for T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva). Season 5 will likely give viewers insight into the popular pair's married life. Beyond that, we expect to see action-packed episodes with firefighters, paramedics, and police coming to save the day.
There have been no casting shakeups for 9-1-1: Lone Star announced, so we expect all the main cast to appear in Season 5, including the ultra-talented Rob Lowe.
Catch up on the past season of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Hulu. When Season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star premieres on Fox, episodes will be dropped to Hulu the next day to stream.