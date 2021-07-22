2021 Tokyo Olympics Schedule: How to Watch Every Sport

Sunday, July 25

5:30 p.m.: Individual Men's Event



Monday, July 26

5:30 p.m.: Individual Women's Event



Friday, July 30

6:30 p.m.: Team Mixed Relay



Friday, July 23

8 p.m.: Men's Pool A (Italy vs Canada)

10:05 p.m.: Men's Pool B (Brazil vs Tunisia)



Saturday, July 24

1:20 a.m.: Men's Pool B (Taiwan vs Argentina)

3:25 a.m.: Men's Pool A (Japan vs Venezuela)

6:40 a.m.: Men's Pool A (Poland vs Iran)

8:45 a.m.: Men's Pool B (USA vs France)

8 p.m.: Women's Pool B (Taiwan vs Italy)

10:05 p.m.: Women's Pool B (USA vs Argentina)

10:20 p.m.: Women's Pool A (Serbia vs Dominican Republic)



Sunday, July 25

3:25 a.m.: Women's Pool B (China vs Turkey)

12:40 a.m.: Women's Pool A (Japan vs Kenya)

8:45 a.m.: Women's Pool A (Brazil vs South Korea)

8 p.m.: Men's Pool A (Iran vs Venezuela)

10:05 p.m.: Men's Pool B (USA vs Taiwan)



Monday, July 26

1:20 a.m.: Men's Pool A (Poland vs Italy)

3:25 a.m. Men's Pool B (France vs Tunisia)

6:40 a.m.: Men's Pool A (Japan vs Canada)

8:45 a.m.: Men's Pool B (Brazil vs Argentina)

8 p.m.: Women's Pool B (Taiwan vs Argentina)

10:05 p.m.: Women's Pool B (China vs USA)



Tuesday, July 27

1:20 a.m.: Women's Pool A (Japan vs Serbia)

3:25 a.m.: Women's Pool B (Italy vs Turkey)

6:40 a.m.: Women's Pool A (Brazil vs Dominican Republic)

8:45 a.m.: Women's Pool A (Korea vs Kenya)

8 p.m.: Men's Pool A (Canada vs Iran)

10:05 p.m.: Men's Pool B (USA vs Tunisia)



Wednesday, July 28

1:20 a.m.: Men's Pool B (Argentina vs France)

3:25 a.m.: Men's Pool A (Poland vs Venezuela)

6:40 p.m.: Men's Pool A (Japan vs Italy)

8:45 a.m.: Men's Pool B (Brazil vs Taiwan)

8 p.m.: Women's Pool B (Italy vs Argentina)

10:05 p.m.: Women's Pool A (South Korea vs Dominican Republic)



Thursday, July 29

1:20 a.m.: Women's Pool A (Serbia vs Kenya)

3:25 a.m.: Women's Pool B (China vs Taiwan)

6:40 a.m.: Women's Pool A (Japan vs Brazil)

8:45 a.m.: Women's Pool B (USA vs Turkey)

8 p.m.: Men's Pool A (Canada vs Venezuela)

10:05 p.m.: Men's Pool B (Brazil vs USA)



Friday, July 30

1:20 a.m.: Men's Pool A (Japan vs Poland)

3:25 a.m.: Men's Pool B (Argentina vs Tunisia)

6:40 a.m.: Men's Pool A (Italy vs Iran)

8:45 a.m.: Men's Pool B (Taiwan vs France)

8 p.m.: Women's Pool A (Dominican Republic vs Kenya)

10:05 p.m.: Women's Pool B (USA vs Taiwan)



Saturday, July 31

1:20 a.m.: Women's Pool B (Argentina vs Turkey)

3:25 a.m.: Women's Pool A (Serbia vs Brazil)

6:40 a.m.: Women's Pool A (Japan vs South Korea)

8:45 a.m.: Women's Pool B (China vs Italy)

8 p.m.: Men's Pool A (Poland vs Canada)

10:05 p.m.: Men's Pool B (Brazil vs France)



Sunday, Aug. 1

1:20 a.m.: Men's Pool B (Taiwan vs Tunisia)

3:25 a.m.: Men's Pool A (Italy vs Venezuela)

6:40 a.m.: Men's Pool A (Japan vs Iran)

8:45 a.m.: Men's Pool B (USA vs Argentina)

8 p.m.: Women's Pool A (Serbia vs South Korea)

10:05 p.m.: Women's Pool B (USA vs Italy)



Monday, Aug. 2

1:20 a.m.: Women's Pool B (Taiwan vs Turkey)

3:25 a.m.: Women's Pool B (China vs Argentina)

6:40 a.m.: Women's Pool A (Japan vs Dominican Republic)

8:45 a.m.: Women's Pool A (Brazil vs Kenya)

8 p.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 1



Tuesday, Aug. 3

12 a.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 2

4 a.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 3

8:30 a.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 4

8 p.m.: Women's Quarterfinal 1



Wednesday, Aug. 4

12 a.m.: Women's Quarterfinal 2

4 a.m.: Women's Quarterfinal 3

8:30 a.m.: Women's Quarterfinal 4



Thursday, Aug. 5

12 a.m.: Men's Semifinal 1

8 a.m.: Men's Semifinal 2



Friday, Aug. 6

12 a.m.: Women's Semifinal 1

8 a.m.: Women's Semifinal 2



Saturday, Aug. 7

12:30 a.m.: Men's Bronze Medal Match

8:15 a.m.: Men's Gold Medal Match

8 p.m.: Women's Bronze Medal Match



Sunday, Aug. 8

12:30 a.m.: Women's Gold Medal Match



Water Polo