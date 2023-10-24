Rob Lowe, 9-1-1: Lone Star Kevin Estrada/Fox

Everything's bigger in Texas, and that includes the catastrophic 9-1-1 calls emergency services respond to. At least that's the case in Fox's TV series 9-1-1: Lone Star created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear. A spin-off of the original 9-1-1, fans can watch the upcoming season of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Fox when it returns for Season 5.

But until 9-1-1: Lone Star returns, you have your own emergency questions, like when will Season 5 premiere, who will be in the cast, and where you can watch it. We'll answer those questions as best we can below.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 release date

In early May 2023, Fox announced it was renewing 9-1-1: Lone Star for a fifth season, while ABC would be picking up the original 9-1-1 series. Despite 9-1-1 being the most watched and highest-rated drama on Fox, with 9-1-1: Lone Star right behind it in second place, Fox decided to keep the Texas spin-off while ending its ties with 9-1-1 because of economic reasons.

In years past, Fox has aired new seasons of 9-1-1: Lone Star during the winter months, however with the actors and writers strikes for fair compensation delaying the fall season, it's unclear when Season 5 will premiere. The network has been airing some episodes of older seasons during its fall primetime line-up, but at this stage, it's unclear when we'll get new episodes.

Since the writers have now settled and ceased striking, we expect production on 9-1-1: Lone Star to start shortly after the actors and actresses have reached an agreement with Hollywood. This means 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 will likely air sometime in 2024, probably with an abbreviated episode count.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 trailer

Since Season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star has not been wrapped up due to ongoing strikes, there is no trailer as of now.

What will 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 be about?

There have been no teasers or spoilers about what fans can expect to see in 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5.

Season 4 of 9-1-1: Lone Star ended with the long-awaited nuptials between "Tarlos," the couple name for T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva). Season 5 will likely give viewers insight into the popular pair's married life. Beyond that, we expect to see action-packed episodes with firefighters, paramedics, and police coming to save the day.

Who will be in 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5?

There have been no casting shakeups for 9-1-1: Lone Star announced, so we expect all the main cast to appear in Season 5, including the ultra-talented Rob Lowe.

9-1-1: Lone Star Main Cast:

Where can I watch 9-1-1 Lone Star?

Catch up on the past season of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Hulu. When Season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star premieres on Fox, episodes will be dropped to Hulu the next day to stream.