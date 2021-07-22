2021 Tokyo Olympics Schedule: How to Watch Every Sport

Join or Sign In
Here is everything you need to know about this year's Summer Games!
The Summer Olympics are finally here after being delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic is still ongoing, and the cause of significant controversy over the Olympics in Tokyo, but the athletes have arrived in Japan, and the show is going on. Multiple events have already begun ahead of the July 23 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.
Despite the unusual circumstances surrounding this year's games, the Olympics tends to bring countries together to celebrate athletic talent and grit as renowned athletes compete for Olympic gold. Whether you're watching to see Katie Ledecky conquer the pool or Simone Biles defy gravity on the gymnastics floor, or you want to check out new Olympic sports like sport climbing and skateboarding, we've got you covered with the full Tokyo Summer Olympics schedule. TV Guide has compiled everything you need to know to enjoy the 2021 Summer Olympics.
The Olympics officially kick off on Friday, July 23 with a four-hour opening ceremony that will air at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT. If you're not into waking up early, NBC will be rebroadcasting the ceremony at 7:30 p.m.. Just stay off social media to avoid spoilers. For the games themselves, NBC is once again the sole distributor of Olympics coverage in the United States, so for linear cable subscribers that's where you want to stay tuned. The network will be spreading coverage across NBC, NBC Sports, NBC's Olympic Channel, CNBC, USA, and the Golf Channel, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo and Universo.
If that's too much channel flipping for you, you can also stream on NBC's Olympic website, NBC.com, or the NBC app. For streamers and chord-cutters, Peacock will also be a main hub of Olympics content. You can get the big highlights on Peacock with their free ad-supported tier, but if you want full access to the games it will require buying a premium subscription, which start at $5/mo.
The NBC channels are also available on OTT services like Hulu-with Live TV and Fubo, which come with 7-day free trials and will allow you to binge as much of the games as you want for a week before the $65/mo price tag kicks in.
Roku users who want to check out stats and medal counts can check out Roku's 2020 Tokyo Olympics Dashboard, which will provide updates and also direct you to apps like NBC for you watch the games, though the apps will require cable logins.
The Olympics will officially conclude on Aug. 8 with the traditional Closing Ceremony.
*All times are in Eastern Standard Time.
** Replays not included
Friday, July 23
8:30 p.m.: Mixed Team Prelims
Saturday, July 24
1:15 a.m.: Mixed Team quarterfinals, semifinals, and final
8:30 p.m.: Women's Team Prelims
Sunday, July 25
12:45 a.m.: Women's Team quarterfinals, semifinals, and final
8:30 p.m.: Men's Team Prelims
Monday, July 26
12:45 a.m.: Men's Team quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals
8:30 p.m.: Men and Women Individual Prelims
Tuesday, July 27
3:30 p.m.: Men and Women Individual Prelims
8:30 p.m.: Men and Women Individual Prelims (Day 2)
Wednesday, July 28
3 p.m.: Men and Women Individual Prelims (Day 2)
8:30 p.m.: Men and Women Individual Prelims (Day 3)
Thursday, July 29
3 a.m.: Men and Women Individual Prelims (Day 3)
8:30 p.m.: Women Individual Prelims (Top 8)
Friday, July 30
1:45 a.m.: Women's Individual quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals
8:30 p.m.: Men's Individual Prelims (Top 8)
Saturday, July 31
1:45 a.m.: Men's Individual quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals
Monday, August 2
6:30 a.m.: Duet - Free Routine (Prelim)
Tuesday, August 3
6:30 a.m.: Duet - Technical Routine (Prelim)
Wednesday, August 4
6:30 a.m.: Duet - Free Routine (Final)
Friday, August 6 6:30 a.m.: Team - Technical Routine (Prelim)
Saturday, August 7
6:30 a.m.: Team - Free Routine (Final)
Friday, July 23
8 p.m.: Session 1 - Group Play Court 1
8 p.m.: Session 1 Group Play Court 2
8 p.m.: Session 1 Group Play Court 3
Saturday, July 24
5 a.m.: Session 2 Group Play Court 1
5 a.m.: Session 2 Group Play Court 2
5 a.m.: Session 2 Group Play Court 3
9 p.m.: Session 3 Group Play Court 1
9 p.m.: Session 3 Group Play Court 2
9 p.m.: Session 3 Group Play Court 3
Sunday, July 25
5 a.m.: Session 4 Group Play Court 1
5 a.m.: Badminton Session 4 Group Play Court 2
5 a.m.: Session 4 Group Play Court 3
9 p.m.: Session 5 Group Play Court 1
9 p.m.: Session 5 Group Play Court 2
9 p.m.: Session 5 Group Play Court 3
Monday, July 26
5 a.m.: Session 6 Group Play Court 1
5 a.m.: Session 6 Group Play Court 2
5 a.m.: Session 6 Group Play Court 3
9 p.m.: Session 7 Group Play Court 1
9 p.m.: Session 7 Group Play Court 2
9 p.m.: Session 7 Group Play Court 3
Tuesday, July 27
5 a.m.: Session 8 Group Play Court 1
5 a.m.: Session 8 Group Play Court 2
5 a.m.: Session 8 Group Play Court 3
8 p.m.: Mx Doubles QF, W Singles Group Matchups TBD
8 p.m.: Mx Doubles QF, W Singles Group Matchups TBD
8 p.m.: Mx Doubles QF, W Singles Group Matchups TBD
Wednesday, July 28
5 a.m.: Men's Singles Group Play Matchups TBD
5 a.m.: Men's Singles Group Play Matchups TBD
5 a.m.: Men's Singles Group Play Matchups TBD
8 p.m.: Mx Doubles SF, M Dbls QF, more Matchups TBD
8 p.m.: Mx Doubles SF, M Dbls QF, more Matchups TBD
8 p.m.: Mx Doubles SF, M Dbls QF, more Matchups TBD
Thursday, July 29
4 a.m.: W Doubles QFs, M Singles Rof16 Matchups TBD
4 a.m.: W Doubles QFs, M Singles Rof16 Matchups TBD
4 a.m.: W Doubles QFs, M Singles Rof16 Matchups TBD
8 p.m.: Mixed Doubles Bronze Match, & more Matchups TBD
Friday, July 30
2:30 a.m.: Mixed Doubles Gold Match, more Matchups TBD
8 p.m.: W Doubles SFs & M Singles QFs Matchups TBD
Saturday, July 31
5 a.m.: M Doubles Finals, W Singles SF Matchups TBD
Sunday, August 1
12 midnight: Men's Singles Semifinals Matchups TBD
1:30 a.m.: W Singles Gold/Bronze Matches Matchups TBD
Monday, August 2
12 midnight: W Doubles Gold/Bronze Matches Matchups TBD
7 a.m.: M Singles Gold/Bronze Matches Matchups TBD
Tuesday, July 27
11 p.m.: Opening Round, Game 1 (DOM vs JPN)
Thursday, July 29
6 a.m.: Opening Round, Game 2 (ISR vs KOR)
11 p.m: Opening Round, Game 3 (MEX vs DOM)
Friday, July 30
6 a.m.: Opening Round, Game 4 (USA vs ISR)
11 p.m.: Opening Round, Game 5 (JPN vs MEX)
Saturday, July 31
6 a.m.: Opening Round, Game 6 (KOR vs USA)
11 p.m.: Knockout Stage, Game 1
Sunday, August 1
6 a.m.: Knockout Stage, Game 2
11 p.m.: Knockout Stage, Game 3
Monday, August 2
6 a.m.: Knockout Stage, Game 4
Tuesday, August 3
6 a.m.: Knockout Stage, Game 5
11 p.m.: Knockout Stage, Game 6
Wednesday, August 4
6 a.m.: Knockout Stage, Game 7
Thursday, August 5
6 a.m.: Knockout Stage, Game 8
Friday, August 6
11 p.m.: Bronze Medal Game
Saturday, August 7
6 a.m.: Gold Medal Game
Saturday, July 24
9 p.m.: Men's Prelim Group A (Iran vs Czech Republic)
Sunday, July 25
12:40 a.m.: Men's Prelim Group B (Germany vs Italy)
4:20 a.m.: Men's Prelim Group B (Australia vs Nigeria)
8 a.m.: Men's Prelim Group A (France vs USA)
9 p.m. Women's Prelim Group A South (Korea vs Spain)
Monday, July 26
12:40 a.m.: Men's Prelim Group C (Argentina vs Slovenia)
4:20 a.m.: Women's Prelim, Game 2 (Serbia vs Canada)
8 a.m.: Men's Prelim Group C (Japan vs Spain)
9 p.m. Women's Prelim Group B (Japan vs France)
Tuesday, July 27
12:40 a.m.: Women's Prelim Group B (Nigeria vs USA)
4:20 a.m.: Women's Prelim Group C (Australia vs Belgium)
8 a.m.: Women's Prelim Group C Puerto Rico vs China
9 p.m.: Men's Prelim Group B (Nigeria vs Germany)
Wednesday, July 28
12:40 a.m.: Men's Prelim Group A (USA vs Iran)
4:20 a.m.: Men's Prelim Group B (Italy vs Australia)
8 a.m.: Men's Prelim Group A (Czech Republic vs France)
9 p.m. Women's Prelim Group A (Canada vs South Korea)
Thursday, July 29
12:40 a.m.: Men's Prelim Group C (Slovenia vs Japan)
4:20 a.m.: Women's Prelim Group A (Spain vs Serbia)
8 a.m.: Men's Prelim Group C (Spain vs Argentina)
9 p.m.: Women's Prelim Group C (Belgium vs Puerto Rico)
Friday, July 30
12:40 a.m.: Women's Prelim Group B (USA vs Japan)
4:20 a.m.: Women's Prelim Group B (France vs Nigeria)
8 a.m.: Women's Prelim Group C (China vs Australia)
9 p.m.: Men's Prelim Group A (Islamic Rep. of Iran vs France)
Saturday, July 31
12:40 a.m.: Men's Prelim Group B (TBD vs Nigeria)
4:20 a.m.: Men's Prelim Group B (Australia vs Germany)
8 a.m.: Men's Prelim Group A (USA vs Czech Republic)
9 p.m.: Women's Prelim Group A (Canada vs Spain)
Sunday, August 1
12:40 a.m.: Men's Prelim Group C (Argentina vs Japan)
4:20 a.m.: Men's Prelim Group C (Spain vs Slovenia)
8 a.m.: Women's Prelim Group A (South Korea vs Serbia)
9 p.m.: Women's Prelim Group B (Nigeria vs Japan)
Monday, August 2
12:40 a.m.: Women's Prelim Group B (France vs USA)
4:20 a.m.: Women's Prelim Group C (China vs Belgium)
8 a.m.: Women's Prelim Group C (Australia vs Puerto Rico)
9 p.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 1
Tuesday, August 3
12:40 a.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 2
4:20 a.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 3
8 a.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 4
9 p.m.: Women's Quarterfinal 1
Wednesday, August 4
12:40 a.m.: Women's Quarterfinal 2
4:20 a.m.: Women's Quarterfinal 3
8 a.m.: Women's Quarterfinal 4
Thursday, August 5
12:15 a.m.: Men's Semifinal 1
7 a.m.: Men's Semifinal 2
12:40 p.m.: Women's Semifinal 1
Friday, August 6
7 a.m.: Women's Semifinal 2
10:30 p.m.: Men's Gold Medal Game
Saturday, August 7
3 a.m.: Women's Bronze Medal Game
7 a.m.: Men's Bronze Medal Game
10:30 p.m.: Women's Gold Medal Game
Friday, July 23
9:15 p.m.: Men's/Women's Pool Play Session 1, 4 Games
Saturday, July 24
1 a.m.: Men's/Women's Pool Play Session 2, 4 Games
4:30 a.m.: Men's/Women's Pool Play Session 3, 4 Games
8 a.m.: Men's/Women's Pool Play Session 4, 4 Games
9:15 p.m.: Men's/Women's Pool Play Session 5, 4 Games
Sunday, July 25
1 a.m.: Men's/Women's Pool Play Session 6, 4 Games
4:30 a.m.: Men's/Women's Pool Play Session 7, 4 Games
8 a.m.: Men's/Women's Pool Play Session 8, 4 Games
9:15 p.m.: Men's/Women's Pool Play Session 9, 4 Games
Monday, July 26
1 a.m.: Men's/Women's Pool Play Session 10, 4 Games
4:30 a.m.: Men's/Women's Pool Play Session 11, 4 Games
8 a.m.: Men's/Women's Pool Play Session 12, 4 Games
Tuesday, July 27
12:30 a.m.: Men's/Women's Pool Play Session 13, 4 Games
4 a.m.: Men's/Women's Pool Play Session 14, 4 Games
7:30 a.m.: Men's/Women's Quarterfinals 4 Games
Wednesday, July 28
4 a.m.: Men's/Women's Semifinals 4 Games
7:45 a.m.: Men's/Women's Medal Games Gold and Bronze Medal Games
Friday, July 23
8 p.m.: Women Prelim (Japan vs Czech Republic)
9 p.m.: Men Prelim (Brazil vs Argentina)
10 p.m.: Women Prelim (Brazil vs Argentina)
11 p.m.: Women Prelim (Canada vs the Netherlands)
Saturday, July 24
2 a.m.: Women Prelim (Switzerland vs Germany)
3 a.m.: Men Prelim (Taiwan vs Spain)
4 a.m.: Women Prelim (Switzerland vs Germany)
7 a.m.: Women Prelim (Canada vs China)
8 a.m.: Men Prelim (The Netherlands vs USA)
9 a.m.: Men Prelim (Norway vs Australia)
8 p.m.: Women Prelim (USA vs China)
9 p.m.: Men Prelim (Japan vs Poland)
10 p.m.: Men Prelim (Brazil vs China)
11 p.m.: Women Prelim (Australia vs Cuba)
Sunday, July 25
2 a.m.: Women Prelim (Taiwan vs Italy)
3 a.m.: Men Prelim (Poland vs Marocco)
4 a.m.: Men Prelim (Qatar vs Switzerland)
7 a.m.: Men Prelim (Germany vs Italy)
8 a.m.: Women Prelim (The Netherlands vs Spain)
9 a.m.: Men Prelim (USA vs Italy)
8 p.m.: Women Prelim (USA vs Latvia)
9 p.m.: Men Prelim (Taiwan vs Mexico)
10 p.m.: Women Prelim (Brazil vs Kenya)
11 p.m.: Women Prelim (Canda vs Germany)
Monday, July 26
2 a.m.: Men Prelim (Taiwan vs Australia)
3 a.m.: Women Prelim (Switzerland vs Czech Republic)
4 a.m.: Men Prelim (Czech Republuc vs Latvia)
7 a.m.: Women Prelim (Japan vs Germany)
8 a.m.: Women Prelim (Switzerland vs The Netherlands)
9 a.m.: Men Prelim (Norway vs Spain)
8 p.m.: Women Prelim (USA vs Spain)
9 p.m.: Men Prelim (Japan vs Italy)
10 p.m.: Women Prelim (Canada vs Argentina)
11 p.m.: Men Prelim (Brazil vs USA)
Tuesday, July 27
2 a.m.: Men Prelim (Brazil vs Marocco)
3 a.m.: Women Prelim (The Netherlands vs China)
4 a.m.: Men Prelim (Poland vs China)
7 a.m.: Men Prelim (Germany vs Poland)
8 a.m.: Men Prelim (The Netherlands vs Argentina)
9 a.m.: Women Prelim (Brazil vs China)
8 p.m.: Women Prelim (USA vs Switzerland
9 p.m.: Women Prelim (Japan vs Switzerland)
10 p.m.: Women Prelim (Brazil vs Latvia)
Wednesday, July 28
2 a.m.: Women Prelim (Germany vs Czech Republic)
3 a.m.: Women Prelim (Taiwan vs Cuba)
4 a.m.: Men Prelim (Spain vs Australia)
7 a.m.: Men Prelim (Qatar vs Italy)
8 a.m.: Women Prelim (Australia vs Italy)
9 a.m.: Men Prelim (Norway vs Taiwan)
8 p.m.: Women Prelim (USA vs Kenya)
9 p.m.: Women Prelim (Canada vs Switzerland)
10 p.m.: Men Prelim (USA vs Argentina)
Thursday, July 29
2 a.m.: Women Prelim (German vs The Netherlands)
3 a.m.: Men Prelim (Czech Republic vs Mexico)
4 a.m.: Men Prelim (Taiwan vs Latvia)
7 a.m.: Women Prelim (China vs Argentina)
8 a.m.: Women Prelim (Brazil vs Canada)
9 a.m.: Men Prelim (Brazil vs The Netherlands)
8 p.m.: Women Prelim (USA vs The Netherlands)
9 p.m.: Men Prelim (Italy vs Switzerland)
10 p.m.: Men Prelim (China vs Marocco)
Friday, July 30
2 a.m.: Women Prelim (Australia vs Taiwan)
3 a.m.: Men Prelim (Italy vs Poland)
4 a.m.: Women Prelim (Spain vs China)
7 a.m.: Women Prelim (Italy vs Cuba)
8 a.m.: Men Prelim (Poland vs Brazil)
9 a.m.: Men Prelim (Qatar vs USA)
8 p.m.: Women Prelim (Brazil vs USA)
9 p.m.: Women Prelim (Latvia vs Kenya)
10 p.m.: Men Prelim (Japan vs Germany)
Saturday, July 31
2 a.m: Men Prelim (Latvia vs Mexico)
3 a.m.: Men Prelim (Taiwan vs Czech Republic)
4 a.m.: Men/Women Lucky Loser, Match 1 Teams TBD
7 a.m.: Men/Women Lucky Loser, Match 2 Teams TBD
8 a.m.: Men/Women Lucky Loser, Match 3 Teams TBD
9 a.m.: Men/Women Lucky Loser, Match 4 Teams TBD
8 p.m.: Men/Women R16, Match 1 Teams TBD
9 p.m.: Men/Women R16, Match 2 Teams TBD
Sunday, August 1
12 a.m.: Men/Women R16, Match 3 Teams TBD
1 a.m.: Men/Women R16, Match 4 Teams TBD
4 a.m.: Men/Women R16, Match 5 Teams TBD
5 a.m.: Men/Women R16, Match 6 Teams TBD
8 a.m.: Men/Women R16, Match 7 Teams TBD
9 a.m.: Men/Women R16, Match 8 Teams TBD
8 p.m.: Men/Women R16, Match 9 Teams TBD
9 p.m.: Men/Women R16, Match 10 Teams TBD
Monday, August 2
12 a.m.: Men/Women R16, Match 11 Teams TBD
1 a.m.: Men/Women R16, Match 12 Teams TBD
4 a.m.: Men/Women R16, Match 13 Teams TBD
5 a.m.: Men/Women R16, Match 14 Teams TBD
8 a.m.: Men/Women R16, Match 15 Teams TBD
9 a.m.: Men/Women R16, Match 16 Teams TBD
8 p.m.: Women's Quarterfinal Match 1 Teams TBD
9 p.m.: Women's Quarterfinal Match 2 Teams TBD
Tuesday, August 3
8 a.m.: Women's Quarterfinal Match 3 Teams TBD
9 a.m.: Women's Quarterfinal Match 4 Teams TBD
8 p.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 1 TBD vs. TBD
9 p.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 2 TBD vs. TBD
Wednesday, August 4
8 a.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 3 TBD vs. TBD
9 a.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 4 Teams TBD
8 p.m.: Men/Women Semis, Match 1 Teams TBD
9 p.m.: Men/Women Semis, Match 2 Teams TBD
Thursday, August 5
8 a.m.: Men/Women Semis, Match 3 Teams TBD
9 a.m.: Men/Women Semis, Match 4 Teams TBD
9 p.m.: Women's Bronze Medal Match Teams TBD
10:30 p.m.: Women's Gold Medal Match Teams TBD
Friday, August 6
9 p.m.: Men's Bronze Medal Match Teams TBD
10:30 p.m.: Men's Gold Medal Match Teams TBD
*M = Men's / W = Women's
Friday, July 23
10 p.m.: Various Rounds (4 Classes): M Heavy, Welter, and Light; W Feather
Saturday, July 24
4 a.m.: Various Rounds (4 Classes): M Heavy, Welter, and Light; W Feather
10 p.m.: Various Rounds (4 Classes): M Super Heavy and Middle; W Fly and Welter
Sunday, July 25
4 a.m.: Various Rounds (4 Classes): M Super Heavy and Middle; W Fly and Welter
10 p.m.: Various Rounds (3 Classes): M Welter and Feather; W Feather
Monday, July 26
4 a.m.: Various Rounds (3 Classes): M Welter and Feather; W Feather
10 p.m.: Various Rounds (3 Classes:) M Light Heavy and Light; W Welter
Tuesday, July 27
4 a.m.: Various Rounds (3 Classes): M Light Heavy and Light; W Welter
10 p.m.: Various Rounds (4 Classes): W Feather, Middle, and Light; M Fly
Wednesday, July 28
4 a.m.: Various Rounds (4 Classes): W Feather, Light, and Middle; M Fly
10 p.m.: Round of 16 (3 Classes): M Middle and Feather; W Fly
Thursday, July 29
4 a.m.: Round of 16 (3 Classes): M Middle and Feather: W Fly
10 p.m.: Various Rounds (5 Classes): M Heavy, Light Heavy, and Welter; W Welter and Light
Friday, July 30
4 a.m.: Various Rounds (5 Classes): M Heavy, Welter, and Light Heavy; W Welter and Light
10 p.m.: Various Rounds (4 Classes): W Feather and Middle; M Fly and Light
Saturday, July 31
4 a.m.: Various Rounds (4 Classes): W Feather and Middle; M Fly and Light
10 p.m.: Various Rounds (6 Classes): M Welter, Light Heavy, Feather, Middle, and Super Heavy; W Fly
Sunday, August 1
4 a.m.: Various Rounds (6 Classes): M Welter, Light Heavy, Feather, Middle, and Super Heavy; W Fly
Monday, August 2
10 p.m.: Various Rounds (6 Classes): W Feather (Final), M Heavy, Feather, and more
Tuesday, August 3
4 a.m.: Various Rounds (6 Classes): M Welter (Final), Feather, and Heavy; and more
Wednesday, August 4
1 a.m.: Medal Rounds (4 Classes): M Light Heavy (Final), and Super Heavy; W Fly and Welter
Thursday, August 5
1 a.m.: Medal Rounds (4 Classes): M Feather (Final), Fly, and Fly; W Light
Friday, August 6
1 a.m.: Medal Rounds (3 Classes): M Heavy (Final) and Light; W Middle
Saturday, August 7
1 a.m.: Gold Medal Bouts (4 Classes): M Fly (Final) and Middle (Final); W Fly (Final) and Welter (Final)
Sunday, August 8
1 a.m.: Gold Medal Bouts (4 Classes): M Light (Final) and Super Heavy(Final); W Light (Final) and Middle (Final)
Sunday, July 25
12 a.m.: Slalom Men's C-1, Women's K-1 Heats
Monday, July 26
1 a.m.: Slalom Men's C-1 Semifinal & Final
Tuesday, July 27
1 a.m.: Slalom Women's K-1 Semifinal & Final
Wednesday, July 28
12 a.m.: Slalom Men's K-1, Women's C-1 Heats
Thursday, July 29
1 a.m.: Slalom Women's C-1 Semifinal & Final
Friday, July 30
1 a.m.: Slalom Men's K-1 Semifinal & Final
Sunday, August 1
8:30 p.m.: Sprint Women's K-1 200m and Women's K-2 500m; Men's C-2 1000m and Men's K-1 1000m
Monday, August 2
8:30 p.m.: Sprint Women's K-1 200m and K-2 500m; Men's K-1 1000m and C-2 1000m
10:30 p.m.: Sprint Women's K-1 200m (Final) and Women's K-2 500m (Final); Men's C-2 1000m (Final) and Men's K-1 1000m (Final)
Tuesday, August 3
8:30 p.m.: Sprint Women's C-1 200m and Women's K-1 500m; Men's K-2 1000m and Men's K-1 200m
Wednesday, August 4
8:30 p.m.: Sprint Women's C-1 200m and Women's K-1 500m; Men's K-1 200m and Men's K-2 1000m
10:20 p.m.: Women's C-1 200m (Final) and Women's K-1 500m (Final); Men's K-1 200m and Men's K-2 1000m
Thursday, August 5
8:30 p.m.: Sprint Women's K-4 500m and Women's C-2 500m; Men's C-1 1000m and Men's K-4 500m
Friday, August 6
8:30 p.m.: Sprint Women's K-4 500m and Women's C-2 500m; Men's C-1 1000m and Men's K-4 500m
10:15 p.m.: Sprint Women's K-4 500m (Final) and Women's C-2 500m (Final); Men's K-4 500m (Final) and Men's C-1 1000m (Final)
Friday, July 23
10 p.m.: Road Race Men's Event
Sunday, July 25
12 a.m.: Road Race Women's Event
Monday, July 26
2 a.m.: Mountain Bike Cross-Country Men's Event
Tuesday, July 27
2 a.m.: Mountain Bike Cross-Country Women's Event
10:30 p.m.: Road Time Trial Women's Event
Wednesday, July 28
1 a.m.: Road Time Trial Men's Event
9 p.m.: BMX Racing Men's & Women's Quarterfinals
Thursday, July 29
9 p.m.: BMX Racing Men's & Women's Semis, Finals
Friday, July 30
9:10 p.m.: BMX Freestyle Park Men's & Women's Seeding Runs
Saturday, July 31
9:10 p.m.: BMX Freestyle Park Men's & Women's Finals
Monday, August 2
2:30 a.m.: Track Women's Team Sprint Finals, more Qualifying, 1st Round & Finals
Tuesday, August 3
2:30 a.m.: Track Women's Team Pursuit Finals, more Qualifying, 1st Rounds & Finals
Wednesday, August 4
2:30 a.m.: Track Men's Team Pursuit Finals, more Qualifying, 1st Rounds & Finals
Thursday, August 5
2:30 a.m.: Track Women's Keirin Final, more 2nd/3rd Rnds, QFs, Final & more
Friday, August 6
2:30 a.m.: Track Women's Madison Final, more Qualifying, 1st Rnds, Semis, Finals
Saturday, August 7
2:30 a.m.: Track Men's Madison Final, more 1st/2nd Rnds, QFs, Final
9 p.m.: Track Women's Omnium, more 2nd/3rd Rnds, SFs, Final & Pts Race
Sunday, July 25
2 a.m.: Women's Synchro 3m Springboard Final
Monday, July 26
2 a.m.: Men's Synchro 10m Platform Final
Tuesday, July 27
2 a.m.: Women's Synchro 10m Platform Final
Wednesday, July 28
2 a.m.: Men's Synchro 3m Springboard Final
Friday, July 30
2 a.m.: Women's 3m Springboard Prelim
Saturday, July 31
2 a.m.: Women's 3m Springboard Semifinal
Sunday, August 1
2 a.m.: Women's 3m Springboard Final
Monday, August 2
2 a.m.: Men's 3m Springboard Prelim
9 p.m.: Men's 3m Springboard Semifinal
Tuesday, August 3
2 a.m.: Men's 3m Springboard Final
Wednesday, August 4
2 a.m.: Women's 10m Platform Prelim
9 p.m.: Women's 10m Platform Semifinal
Thursday, August 5
2 a.m.: Women's 10m Platform Final
Friday, August 6
2 a.m.: Men's 10m Platform Prelim
9 p.m.: Men's 10m Platform Semifinal
Saturday, August 7
2 a.m.: Men's 10m Platform Final
Saturday, July 24
4 a.m.: Day 1: Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual
Sunday, July 25
4 a.m.: Day 2: Dressage Grand Prix Team and Individual
Tuesday, July 27
4 a.m.: Dressage Team Grand Prix Special
Wednesday, July 28
4:30 a.m.: Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle
Thursday, July 29
7:30 p.m.: Eventing Dressage Sess. 1 Team and Individual
Friday, July 30
4:30 a.m.: Eventing Dressage Sess. 2 Team and Individual
7:30 p.m.: Eventing Dressage Sess. 3 Team and Individual
Saturday, July 31
6:45 p.m.: Eventing Cross-Country Team and Individual
Monday, August 2
4 a.m.: Eventing Jumping Team and Individual
Tuesday, August 3
6 a.m.: Jumping Individual Qualifier Individual Jumping
Wednesday, August 4
6 a.m.: Jumping Individual Final Individual Jumping
Friday, August 6
6 a.m.: Jumping Team Qualifier Team Jumping
Saturday, August 7
6 a.m.: Jumping Team Final Team Jumping
Friday, July 23
8 p.m.: Preliminary Rounds Men's Sabre, Women's Epee (Indiv.)
Saturday, July 24
5 a.m.: Semifinals & Medal Matches Men's Sabre, Women's Epee (Indiv.)
8 p.m.: Preliminary Rounds Men's Epee, Women's Foil (Indiv.)
Sunday, July 25
5 a.m.: Semifinals & Medal Matches Men's Epee, Women's Foil (Indiv.)
8 p.m.: Preliminary Rounds Men's Foil, Women's Sabre (Indiv.)
Monday, July 26
5 a.m.: Semifinals & Medal Matches Men's Foil, Women's Sabre (Indiv.)
9 p.m.: Preliminary Rounds Women's Team Epee
Tuesday, July 27
5:30 a.m.: Medal Matches Women's Team Epee
9 p.m.: Preliminary Rounds Men's Team Sabre
Wednesday, July 28
5:30 a.m.: Medal Matches Men's Team Sabre
8 p.m.: Preliminary Rounds Women's Team Foil
Thursday, July 29
5:30 a.m.: Medal Matches Women's Team Foil
9 p.m.: Preliminary Rounds Men's Team Epee
Friday, July 30
5:30 a.m.: Medal Matches Men's Team Epee
9 p.m.: Preliminary Rounds Women's Team Sabre
Saturday, July 31
5:30 a.m.: Medal Matches Women's Team Sabre
8 p.m.: Preliminary Rounds Men's Team Foil
Sunday, August 1
5:30 a.m.: Medal Matches Men's Team Foil
Friday, July 23
8:30 p.m.: Men's Preliminary Pool A (Japan vs Australia)
9 p.m.: Men's Preliminary Pool A (New Zealand vs India)
10:45 p.m.: Men's Preliminary Pool B (Netherlands vs Belgium)
11:15 p.m.: Men's Preliminary Pool A (Argentina vs Spain)
Saturday, July 24
5:30 a.m.: Men's Preliminary Pool B (Great Britain vs South Africa)
6 a.m.: Men's Preliminary Pool B (Canada vs Germany)
7:45 a.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool A (Netherlands vs India)
8:15 a.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool A (Ireland vs South Africa)
8:30 p.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool A (Great Britain vs. Germany)
9 p.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool B (Australia vs Spain)
10:45 p.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool B (Japan vs China)
11:15 p.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool B (New Zealand vs Argentina)
Sunday, July 25
5:30 a.m.: Men's Preliminary Pool A (India vs Australia)
6 a.m.: Men's Preliminary Pool A (Japan vs Argentina)
7:45 p.m.: Men's Preliminary Pool A (Spain vs New Zealand)
8:15 a.m.: Men's Preliminary Pool B (South Africa vs Netherlands)
8:30 p.m.: Men's Preliminary Pool B (Germany vs Belgium)
9 p.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool A (Netherlands vs Ireland)
10:45 p.m.: Men's Preliminary Pool B (Great Britain vs Canada)
11:15 p.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool B (Australia vs China)
Monday, July 26
5:30 a.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool A (South Africa vs Great Britain)
6 a.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool B (Argentina vs Spain)
7:45 a.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool B (Japan vs New Zealand)
8:15 a.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool A (Germany vs India)
8:30 p.m.: Men's Preliminary Pool A (Argentina vs Australia)
9 p.m.: Men's Preliminary Pool A (India vs Spain)
10:45 p.m.: Men's Preliminary Pool A (Japan vs New Zealand)
11:15 p.m.: Men's Preliminary Pool B (Germany vs Great Britain)
Tuesday, July 27
5:30 a.m.: Men's Preliminary Pool B (Belgium vs South Africa)
7:45 a.m.: Men's Preliminary Pool B (Netherlands vs Canada)
8:30 p.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool A (Netherlands vs South Africa)
9 p.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool A (Great Britain vs India)
10:45 p.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool B (New Zealand vs Spain)
11:15 p.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool A (Germany vs Ireland)
Wednesday, July 28
5:30 a.m.: Women's Preliminary (Pool B) Japan vs Australia
6 a.m.: Women's Preliminary (Pool B) Argentina vs China
7:45 a.m.: Men's Preliminary (Pool A) Japan vs Spain
8:15 a.m.: Men's Preliminary (Pool A) Australia vs New Zealand
8:30 p.m.: Men's Preliminary (Pool A) India vs Argentina
9 p.m.: Men's Preliminary (Pool B) Belgium vs Canada
10:45 p.m.: Men's Preliminary (Pool B) South Africa vs Germany
11:15 p.m.: Men's Preliminary (Pool B) Netherlands vs Great Britain
Thursday, July 29
5:30 a.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool B (Spain vs China)
6 a.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool A (Great Britain vs Netherlands)
7:45 a.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool B (Japan vs Argentina)
8:15 a.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool B (New Zealand vs Australia)
8:30 p.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool A (South Africa vs Germany)
9 p.m.: Men's Preliminary Pool A (Australia vs Spain)
10:45 p.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool A (Ireland vs India)
11:15 p.m.: Men's Preliminary Pool B (Canada vs South Africa)
Friday, July 30
5:30 a.m.: Men's Preliminary Pool A (Japan vs India)
6 a.m.: Men's Preliminary Pool A (Argentina vs New Zealand)
7:45 a.m.: Men's Preliminary Pool B (Germany vs Netherlands)
8:15 a.m.: Men's Preliminary Pool B (Belgium vs Great Britain)
8:30 p.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool B (China vs New Zealand)
9 p.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool B (Japan vs Spain)
10:45 p.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool B (Argentina vs Australia)
11:15 p.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool A (India vs South Africa)
Saturday, July 31
5:30 a.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool A (Germany vs Netherlands)
7:45 a.m.: Women's Preliminary Pool A (Ireland vs Great Britain)
8:30 p.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 1 Teams TBD
11 p.m:. Men's Quarterfinal 2 Teams TBD
Sunday, August 1
5:30 a.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 3 Teams TBD
8 a.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 4 Teams TBD
8:30 p.m.: Women's Quarterfinal 1 Teams TBD
11 p.m.: Women's Quarterfinal 2 Teams TBD
Monday, August 2
5:30 a.m.: Women's Quarterfinal 3 Teams TBD
8 a.m.: Women's Quarterfinal 4 Teams TBD
9:30 p.m.: Men's Semifinal 1 Teams TBD
Tuesday, August 3
6 a.m.: Men's Semifinal 2 Teams TBD
9:30 p.m.: Women's Semifinal 1 Teams TBD
Wednesday, August 4
6 a.m.: Women's Semifinal 2 Teams TBD
9:30 p.m.: Men's Bronze Medal Game Teams TBD
Thursday, August 5
6 a.m.: Men's Gold Medal Game Teams TBD
9:30 p.m.: Women's Bronze Medal Game Teams TBD
Friday, August 6
6 a.m.: Women's Gold Medal Game Teams TBD
Wednesday, July 28
6:30 p.m.: Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 1
Thursday, July 29
6:30 p.m.: Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2
Friday, July 30
6:30 p.m.: Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 3
Saturday, July 31
6:30 p.m.: Men's Individual Stroke Play Final Round
Tuesday, August 3
6:30 p.m.: Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 1
Wednesday, August 4
6:30 p.m.: Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 2
Thursday, August 5
6:30 p.m.: Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 3
Friday, August 6
6:30 p.m. Women's Individual Stroke Play Final Round
Friday, July 23
9 p.m.: Men's Qualification, Subdivision 1
Saturday, July 24
1:30 a.m.: Men's Qualification, Subdivision 2
6:30 a.m.: Men's Qualification, Subdivision 3
9 p.m.: Women's Qualification, Subdivision 1
10:55 p.m.: Women's Qualification, Subdivision 2
Sunday, July 25
2:10 a.m.: Women's Qualification, Subdivision 3
4:05 a.m.: Women's Qualification, Subdivision 4
7:20 a.m.: Women's Qualification, Subdivision 5
Monday, July 26
6 a.m.: Men's Team Final
Tuesday, July 27
6:45 a.m.: Women's Team Final
Wednesday, July 28
6:15 a.m.: Men's All-Around Final
Thursday, July 29
6:50 a.m.: Women's All-Around Final
Sunday, Aug. 1
4 a.m.: Men's Floor Final, Women's Vault Final, Men's Pommel Horse Final, Women's Bars Final
Monday, Aug. 2
4 a.m.: Men's Rings Fnal, Women's Floor final, Men's Vault Final
Tuesday, Aug. 3
4 a.m.: Men's Parallel Bars Final, Women's Beam Final, Men's High Bar Final
Friday, July 23
8 p.m.: Men's Group A (Norway vs Brazil)
10 p.m.: Men's Group A (France vs Argentina)
Saturday, July 24
1:15 a.m.: Men's Group B (Sweden vs Bahrain)
3:15 a.m.: Men's Group A (Germany vs Spain)
6:30 a.m.: Men's Group B (Portugal vs Egypt)
8:30 a.m.: Men's Group B (Denmark vs Japan)
8 p.m.: Women's Group A (The Netherlands vs Japan)
10 p.m.: Women's Group B (Taiwan vs Japan)
Sunday, July 25
1:15 a.m.: Women's Group A (Montenegro vs Angola)
3:15 a.m.: Women's Group A (Norway vs South Korea)
6:30 a.m.: Women's Group B (Spain vs Sweden)
8:30 a.m.: Women's Group B (Hungary vs France)
8 p.m.: Men's Group A (Brazil vs France)
10 p.m.: Men's Group A (Argentina vs Germany)
Monday, July 26
1:15 a.m.: Men's Group B (Egypt vs Denmark)
3:15 a.m.: Men's Group A (Spain vs Norway)
6:30 a.m.: Men's Group B (Bahrain vs Portugal)
8:30 a.m.: Men's Group B (Japan vs Sweden)
8 p.m.: Women's Group A (Japan vs Montenegro)
10 p.m.: Women's Group B (Brazil vs Hungary)
Tuesday, July 27
1:15 a.m.: Women's Group B (Sweden vs Taiwan)
3:15 a.m.: Women's Group A (South Korea vs The Netherlands)
6:30 a.m.: Women's Group A (Angola vs Norway)
8:30 a.m.: Women's Group B (France vs Spain)
8 p.m.: Men's Group B (Denmark vs Bahrain)
10 p.m.: Men's Group B (Sweden vs Portugal)
Wednesday, July 28
1:15 a.m.: Men's Group B (Japan vs Egypt)
3:15 a.m.: Men's Group A (Norway vs Argentina)
6:30 a.m.: Men's Group A (Brazil vs Spain)
8:30 a.m.: Men's Group A (France vs Germany)
8 p.m.: Women's Group A (The Netherlands vs Angola)
10 p.m.: Women's Group B (Spain vs Brazil)
Thursday, July 29
1:15 a.m.: Women's Group A (Japan vs South Korea)
3:15 a.m.: Women's Group A (Montenegro vs Norway)
6:30 a.m.: Women's Group B (Hungary vs Taiwan)
8:30 a.m.: Women's Group B (Sweden vs France)
8 p.m.: Men's Group A (Argentina vs Brazil)
10 p.m.: Men's Group B (Bahrain vs Japan)
Friday, July 30
1:15 a.m.: Men's Group A (France vs Spain)
3:15 a.m.: Men's Group B (Sweden vs Egypt)
6:30 a.m.: Men's Group B (Portugal vs Denmark)
8:30 a.m.: Men's Group A (Germany vs Norway)
8 p.m.: Women's Group A (Angola vs Japan)
10 p.m.: Women's Group A (Montenegro vs South Korea)
Saturday, July 31
1:15 a.m.: Women's Group B (Taiwan vs France)
3:15 a.m.: Women's Group B (Brazil vs Sweden)
6:30 a.m.: Women's Group B (Hungary vs Spain)
8:30 a.m.: Women's Group A (Norway vs The Netherlands)
8 p.m.: Men's Group B (Portugal vs Japan)
10 p.m.: Men's Group B (Egypt vs Bahrain)
Sunday, August 1
1:15 a.m.: Men's Group A (Spain vs Argentina)
3:15 a.m.: Men's Group A (Norway vs France)
6:30 a.m.: Men's Group A (Germany vs Brazil)
8:30 a.m.: Men's Group B (Denmark vs Sweden)
8 p.m.: Women's Group A (South Korea vs Angola)
10 p.m.: Women's Group B (France vs Brazil)
Monday, August 2
1:15 a.m.: Women's Group B (Spain vs Taiwan)
3:15 a.m.: Women's Group B (Hungary vs Sweden)
6:30 a.m.: Women's Group A (The Netherlands vs Montenegro)
8:30 a.m.: Women's Group A (Norway vs Japan)
8:30 p.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 1 (TBD v TBD)
Tuesday, August 3
12:15 a.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 2 (TBD v TBD)
4 a.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 3 (TBD v TBD)
7:45 a.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 4 (TBD v TBD)
8:30 p.m.: Women's Quarterfinal 1 (TBD v TBD)
Wednesday, August 4
12:15 a.m.: Women's Quarterfinal 2 (TBD v TBD)
4 a.m.: Women's Quarterfinal 3 (TBD v TBD)
7:45 a.m.: Women's Quarterfinal 4 (TBD v TBD)
Thursday, August 5
4 a.m.: Men's Semifinal 1 (TBD v TBD)
8 a.m.: Men's Semifinal 2 (TBD v TBD)
Friday, August 6
4 a.m.: Women's Semifinal 1 (TBD v TBD)
8 a.m.: Women's Semifinal 2 (TBD v TBD)
Saturday, August 7
4 a.m.: Men's Bronze Medal Game (TBD v TBD)
8 a.m.: Men's Gold Medal Game (TBD v TBD)
10 p.m.: Women's Bronze Medal Game (TBD v TBD)
Sunday, August 8
2 a.m.: Women's Gold Medal Game (TBD v TBD)
Friday, July 23
10 p.m.: Elimination/Quarterfinals Women's 48kg & Men's 60kg
Saturday, July 24
4 a.m.: Repechage/Semifinals/Medals Women's 48kg & Men's 60kg
10 p.m.: Elimination/Quarterfinals Women's 52kg & Men's 66kg
Sunday, July 25
4 a.m.: Repechage/Semifinals/Medals Women's 52kg & Men's 66kg
10 p.m.: Elimination/Quarterfinals Women's 57kg & Men's 73kg
Monday, July 26
4 a.m.: Repechage/Semifinals/Medals Women's 57kg & Men's 73kg
10 p.m.: Elimination/Quarterfinals Women's 63kg & Men's 81kg
Tuesday, July 27
4 a.m.: Repechage/Semifinals/Medals Women's 63kg & Men's 81kg
10 p.m.: Elimination/Quarterfinals Women's 70kg & Men's 90kg
Wednesday, July 28
4 a.m.: Repechage/Semifinals/Medals Women's 70kg & Men's 90kg
10 p.m.: Elimination/Quarterfinals Women's 78kg & Men's 100kg
Thursday, July 29
4 a.m.: Repechage/Semifinals/Medals Women's 78kg & Men's 100kg
10 p.m.: Elimination/Quarterfinals Women's 78+kg & Men's 100+kg
Friday, July 30
4 a.m.: Repechage/Semifinals/Medals Women's 78+kg & Men's 100+kg
10 p.m.: Elim/Quarterfinals/Semifinals Mixed Team
Saturday, July 31
4 a.m.: Finals Mixed Team
Wednesday, Aug. 4
9 p.m.: Elimination rounds: Women's kata and Men's kumite (67kg)
Thursday, Aug. 5
4 a.m.: Finals: Women's kata, Women's kumite (55kg), and Men's kumite (67kg)
9 p.m.: Elimination rounds: Men's kata and Women's kumite (61kg)
Friday, Aug. 6
4 a.m.: Semifinals: Men's kata, Men's kumite (75kg), Women's kumite (61kg)
Saturday, Aug. 7
1 a.m.: Finals: Women's kumite (61kg) and Men's kumite (75kg)
Thursday, Aug. 5
12 a.m.: Men and Women Fencing Ranking Rounds
Friday, Aug. 6
1:30 a.m.: Women's Swimming, Riding Show Jumping, and Fencing Bonus Round
6:30 a.m.: Women's Laser Run
Saturday, Aug. 7
1:30 a.m.: Men's Swimming, Riding Show Jumping, and Fencing Bonus round
6:30 a.m.: Men's Laser Run
Thursday, Aug. 5
9:20 p.m.: Individual all-around qualifications (Part 1)
Friday, Aug. 6
1:50 a.m.: Individual all-around qualifications (Part 2)
9 p.m.: Group all-around qualifications
Saturday, Aug. 7
2:20 a.m.: Individual all-around (Final)
10 p.m.: Group all-around (Final)
Thursday, July 22
7:30 p.m.: M/W Single, Pair, Double, more Heats
Friday, July 23
7:30 p.m.: M/W Four, Lwt Double, more Heats
Saturday, July 24
7:30 p.m.: M/W Eight & Single more Heats, Reps & Semis
Sunday, July 25
7:30 p.m.: M/W Single & Double, more QFs, Reps & Semis
Monday, July 26
7:30 p.m.: M/W Quadruple, more Semis & Finals
Tuesday, July 27
7:30 p.m.: M/W Four & Double, more Semis, Reps & Finals
Wednesday, July 28
7:30 p.m.: M/W Pair & Lwt Double, more Finals
Thursday, July 29
8 p.m.: M/W Eight & Single Finals
Sunday, July 25
8 p.m.: Men's Pool Round (Session 1)
Monday, July 26
3:30 a.m.: Men's Pool Round (Session 2)
8 p.m.: Men's Pool Round (Session 3)
Tuesday, July 27
3:30 a.m.: Men's Tournament Quarterfinals
8 p.m.: Men's Tournament Semifinals
Wednesday, July 28
3:30 a.m.: Men's Tournament Medal Matches
8 p.m.: Women's Pool Round (Session 1)
Thursday, July 29
3:30 a.m.: Women's Pool Round (Session 2)
8 p.m.: Women's Pool Round (Session 3)
Friday, July 30
3:30 a.m.: Women's Tournament Quarterfinals
8 p.m.: Women's Tournament Semifinals
Saturday, July 31
3:30 a.m.: Woman's Tournament Medal Matches
Saturday, July 24
11 p.m.: Prelims: Women's Laser Radial and Windsurfer; Men's Laser and Windsurfer
Sunday, July 25
11 p.m.: Prelims: Women's Laser Radial and Windsurfer; Men's Laser and Windsurfer
Monday, July 26
11 p.m.: Prelims: Women's 49er FX and Laser Radial; Men's 49er, Laser, and Finn
Tuesday, July 27
11 p.m.: Prelims: Men's 470, 49er, and Windsurfer; Women's 470, 49erFX, and Windsurfer; Mixed Nacra 17
Wednesday, July 28
11 p.m.: Prelims: Men's 470, Finn, and RS:X; Women's 470, Laser Radial, and RS:X; Mixed Nacra 17
Thursday, July 29
11 p.m.: Prelims: Men's 470, 49er, and Laser; Women's 470, 49er FX,and Laser Radial
Friday, July 30
11 p.m.: Men's and Women's Windsurfer medal races; Women's 49er FX; Men's 49er and Finn; Mixed Nacra 17
Saturday, July 31
11 p.m.: Men's and Women's Laser Radial medal races; Men's 470 and Finn; Women's 470; Mixed Nacra 17
Sunday, Aug. 1
11 p.m.: Women's 49er FX and Men's 49er medal races; Men's 470; Women's 470
Monday, Aug. 2
11 p.m.: Men's Finn and Mixed Nacra 17 medal races
Tuesday, Aug. 3
11 p.m.: Men's and Women's 470 medal races
Friday, July 23
9:45 p.m.: Women's Air Rifle (Final)
Saturday, July 24
2:30 a.m.: Men's Air Pistol (Final)
10:15 p.m.: Women's Air Pistol (Final)
Sunday, July 25
2:30 a.m.: Men's Air Rifle (Final)
Monday, July 26
1:50 a.m.: Men's & Women's Skeet (Final)
10 p.m.: Mixed Team Air Pistol (Final)
Tuesday, July 27
2:15 a.m.: Mixed Team Air Rifle (Final)
Thursday, July 29
1:30 a.m.: Women's and Men's Trap (Final)
Friday, July 30
1 a.m.: Women's Sport Pistol (Final)
Saturday, July 31
12:30 a.m.: Mixed Team Trap (Final)
3 a.m.: Women's Rifle, 3 Positions (Final)
Monday, Aug. 2
1:30 a.m.: Men's Rapid Fire Pistol (Final)
3:50 a.m.: Men's Rifle, 3 Positions (Final)
Saturday, July 24
7:30 p.m.: Men's Street: Qualification Heats 1-4
11:25 p.m.: Men's Street: Final Medal Runs
Sunday, July 25
7:30 p.m.: Women's Street: Qualification Heats 1-4
11:25 p.m.: Women's Street: Final Medal Runs
Tuesday, Aug. 3
8 p.m.: Women's Park: Qualification heats 1-4
11:30 p.m.: Women's Park: Final Medal Runs
Wednesday, Aug. 4
8 p.m.: Men's Park Qualification Heats 1-4
11:30 p.m.: Men's Park: Final Medal Runs
Thursday, July 22
3:30 a.m.: Men's Group Stage (Egypt vs Spain)
4 a.m.: Men's Group Stage (Mexico vs France)
4 a.m.: Men's Group Stage (New Zealand vs South Korea)
4:30 a.m.: Men's Group Stage (Côte d'lvoire vs Saudi Arabia)
6:30 a.m.: Men's Group Stage (Argentina vs Australia)
7 a.m.: Men's Group Stage (Honduras vs Romania)
7 a.m.: Men's Group Stage (Japan vs Russia)
7:30 a.m.: Men's Group Stage (Brazil vs Germany)
Saturday. July 24
3:30 a.m.: Women's Group Stage (Chile vs Canada)
4 a.m.: Women's Group Stage (China vs Zambia)
4:30 a.m.: Women's Group Stage (Sweden vs Australia)
6:30 a.m.: Women's Group Stage (Japan vs United Kingdom)
7 a.m.: Women's Group Stage (The Netherlands vs Brazil)
7:30 a.m.: Women's Group Stage (New Zealand vs USA)
Sunday, July 25
3:30 a.m.: Men's Group Stage (Egypt vs Argentina)
4 a.m.: Men's Group Stage (France vs Russia)
4 a.m.: Men's Group Stage (New Zealand vs Honduras)
4:30 a.m.: Men's Group Stage (Brazil vs Côte d'lvoire)
6:30 a.m.: Men's Group Stage (Australia vs Spain)
7 a.m.: Men's Group Stage (Japan vs Mexico)
7 a.m.: Men's Group Stage (Romania vs Korea)
7:30 a.m.: Men's Group Stage (Saudi Arabia vs Germany)
Tuesday, July 27
4 a.m.: Women's Group Stage (New Zealand vs Sweden)
4 a.m.: Women's Group Stage (USA vs Australia)
7 a.m.: Women's Group Stage (Canada vs United Kingdom)
7 a.m.: Women's Group Stage (Chile vs Japan)
7:30 a.m.: Women's Group Stage (Brazil vs Zambia)
7:30 a.m.: Women's Group Stage (The Netherlands vs China)
Wednesday, July 28
4 a.m.: Men's Group Stage (Germany vs Côte d'lvoire)
4 a.m.: Men's Group Stage (Saudi Arabia vs Brazil)
4:30 a.m.: Men's Group Stage (Romania vs New Zealand)
4:30 a.m.: Men's Group Stage (Korea vs Honduras)
7 a.m.: Men's Group Stage (Australia vs Egypt)
7 a.m.: Men's Group Stage (Spain vs Argentina)
7:30 a.m.: Men's Group Stage (France vs Japan)
7:30 a.m.: Men's Group Stage (Russia vs Mexico)
Monday, Aug. 2
4 a.m.: Women's Semifinal (Teams TBD)
4 a.m.: Women's Seminfinal (Teams TBD)
Tuesday, Aug. 3
4 a.m.: Men's Semifinal (Teams TBD)
4 a.m.: Men's Semifinal (Teams TBD)
Thursday, Aug. 5
4 a.m.: Women's Bronze Medal Match (Teams TBD)
10 p.m.: Women's Gold Medal Match (Teams TBD)
Friday, Aug. 6
7 a.m.: Men's Bronze Medal Match (Teams TBD)
Saturday, Aug. 7
7:30 a.m.: Men's Gold Medal Match (Teams TBD)
Friday, July 23
9 p.m.: Opening Round Game 7 (Australia vs Canada)
Saturday, July 24
1:30 a.m.: Opening Round Game 8 (USA vs Mexico)
7 a.m.: Opening Round Game 9 (Japan vs Italy)
9 p.m.: Opening Round Game 10 (Australia vs USA)
Sunday, July 25
1:30 a.m.: Opening Round Game 11 (Canada vs Japan)
4 a.m.: Opening Round Game 12 (Italy vs Mexico)
9 p.m.: Opening Round Game 13 (Japan vs USA)
Monday, July 26
1:30 a.m.: Opening Round Game 14 (Canada vs Italy)
7 a.m.: Opening Round Game 15 (Mexico vs Australia)
Tuesday, July 27
12 a.m.: Bronze Medal Game (Teams TBD)
7 a.m.: Gold Medal Game (Teams TBD)
Tuesday, Aug. 3
4 a.m.: Men's Combined Qualification
10:30 a.m.: Sport Climbing: Speed, Bouldering, Lead Men's Qualification
Wednesday, Aug. 4
4 a.m.: Women's Combined Qualification
Thursday, Aug. 5
4:30 a.m.: Men's Combined Final
Friday, Aug. 6
4:30 a.m.: Women's Combined Final
Saturday, July 24
7 p.m.: Men's Round 1 (Heats 1-5)
9:20 p.m.: Women's Round (Heats 1-5)
Sunday, July 25
12:40 a.m.: Men's Round 2 (Heats 1-2)
2 a.m.: Women's Round 2 (Heats 1-2)
6 p.m.: Women's Round 3 (Heats 1-8)
10:45 p.m.: Men's Round 3 (Heats 1-8)
Monday, July 26
6 p.m.: Men's Quarterfinals (Heats 1-4)
8:20 p.m.: Women's Quarterfinals (Heats 1-4)
10:45 p.m.: Men's Semifinals (Heats 1-2)
Tuesday, July 27
12 a.m.: Women's Semifinals (Heats 1-2)
7 p.m.: Men's & Women's Finals Bronze Medal Matches
8:30 p.m.: Men's & Women's Finals Gold Medal Matches
Saturday, July 24
6:02 a.m.: Men's 400 Individual Medley Preliminaries
6:28 a.m.: Women's 100 Butterfly Preliminaries
6:48 a.m.: Men's 400 Freestyle Preliminaries
7:30 a.m.: Women's 400 Individual Medley Preliminaries
7:55 a.m.: Men's 100 Breaststroke Preliminaries
8:15 a.m.: Women's 4x100 Freestyle relay Preliminaries
9:30 p.m.: Men's 400 Individual Medley Final
9:40 p.m.: Women's 100 Butterfly Semifinals
9:52 p.m.: Men's 400 Freestyle Final
10:12 p.m.: Women's 400 Individual Medley Final
10:33 p.m.: Men's 100 Breaststroke Semifinals
10:45 p.m.: Women's 4x100 Freestyle Relay Final
Sunday, July 25
6:02 a.m.: Women's 100 Backstroke Preliminaries
6:22 a.m.: Men's 200 Freestyle Preliminaries
6:59 a.m.: Women's 100 Breaststroke Preliminaries
7:19 a.m.: Men's 100 Backstroke Preliminaries
7:39 a.m.: Women's 400 Freestyle Preliminaries
8:10 a.m.: Men's 4x100 Freestyle Relay Preliminaries
9:30 p.m.: Women's 100 Butterfly Final
9:37 p.m.: Men's 200 Freestyle Semifinals
9:50 p.m.: Women's 100 Breaststroke Semifinals
10:12 p.m.: Men's 100 Breaststroke Final
10:20 p.m.: Women's 400 Freestyle Final
10:31 p.m.: Men's 100 Backstroke Semifinals
10:53 p.m.: Women's 100 Backstroke Semifinals
11:05 p.m.: Men's 4x100 Freestyle Relay Final
Monday, July 26
6:02 a.m.: Women's 200 Freestyle Preliminaries
6:29 a.m.: Men's 200 Butterfly Preliminaries
6:56 a.m.: Women's 200 Individual Medley Preliminaries
7:32 a.m.: Women's 1,500 Freestyle Preliminaries
9:30 p.m.: Women's 200 Freestyle Semifinals
9:43 p.m.: Men's 200 Freestyle Final
9:51 p.m.: Women's 100 Backstroke Final
9:59 p.m.: Men's 100 Backstroke Final
10:17 p.m.: Women's 100 Breaststroke Final
10:35 p.m.: Men's 200 Butterfly Semifinals
10:58 p.m.: Women's 200 Individual Medley Semifinals
Tuesday, July 27
6:02 a.m.: Men's 100 Freestyle Preliminaries
6:28 a.m.: Women's 200 Butterfly Preliminaries
6:50 a.m.: Men's 200 Breaststroke Preliminaries
7:17 a.m.: Men's 4x200 Freestyle Relay Preliminaries
7: 37 a.m.: Men's 800 Freestyle Preliminaries
9:30 p.m.: Men's 100 Freestyle Semifinals
9:41 p.m.: Women's 200 Freestyle Final
9:49 p.m.: Men's 200 Butterfly Final
9:57 p.m.: Women's 200 Butterfly Semifinals
10:21 p.m.: Men's 200 Breaststroke Semifinals
10:45 p.m.: Women's 200 Individual Medley Final
10:54 p.m.: Women's 1,500 Freestyle Final
11:26 p.m.: Men's 4x200 Freestyle Relay Final
Wednesday, July 28
6:02 a.m.: Women's 100 Freestyle Preliminaries
6:25 a.m.: Men's 200 Backstroke Preliminaries
6:52 a.m.: Women's 200 Breaststroke Preliminaries
7:15 a.m.: Men's 200 Individual Medley Preliminaries
7: 34 a.m.: Women's 4x200 Freestyle Relay Preliminaries
9:30 p.m.: Men's 800 Freestyle Final
9:44 p.m.: Men's 200 Breaststroke Final
9:53 p.m.: Women's 100 Freestyle Semifinals
10:04 p.m.: Men's 200 Backstroke Semifinals
10:28 p.m.: Women's 200 Butterfly Final
10:37 p.m.: Men's 100 Freestyle Final
10:54 p.m.: Women's 200 Breaststroke Semifinals
11:08 p.m.: Men's 200 Individual Medley Semifinals
11:31 p.m.: Women's 4x200 Freestyle Relay Final
Thursday, July 29
6:02 a.m.: Women's 800 Freestyle Preliminaries
6:50 a.m.: Men's 100 Butterfly Preliminaries
7:02 a.m.: Women's 200 Backstroke Preliminaries
7:28 a.m.: Mixed 4x100 Medley Relay Preliminaries
9:30 p.m.: Men's 100 Butterfly Semifinals
9:41 p.m.: Women's 200 Breaststroke Final
9:50 p.m.: Men's 200 Backstroke Final
9:59 p.m.: Women's 100 Freestyle Final
10:16 p.m.: Men's 200 Individual Medley Final
10:35 p.m.: Women's 200 Backstroke Semifinals
Friday, July 30
6:02 a.m.: Men's 50 Freestyle Preliminaries
6:24 a.m.: Women's 50 Freestyle Preliminaries
6:48 a.m.: Men's 1,500 Freestyle Preliminaries
8:36 a.m.: Women's 4x100 Medley Relay Preliminaries
8:50 a.m.: Men's 4x100 Medley Relay Preliminaries
9:30 p.m.: Men's 100 Butterfly Final
9:37 p.m.: Women's 200 Backstroke Final
9:46 p.m.: Women's 800 Freestyle Final
10:11 p.m.: Men's 50 Freestyle Semifinals
10:32 p.m.: Women's 50 Freestyle Semifinals
10:43 p.m.: Mixed 4x100 Medley Relay Final
Saturday, July 31
9:30 p.m.: Men's 50 Freestyle Final
9:37 p.m.: Women's 50 Freestyle Final
9:44 p.m.: Men's 1,500 Freestyle Final
10:15 p.m.: Women's 4x100 Medley Relay Final
10:36 p.m.: Men's 4x100 Medley Relay Final
Friday, July 23
8 p.m: Tables 1-4: Men's/Women's/Mixed Prelim
Saturday, July 24
1:15 a.m.: Tables 1-4: M/W Singles Round 1
6:30 a.m.: Tables 1-4: M/W Singles Round 1
9 p.m.: Tables 1-2: Mixed Doubles QuarterFinals
Sunday, July 25
1 a.m.: Tables 1-4: M/W Singles Round 2
7 a.m.: Table 1: Mixed Doubles SemiFinals
9 p.m.: Tables 1-4: M/W Singles Round 2
Monday, July 26
1:30 a.m.: Tables 1-4: M/W Singles Round 3
7 a.m.: Mixed Doubles Bronze and Gold Medal Matches
9 p.m.: Tables 1-4: M/W Singles Round 3
Tuesday, July 27
1:30 a.m.: Tables 1-4 M/W Singles Round 3 and Round of 16
6:30 a.m.: Tables 1-4 M/W Singles Round of 16
9 p.m.: Table 1: M/W Singles Quarterfinals
Wednesday, July 28
2 a.m.: Table 1: M/W Singles Quarterfinals
7 a.m.: Table 1: Men's Singles Quarterfinals
10 p.m.: Table 1: Women's Singles Semifinals
Thursday, July 29
2 a.m.: Table 1: Men's Singles Semifinals
7 a.m.: Women's Singles Bronze and Gold Medal Matches
Friday, July 30
7 a.m.: Men's Singles Bronze and Gold Medal Matches
Saturday, July 31
9 p.m.: Tables 1-4: M/W Team Round of 16
Sunday, Aug. 1
1:30 a.m.: Tables 1-4: M/W Team Round of 16
6:30 a.m.: Tables 1-4: M/W Team Round of 16
9 p.m.: Tables 1-4: M/W Team Round of 16
Monday, Aug. 2
1:30 a.m.: Men's Team Quarterfinal
1:30 a.m.: Women's Team Quarterfinal
6:30 a.m.: Men's Team Quarterfinal 2
6:30 a.m.: Women's Team Quarterfinal 2
9 p.m.: Men's Team Quarterfinal 3
9 p.m.: Women's Team Quarterfinal 3
Tuesday, Aug. 3
1:30 a.m.: Men's Team Quarterfinal 4
1:30 a.m.: Women's Team Quarterfinal 4
6:30 a.m.: Women's Team Semifinal 1
9 p.m.: Women's Team Semifinal 2
Wednesday, Aug. 4
1:30 a.m.: Men's Team Semifinal 1
6:30 a.m.: Men's Team Semifinal 2
10 p.m.: Women's Team Bronze Medal Match
Thursday, Aug. 5
6:30 a.m.: Women's Team Gold Medal Match
10 p.m.: Men's Team Bronze Medal Match
Friday, Aug. 6
6:30 a.m.: Men's Team Gold Medal Match
Friday, July 23
9 p.m.: Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals: Women's 49kg & Men's 58kg
Saturday, July 24
6 a.m.: Repechage, Medal Matches: Women's 49kg & Men's 58kg
9 p.m.: Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals: Women's 57kg & Men's 68kg
Sunday, July 25
6 a.m.: Repechage, Medal Matches: Women's 57kg & Men's 68kg
9 p.m.: Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals: Women's 67kg & Men's 80kg
Monday, July 26
6 a.m.: Repechage, Medal Matches: Women's 67kg & Men's 80kg
9 p.m.: Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals: Women's 67+kg & Men's 80+ kg
Tuesday, July 27
6 a.m.: Repechage, Medal Matches: Women's 67+kg & Men's 80+ kg
Friday, July 23
10 p.m.: Day 1: Center Court: Match 1
10 p.m.: Day 1: Courts 1-3: Match 1
10 p.m.: Day 1: Courts 4-11 (All Matches)
Saturday, July 24
12 a.m.: Day 1: Center Court: Match 2
12 a.m.: Day 1: Courts 1-3: Match 2
2 a.m.: Day 1: Center Court: Match 3
2 a.m.: Day 1: Courts 1-3: Match 3
4 a.m.: Day 1: Center Court: Match 4
4 a.m.: Day 1: Courts 1-3: Match 4
10 p.m.: Day 2: Center Court: Match 1
10 p.m.: Day 2: Courts 1-3: Match 1
10 p.m.: Day 2: Courts 4-11: All Matches
Sunday, July 25
12 a.m.: Day 2: Center Court: Match 2
12 a.m.: Day 2: Courts 1-3: Match 2
2 a.m.: Day 2: Center Court; Match 3
2 a.m.: Day 2: Courts 1-3: Match 3
4 a.m.: Day 2: Center Court: Match 4
4 a.m.: Day 2: Courts 1-3: Match 4
10 p.m.: Day 3: Center Court: Match 1
10 p.m.: Day 3: Courts 1-3: Match 1
10 p.m.: Day 3: Courts 4-11: All Matches
Monday, July 26
12 a.m.: Day 3: Center Court: Match 2
12 a.m.: Day 3: Courts 1-3: Match 2
2 a.m.: Day 3: Center Court: Match 3
2 a.m.: Day 3: Courts 1-3: Match 3
4 a.m.: Day 3: Center Court: Match 4
4 a.m.: Day 3: Courts 1-3: Match 4
10 p.m.: Day 4: Center Court: Match 1
10 p.m.: Day 4: Courts 1-3: Match 1
10 p.m.: Day 4: Courts 4-11: All Matches
Tuesday, July 27
12 a.m.: Day 4: Center Court: Match 2
12 a.m.: Day 4: Courts 1-3: Match 2
2 a.m.: Day 4: Center Court: Match 3
2 a.m.: Day 4: Courts 1-3: Match 3
4 a.m.: Day 4: Center Court: Match 4
4 a.m.: Day 4: Courts 1-3: Match 4
10 p.m.: Day 5: Center Court: Match 1
10 p.m.: Day 5: Courts 1-3: Match 1
10 p.m.: Day 5 Courts 4-11: All Matches
Wednesday, July 28
12 a.m.: Day 5: Center Court: Match 2
12 a.m.: Day 5: Courts 1-3: Match 2
2 a.m.: Day 5: Center Court: Match 3
2 a.m.: Day 5: Courts 1-3: Match 3
4 a.m.: Day 5: Center Court: Match 4
4 a.m.: Day 5: Courts 1-3: Match 4
10 p.m.: Day 6: Center Court: Match 1
10 p.m.: Day 6: Courts 1-3: Match 1
Thursday, July 29
12 a.m.: Day 6: Center Court: Match 2
12 a.m.: Day 6: Courts 1-3: Match 2
2 a.m.: Day 6: Center Court: Match 3
2 a.m.: Day 6 Courts 1-2: Match 3
4 a.m.: Day 6: Center Court: Match 4
4 a.m.: Day 6: Courts 1-2: Match 4
11 p.m.: Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match
11 p.m.: Men's Singles Seminifnal 1
Friday, July 30
1:30 a.m.: Men's Singles Semifinal 2
1:30 a.m.: Mixed Doubles Semifinal 1
4:30 a.m.: Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match
4:30 a.m.: Mixed Doubles Semifinal 2
11 p.m.: Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match
11 p.m.: Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match
Saturday, July 31
2 a.m.: Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match
3 a.m.: Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match
5 a.m.: Women's Singles Gold Medal Match
11 p.m.: Men's Singles Gold Medal Matches
Sunday, Aug. 1
2 a.m.: Women's Doubles Gold Medals Matches
5 a.m.: Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
Thursday, July 29
8 p.m.: Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1, Women's 800m Round 1, Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1, Women's 100m Round 1
8:15 p.m.: Men's High Jump Qualifying Round
8:45 p.m.: Men's Discus Throw Qualifying Round
Friday, July 30
6 a.m.: Women's 5000m Round 1, Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Round 1, Men's 10,000m Final
6:05 a.m.: Women's Triple Jump Qualifying Round
6:25 a.m.: Women's Shot Put Qualifying Round
8 p.m.: Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1, Men's 800m Round 1, Women's 100m Hurdles Qualifying Round, Men's 100m Preliminary Round
8:30 p..m.: Women's Discus Throw Qualifying Round
8: 40 p.m.: Men's Pole Vault Qualifying Round
Saturday, July 31
6 a.m.: Women's 100m Semifinals, Men's 100m Round 1, Women's 800m Semifinals, Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Final, Women's 100m Final
6:10 a.m.: Men's Long Jump Qualifying Round
7:15 a.m.: Men's Discus Throw Final
8:10 p.m.: Women's Hammer Throw Qualifying Round, Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1, Men's 400m Round 1, Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony
8:50 p.m.: Women's Long Jump Qualifying Round
9:35 p.m.: Women's Shot Put Final
Sunday, August 1
6 a.m.: Men's 100m Semifinals, Women's 100m Hurdles Semifinals, Men's 800m Semifinals, Men's 400m Hurdles Semifinals, Men's 100m Final
6:10 a.m.: Men's High Jump Final
7:20 a.m.: Women's Triple Jump Final
8 p.m.: Men's Hammer Throw Qualifying Round, Women's 1500m Round 1, Women's 200m Round 1, Women's 100m Hurdles Final
9:20 p.m.: Men's Long Jump Final
Monday, August 2
6 a.m.: Women's 200m Semifinals, Men's 400m Semifinals, Women's 400m Hurdles Semifinals, Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final, Women's 5000m Final
6:20 a.m.: Women's Pole Vault Qualifying Round
7 a.m.: Women's Discus Throw Final
8 p.m.: Men's Triple Jump Qualifying Round, Men's 1500m Round 1, Women's 400m Round 1, Men's 200m Round 1, Men's 400m Hurdles Final
8:20 p.m.: Women's Javelin Throw Qualifying Round
9:50 p.m.: Women's Long Jump Final
Tuesday, August 3
6 a.m.: Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1, Men's Shot Put Qualifying Round, Men's 5000m Round 1, Men's 200m Semifinals, Women's 800m Final, Women's 200m Final
6:20 a.m.: Men's Pole Vault Final
7:35 a.m.: Women's Hammer Throw Final
8 p.m.: Men's Decathlon 100m, Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles, Men's 110m Hurdles Semifinals, Women's 400m Hurdles Final, Women's 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony
8:05 p.m.: Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying Round
8:55 p.m.: Men's Decathlon Long Jump
9:35 p.m.: Women's Heptathlon High Jump
10:40 p.m.: Men's Decathlon Shot Put
Wednesday, August 4
5:30 a.m: Women's 1500m Semifinals, Women's 400m Semifinals, Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final, Women's Heptathlon 200m, Men's 800m Final, Men's Decathlon 400m, Men's 200m Final
5:30 a.m.: Men's Decathlon High Jump
6:05 a.m.: Women's Heptathlon Shot Put
7:15 a.m.: Men's Hammer Throw Final
8 p.m.: Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles, Women's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1, Men's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1, Men's 110m Hurdles Final
8:10 p.m.: Women's High Jump Qualifying Round
8:40 p.m.: Women's Heptathlon Long Jump
8:50 p.m.: Men's Decathlon Discus Throw
10 p.m.: Men's Triple Jump Final
10:05 p.m.: Men's Shot Put Final
11:30 p.m.: Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw
11:45 p.m.: Men's Decathlon Pole Vault
Thursday, August 5
3:30 a.m.: Men's 20km Race Walk Final
6 a.m.: Women's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1, Men's 1500m Semifinals, Men's 400m Final, Women's Heptathlon 800m, Men's Decathlon 1500m
6:15 a.m.: Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw
6:20 a.m.: Women's Pole Vault Final
4:30 p.m.: Men's 50km Walk Final
Friday, August 6
3:30 a.m.: Women's 20km Race Walk Final
3:50 a.m.: Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1, Men's 5000m Final, Women's 400m Final, Women's 1500m Final, Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final, Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final
7:50 a.m.: Women's Javelin Throw Final
6 p.m.: Women's Marathon Final
Saturday, August 7
6 a.m.: Women's 10,000m Final, Men's 1500m Final, Women's 4 x 400m Relay Final, Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final
6:35 a.m.: Women's High Jump Final
7 a.m.: Men's Javelin Throw Final
6 p.m.: Men's Marathon Final
Friday, July 30
12 a.m.: Women's Event Qualification and Final
Saturday, July 31
12 a.m.: Men's Event Qualification and Final
Sunday, July 25
5:30 p.m.: Individual Men's Event
Monday, July 26
5:30 p.m.: Individual Women's Event
Friday, July 30
6:30 p.m.: Team Mixed Relay
Friday, July 23
8 p.m.: Men's Pool A (Italy vs Canada)
10:05 p.m.: Men's Pool B (Brazil vs Tunisia)
Saturday, July 24
1:20 a.m.: Men's Pool B (Taiwan vs Argentina)
3:25 a.m.: Men's Pool A (Japan vs Venezuela)
6:40 a.m.: Men's Pool A (Poland vs Iran)
8:45 a.m.: Men's Pool B (USA vs France)
8 p.m.: Women's Pool B (Taiwan vs Italy)
10:05 p.m.: Women's Pool B (USA vs Argentina)
10:20 p.m.: Women's Pool A (Serbia vs Dominican Republic)
Sunday, July 25
3:25 a.m.: Women's Pool B (China vs Turkey)
12:40 a.m.: Women's Pool A (Japan vs Kenya)
8:45 a.m.: Women's Pool A (Brazil vs South Korea)
8 p.m.: Men's Pool A (Iran vs Venezuela)
10:05 p.m.: Men's Pool B (USA vs Taiwan)
Monday, July 26
1:20 a.m.: Men's Pool A (Poland vs Italy)
3:25 a.m. Men's Pool B (France vs Tunisia)
6:40 a.m.: Men's Pool A (Japan vs Canada)
8:45 a.m.: Men's Pool B (Brazil vs Argentina)
8 p.m.: Women's Pool B (Taiwan vs Argentina)
10:05 p.m.: Women's Pool B (China vs USA)
Tuesday, July 27
1:20 a.m.: Women's Pool A (Japan vs Serbia)
3:25 a.m.: Women's Pool B (Italy vs Turkey)
6:40 a.m.: Women's Pool A (Brazil vs Dominican Republic)
8:45 a.m.: Women's Pool A (Korea vs Kenya)
8 p.m.: Men's Pool A (Canada vs Iran)
10:05 p.m.: Men's Pool B (USA vs Tunisia)
Wednesday, July 28
1:20 a.m.: Men's Pool B (Argentina vs France)
3:25 a.m.: Men's Pool A (Poland vs Venezuela)
6:40 p.m.: Men's Pool A (Japan vs Italy)
8:45 a.m.: Men's Pool B (Brazil vs Taiwan)
8 p.m.: Women's Pool B (Italy vs Argentina)
10:05 p.m.: Women's Pool A (South Korea vs Dominican Republic)
Thursday, July 29
1:20 a.m.: Women's Pool A (Serbia vs Kenya)
3:25 a.m.: Women's Pool B (China vs Taiwan)
6:40 a.m.: Women's Pool A (Japan vs Brazil)
8:45 a.m.: Women's Pool B (USA vs Turkey)
8 p.m.: Men's Pool A (Canada vs Venezuela)
10:05 p.m.: Men's Pool B (Brazil vs USA)
Friday, July 30
1:20 a.m.: Men's Pool A (Japan vs Poland)
3:25 a.m.: Men's Pool B (Argentina vs Tunisia)
6:40 a.m.: Men's Pool A (Italy vs Iran)
8:45 a.m.: Men's Pool B (Taiwan vs France)
8 p.m.: Women's Pool A (Dominican Republic vs Kenya)
10:05 p.m.: Women's Pool B (USA vs Taiwan)
Saturday, July 31
1:20 a.m.: Women's Pool B (Argentina vs Turkey)
3:25 a.m.: Women's Pool A (Serbia vs Brazil)
6:40 a.m.: Women's Pool A (Japan vs South Korea)
8:45 a.m.: Women's Pool B (China vs Italy)
8 p.m.: Men's Pool A (Poland vs Canada)
10:05 p.m.: Men's Pool B (Brazil vs France)
Sunday, Aug. 1
1:20 a.m.: Men's Pool B (Taiwan vs Tunisia)
3:25 a.m.: Men's Pool A (Italy vs Venezuela)
6:40 a.m.: Men's Pool A (Japan vs Iran)
8:45 a.m.: Men's Pool B (USA vs Argentina)
8 p.m.: Women's Pool A (Serbia vs South Korea)
10:05 p.m.: Women's Pool B (USA vs Italy)
Monday, Aug. 2
1:20 a.m.: Women's Pool B (Taiwan vs Turkey)
3:25 a.m.: Women's Pool B (China vs Argentina)
6:40 a.m.: Women's Pool A (Japan vs Dominican Republic)
8:45 a.m.: Women's Pool A (Brazil vs Kenya)
8 p.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 1
Tuesday, Aug. 3
12 a.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 2
4 a.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 3
8:30 a.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 4
8 p.m.: Women's Quarterfinal 1
Wednesday, Aug. 4
12 a.m.: Women's Quarterfinal 2
4 a.m.: Women's Quarterfinal 3
8:30 a.m.: Women's Quarterfinal 4
Thursday, Aug. 5
12 a.m.: Men's Semifinal 1
8 a.m.: Men's Semifinal 2
Friday, Aug. 6
12 a.m.: Women's Semifinal 1
8 a.m.: Women's Semifinal 2
Saturday, Aug. 7
12:30 a.m.: Men's Bronze Medal Match
8:15 a.m.: Men's Gold Medal Match
8 p.m.: Women's Bronze Medal Match
Sunday, Aug. 8
12:30 a.m.: Women's Gold Medal Match
Saturday, July 24
1 a.m.: Women's Prelim Game 1 (Japan vs USA)
2:30 a.m.: Women's Prelim Game 2 (Canada vs Australia)
5:20 a.m.: Women's Prelim Game 3 (Russia vs Spain)
6:50 a.m.: Women's Prelim Game 4 (China vs Taiwan)
9 p.m.: Men's Prelim Game 1 (Russia vs Italy)
10:30 p.m.: Men's Prelim Game 2 (Hungary vs United Kingdom)
Sunday, July 25
1:10 a.m.: Men's Prelim Game 3 (USA vs Japan)
2:30 a.m.: Men's Prelim Game 4 (Australia vs Montenegro)
5:20 a.m.: Men's Prelim Game 5 (Serbia vs Spain)
6:50 a.m.: Men's Prelim Game 6 (Croatia vs Kazakhstan)
Monday, July 26
1 a.m.: Women's Prelim Game 5 (USA vs China)
2:30 a.m.: Women's Prelim Game 6 (Taiwan vs Hungary)
5:20 a.m.: Women's Prelim Game 7 (Australia vs The Netherlands)
6:50 a.m.: Women's Prelim Game 8 (Spain vs Canada)
9 p.m.: Men's Prelim Game 7 (Russia vs USA)
10:30 p.m.: Men's Prelim Game 8 (Montenegro vs Spain)
Tuesday, July 27
1 a.m.: Men's Prelim Game 9 (Kazakhstan vs Serbia)
2:30 a.m.: Men's Prelim Game 10 (Italy vs United Kingdom)
6:50 a.m.: Men's Prelim Game 12 (Australia vs Croatia)
Wednesday, July 28
1 a.m.: Women's Prelim Game 9 (Hungary vs USA)
2:30 a.m.: Women's Prelim Game 10 (Canada vs Russia)
5:20 a.m.: Women's Prelim Game 11 (China vs Japan)
6:50 a.m: Women's Prelim Game 12 (The Netherlands vs Spain)
9 p.m.: Men's Prelim Game 13 (Hungary vs Russia)
10:30 p.m.: Men's Prelim Game 14 (Spain vs Kazakhstan)
Thursday, July 29
1:10 a.m.: Men's Prelim Game 15 (USA vs Italy)
2:30 a.m.: Men's Prelim Game 16 (Croatia vs Montenegro)
5:20 a.m.: Men's Prelim Game 17 (United Kingdom vs Japan)
6:30 a.m.: Men's Prelim Game 18 (Serbia vs Australia)
Friday, July 30
1 a.m.: Women's Prelim Game 13 (Russia vs The Netherlands)
2:30 a.m.: Women's Prelim Game 14 (USA vs Taiwan)
5:20 a.m.: Women's Prelim Game 15 (Japan vs Hungary)
6:50 a.m.: Women's Prelim Game 16 (Spain vs Australia)
9 p.m.: Men's Prelim Game 19 (Montenegro vs Kazakhstan)
10:30 p.m.: Men's Prelim Game 20 (Australia vs Spain)
Saturday, July 31
1 a.m.: Men's Prelim Game 21 (USA vs Hungary)
2:30 a.m.: Men's Prelim Game 22 (Croatia vs Serbia)
5:20 a.m.: Men's Prelim Game 23 (Italy vs Japan)
6:50 a.m.: Men's Prelim Game 24 (Russia vs United Kingdom)
Sunday, Aug. 1
1 a.m.: Women's Prelim Game 17 (Hungary vs China)
2:30 a.m.: Women's Prelim Game 18 (The Netherlands vs Canada)
5:20 a.m.: Women's Prelim Game 19 (Taiwan vs Japan)
6:50 a.m.: Women's Prelim Game 20 (Australia vs Russia)
9 p.m.: Men's Prelim Game 25 (Hungary vs Italy)
10:30 p.m.: Men's Prelim Game 26 (United Kingdom vs USA)
Monday, Aug. 2
1 a.m.: Men's Prelim Game 27 (Serbia vs Montenegro)
2:30 a.m.: Men's Prelim Game 28 (Spain vs Croatia)
5:20 a.m.: Men's Prelim Game 29 (Japan vs Russia)
6:50 a.m.: Men's Prelim Game 30 (Australia vs Kazakhstan)
Tuesday, Aug. 3
1 a.m.: Women's Quarterfinal 1
2:20 a.m.: Women's Quarterfinal 2
5:20 a.m.: Women's Quarterfinal 3
6:40 a.m.: Women's Quarterfinal 4
Wednesday, Aug. 4
1:10 a.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 1
2:30 a.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 2
5:20 a.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 3
6:40 a.m.: Men's Quarterfinal 4
Thursday, Aug. 5
1 a.m.: Women's 5th-8th Class 1 Teams
2:20 a.m.: Women's Semifinal 1
5:20 a.m.: Women's 5th-8th Class 2
6:40 a.m.: Women's Semifinal 2
Friday, Aug. 6
1 a.m.: Men's 5th-8th Class 1
2:20 a.m.: Men's Semifinal 1
5:20 a.m.: Men's 5th-8th Class 2
6:40 a.m.: Men's Semifinal 2
8:30 p.m.: Women's 7th-8th Classification
9:50 p.m.: Women's 5th-6th Classification
Saturday, Aug. 7
12:40 a.m.: Women's Bronze Medal Game
3:30 a.m.: Women's Gold Medal Game
8:30 p.m.: Men's 7th-8th Classification
9:50 p.m.: Men's 5th-6th Classification
Sunday, Aug. 8
12:40 a.m.: Men's Bronze Medal Game
3:30 a.m.: Men's Gold Medal Game
Friday, July 23
8:20 p.m.: Women's 49kg (Group B)
11:50 p.m.: Women's 49kg (Group B)
Saturday, July 24
10:50 p.m.: Men's 61kg/67kg (Group B)
Sunday, July 25
2:50 a.m.: Men's 61kg (Group A)
6:50 a.m.: Men's 67kg (Group A)
Monday, July 26
12:50 a.m.: Women's 55kg (Group B)
6:50 a.m.: Women's 55kg (Group A)
10:50 p.m.: Women's 59kg/64kg (Group B)
Tuesday, July 27
2:50 a.m.: Women's 59kg (Group A)
6:50 a.m.: Women's 64kg (Group A)
Wednesday, July 28
12:50 a.m.: Men's 73kg (Group B)
6:50 a.m.: Men's 73kg (Group A)
Friday, July 30
10:50 p.m.: Men's 81kg/96kg (Group B)
Saturday, July 31
2:50 a.m.: Men's 81kg (Group A)
6:50 a.m.: Men's 96kg (Group A)
Sunday, Aug. 1
12:50 a.m.: Women's 76kg (Group B)
6:50 a.m.: Women's 76kg (Group A)
10:50 p.m.: Women's 87kg/+87kg (Group B)
Monday, Aug. 2
2:50 a.m.: Women's 87kg (Group A)
6:50 a.m.: Women's +87kg (Group A)
Tuesday, Aug. 3
12:50 a.m.: Men's 109kg (Group B)
6:50 a.m.: Men's 109kg (Group A)
Wednesday, Aug. 4
12:50 a.m.: Men's +109kg (Group B)
6:50 A.m.: Men's +109kg (Group A)
Saturday, July 31
10 p.m.: Round of 16 and Quarterfinals: Men's Greco-Roman (60kg, 130kg) and Women's Freestyle (76kg)
Sunday, Aug. 1
5:15 a.m.: Semifinals: Men's Greco-Roman (60kg, 130kg); Women's Freestyle (76kg)
10 p.m.: Round of 16 and Quarterfinals: Men's Greco-Roman (77kg, 97kg); Women's Freestyle (68kg)
Monday, Aug. 2
5:15 a.m.: Finals: Men's Greco-Roman (60kg, 130kg); Women's Freestyle (76kg)
10 p.m.: Round of 16 and Quarterfinals: Men's Greco-Roman (67kg, 87kg) and Women's Freestyle (62kg)
Tuesday, Aug. 3
5:15 a.m.: Finals: Men's Greco-Roman (77kg, 97kg); Women's Freestyle (68kg)
10 p.m.: Round of 16 and Quarterfinals: Men's Freestyle (57kg, 86kg); Women's Freestyle (57kg)
Wednesday, Aug. 4
5:15 a.m.: Finals: Men's Greco-Roman (67kg, 87kg); Women's Freestyle (62kg)
10 p.m.: Round of 16 and Quarterfinals: Men's Freestyle (74kg, 125kg); Women's Freestyle (53kg)
Thursday, Aug. 5
5:15 a.m.: Finals: Men's Freestyle (57kg, 86kg); Women's Freestyle (57kg)
10 p.m.: Round of 16 and Quarterfinals: Men's freestyle (65kg, 97kg); Women's Freestyle (50kg)
Friday, Aug. 6
5:15 a.m.: Finals: Men's Freestyle (74kg, 125kg); Women's Freestyle (53kg)
Saturday, Aug. 7
5:25 a.m.: Repechage Matches: Men's Freestyle (65kg, 97kg); Women's Freestyle (50kg)
5:45 a.m.: Finals: Men's Freestyle (65kg, 97kg); Women's Freestyle (50kg)
