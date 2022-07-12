The 2022 Emmy nominations were announced on July 12 and, as expected, a handful of shows swept the major categories this year. HBO's Succession came out on top with 25 nominations, 14 of them being acting ones. Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso and HBO's The White Lotus followed close behind with 20 nominations each.

Netflix's Squid Game made history by becoming the first non-English language show to be nominated for best drama. Its stars including lead actor Lee Jung-jae, supporting actress Jung Ho-yeon, and supporting actors Oh Yeong-su and Park Hae-soo received individual acting nods. Hulu's Only Murders in the Building also scored big with 17 nominations total, including acting ones for Steve Martin and Martin Short. To the surprise of many, Selena Gomez did not receive a nomination for best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Other surprises included Mandy Moore being left out of the best Lead Actress in a Drama Series nominations for her performance in This Is Us, and Jennifer Aniston not receiving an acting nomination for her role in The Morning Show.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards takes place this September. Here's everything to know.

Emmy statue Getty Images

Who is nominated for the 2022 Emmys?

Nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards were be announced on July 12 by Curb Your Enthusiasm's JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero.

Here is the full list of 2022 Emmy nominations.

When are the 2022 Emmys?

The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12. The ceremony is scheduled for 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 2022 Emmys?

On Sept. 12, the 74th Emmy Awards will be televised live on NBC. You'll also be able to stream the ceremony live on Peacock.