7 Shows Like Ray Donovan to Watch if You Like Ray Donovan

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Showtime's crime drama Ray Donovan, starring Liev Schrieber, ran for seven seasons starting in 2013 and becoming Ray Done-avan in 2020, bringing to an end one of the grittiest, Schrieberest shows on TV. The series followed the titular Ray Donovan, a "fixer" for Hollywood's spoiled and famous who need their problems to go away and are willing to pay Ray top dollar for a solution. The solutions usually involve punching some people and breaking a few laws, which Ray is happy to do while also struggling with his own familial problems at home, like his psychopath of a father (Jon Voight).

Though Showtime announced that a feature-length Ray Donovan movie would be released in 2022 to conclude the storyline, that doesn't solve our problems of what to watch until then. Allow us to "fix" that for you with this list of shows like Ray Donovan, whether they feature brooding protagonists, criminal underworlds, or the dirtier side of Los Angeles.

End your browsing nightmare with TV Guide's recommendations for every mood

Looking for more recommendations of what to watch next? We have a ton of them! And if you're looking for more hand-picked recommendations based on shows you love, we have those too.







Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, Billions Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Ray Donovan and Billions aren't about the same things -- Ray Donovan's about a fixer for the rich and Billions is about the rich fixin' to get more rich -- but when you're talking about energy, the two Showtime shows definitely come from the same machismo. Ray Donovan's swagger can be felt in Billions, which is easily TV's most masculine show. Billions follows United States Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) as he watches rule-bending hedge fund manager Bobby "Axe" Axelrod (Damian Lewis) like a hawk for any illegal dealings while Axe flaunts his billions of dollars in Chuck's face. It's a dick-measuring contest between characters who aren't entirely likable, and that's exactly the point. [Watch on Showtime, Amazon Prime Video (with Showtime add-on)]







Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason HBO

Ray Donovan is a twist on dramas of yore, where a complicated tough guy puts every ounce of his being into solving a problem, whether it be a detective working on an investigation, a sheriff keeping the law, or a lawyer taking on a tough case. HBO's Perry Mason takes a similar approach, going to the next level: It's a remake of the classic '50s series Perry Mason, but it updates his character for modern audiences by making him a hard-drinking, pugnacious war vet who happens to be a fantastic private eye (and later in the series, a lawyer). Like Ray, Perry Mason (Matthew Rhys) treats rules merely as suggestions, making him a protagonist you don't always respect but can't help to admire. And both are more than willing to swing a baseball bat to great effect. [Watch on HBO Max]







Walton Goggins and Michael Chiklis, The Shield 20thCentFox/Everett Collection

As mentioned above, Ray Donovan is one of TV's great anti-heroes: a smart guy dabbling in criminal activity who we can't help but root for. If you're looking for more great anti-heroes, you have to start with arguably the greatest of all-time (with apologies to Breaking Bad's Walter White): Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis) of The Shield, FX's legendary police drama that aired from 2002-2008. The series follows a unit of the Los Angeles Police Department known as the Strike Team who use rather questionable methods to maintain peace (or their version of peace) in a gang-ridden district. Corruption among the cops is rampant, with excessive force and evidence tampering normal procedure as means to an end. And like Ray, Mackey considers himself a family man, though not everyone would agree. [Watch on Hulu]







Titus Welliver, Bosch Amazon

Second billing after Ray Donovan's title character goes to the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, which lies in the shadows of Hollywood's glitz and glamour. Amazon Prime Video's Bosch explores that same gritty part of the City of Angels, bypassing celebrity and following detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) as he cleans up the streets and battles his own demons. Bosch is much more of a cop show than Ray Donovan, but like Showtime's drama, it's not always easy to tell who the good guys are as Bosch is frequently the subject of internal affairs investigations for things he may or may not have done. And if you were drawn into Ray Donovan because of Liev Schrieber's commanding performance, wait until you see what Welliver can do. [Watch on Amazon Prime Video]







Ellen Barkin, Animal Kingdom

If there's one show on this list that exists in the same universe as Ray Donovan (the heretofore named Donoverse), it's the SoCal-set crime drama Animal Kingdom, which debuted on TNT in 2016. The show stars Ellen Barkin as Janine "Smurf" Cody, who heads a family of criminals that include her three sons and the newest member of the gang, her estranged 17-year-old grandson. Things are as dramatic at home as they are on the job, as each family member has their own issues to deal with, resulting in clashes as everyone struggles for power. [Watch on Amazon Prime Video]







Antony Starr, Banshee Cinemax

Ray Donovan lovingly wallows in the grit and grime of the crime drama genre, where tough guys puff out their chests and faces get punched. Well, if you like seeing faces get punched, then you need to watch the noir series Banshee, which ran from 2013 to 2016 on Cinemax but is now finally easy to watch now that it's found a streaming home on HBO Max. Antony Starr (The Boys' Homelander) stars as Lucas Hood, a criminal on the run who finds a new life while pretending to be the sheriff of a small town in Pennsylvania. There, he continues his criminal streak undercover while also evading the ghosts of his past. Banshee is well known for its skin and sin, but beneath that, you'll find a pulpy action show with some incredibly fun and outlandish characters. [Watch on HBO Max]







Scott Ryan, Mr. Inbetween Joel Pratley/FX

FX's Mr. Inbetween makes this list as the show for Ray Donovan fans who are looking to lighten up. But don't think the Australian comedy about a hitman is only here for chuckles. This under-the-radar gem was created by and stars Scott Ryan as assassin-for-hire Ray Shoesmith. Like that other Ray, this Ray's occupation makes good use of his natural violent tendencies, which only cause problems in his personal life as he tries to be a good father to his daughter with his ex-wife while also caring for his sick brother. Mr. Inbetween has all the dark comedy that you'd expect in a show about a hitman -- there is plenty of laugh-out-loud violence -- but also has a tremendously huge heart as Ray works on becoming a better man to his family. [Watch on Hulu]

Ray Donovan is now streaming on Showtime.