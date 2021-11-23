2021 Christmas and Holiday Movies and Specials: Ultimate Guide for How and When to Watch

Join or Sign In
Here's where to catch all your holiday favorites this year
Jingle bells, Batman smells, and there is so much holiday content on TV! That goes for both linear channels (um, what's that?) and streaming services. From new original Christmas and holiday movies to tried-and-true favorites, there is so much to choose from and it can be really hard to figure out when and where to watch once you've settled on something.
There's your Hallmark and Lifetime movie calendars that mean new saccharine Christmas fare every day leading up to Dec. 25, but there's also places like Freeform and AMC that are playing beloved classics like The Santa Clause and Christmas Vacation. Don't forget Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max, because they have a mix of new originals and the classic stuff as well. If you're looking for holiday episodes of television we also recommend you check out Paramount+, which boasts an impressive array of classic sitcoms and iconic kid-friendly content (Rugrats Chanukah episode, anyone?).
We've organized the selection by channel, so use the jump links below to get the schedule for your requested destination or use Ctrl/Command+F to search for your desired Christmas title and see where to find it. Then go ahead and get out those gingerbread cookies and have a delightful holiday binge!
Netflix Christmas Films
Wednesday, Nov. 24
A Boy Called Christmas
Friday, Nov. 26
A Castle For Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 2
Single All the Way
Monday, Dec. 6
David and the Elves / Dawid i elfy
Thursday, Dec. 16
A California Christmas: City Lights
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Grumpy Christmas
Friday, Dec. 24
1000 Miles from Christmas / 1000 kms de la Navidad
TBD
A Naija Christmas
New Christmas Series
Friday, Nov. 26
School of Chocolate
Sunday, Nov. 28
Elves
Friday, Dec. 3
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4
TBD
How To Ruin Christmas: Season 2
Kids & Family
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Waffles + Mochi Holiday Feast
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Robin Robin
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories
Friday, Dec. 3 (excluding UK)
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Tuesday, Dec. 14
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year
An Elf's Story
Angela's Christmas 2
Blown Away: Christmas
Christmas Flow Season 1
Great British Baking Show: Holidays
Happy Holidays from Madagascar
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
Home for Christmas
Seasons 1-2
Sugar Rush Christmas
Seasons 1-2
A Very Murray Christmas
48 Christmas Wishes
Alien Xmas
A California Christmas
Christmas Break-In
The Christmas Chronicles
The Christmas Chronicles 2
Christmas Crossfire
Christmas Inheritance
Christmas in the Heartland
A Christmas Prince
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
Christmas Wedding Planner
Christmas with a Prince
Christmas with a View
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
The Claus Family
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
Dash & Lily
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Elf Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas
Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer
Father Christmas is Back
Holidate
The Holiday
The Holiday Calendar
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
Holiday in the Wild
Holiday Rush
Hometown Holiday
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Just Another Christmas
Klaus
The Knight Before Christmas
Let It Snow
Love Hard
Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas
Midnight at the Magnolia
My Dad's Christmas Date
Operation: Christmas Drop
Over Christmas
The Princess Switch
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
Snowbound for Christmas
Unaccompanied Minors
White Christmas
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
12 Pups of Christmas
Angels in the Snow
Back to Christmas
Beauty and the Briefcase
Blippi's Snowflake
Christmas Belle
The Christmas Calendar
A Christmas Carol
Christmas Crush
Christmas Cupid
Christmas Cookie Challenge (Hulu with Live)
Christmas in the Heartland
A Christmas Hero
A Christmas Kiss II
A Christmas Movie Christmas
Christmas on Holly Lane
Christmas Perfection
A Christmas Solo
A Christmas Switch
A Christmas Tree Miracle
A Christmas Wedding Tail
Christmas with the Andersons
A Cinderella Christmas
Cupid for Christmas
Crawlers
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
Dear Santa
Deck the Halls (Hulu with Live)
Desperately Seeking Santa
A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale
Every Other Holiday
Girlfriends of Christmas Past
The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition
Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
Happiest Season
The Heart of Christmas
The Holiday
Holiday Baking Championship (Hulu with Live)
Holiday in Handcuffs
Holly's Holiday
Holidaze
How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
Jingle All the Way
London Mitchell's Christmas
The Man Who Invented Christmas
The March Sisters at Christmas
Married By Christmas
The Mistle-Tones: A Musical
The Moodys
My Dad Is Scrooge
My Little Pony: A Very Minty Christmas
My Santa
A Nanny for Christmas
A Nasty Piece of Work
Naughty & Nice
New Year, New You
New Year's Eve
No Sleep 'Til Christmas
Pilgrim
Pixie Saves Christmas
Pooka!
A Puppy for Christmas
Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale
Roast Expectations
Rock N' Roll Christmas
Rodeo & Juliet
Same Time, Next Christmas
Santa Baby 2: Christmas
Second Chance Christmas
The Secret of the Nutcracker
Snow
Snow 2 Brain Freeze
So This Is Christmas
The Spirit of Christmas
The Truth About Christmas
A Very Brady Christmas
A Very Kitty Cocktail Party
A White Elephant Puppy Party
A Winter Wedding
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus *Amazon Original (2021)
Friday, Nov. 26
Angel Falls Christmas (2021) - Free with Ads via IMDb TV
Christmas Checklist - Free with Ads via IMDb TV
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Mistletoe Mixup (2021)
Sunday, Dec. 5
A Lot Like Christmas (2019) - Free with Ads via IMDb TV
Friday, Dec. 10
Play-Doh Squished hosted by Sarah Hyland* IMDb TV Original (2021) - Free with Ads via IMDb TV
Friday, Dec. 17
Christmas Is Canceled (2021)
With Love *Amazon Original (2021)
Saturday, Dec. 18
When Hope Calls Christmas - Free with Ads via IMDb TV
Sunday, Dec. 19
Jingle All The Way 2 (2014)
Joy for Christmas (2021)
Thursday, Dec. 23
Yearly Departed *Amazon Original (2021)
12 Dates of Christmas (2001)
12 Dogs of Christmas (2005) - Free with Ads via IMDb TV
A Snowy Day *Amazon Original (2016)
A Very Country Christmas (2016)
Christmas Together (2020)
Click, Clack, Moo: Christmas at the Farm *Amazon Original (2017)
Colors of Love (2021)
Dear Christmas (2020)
Die Hard (1988) - Free with Ads via IMDb TV
Die Hard 2 (1990) - Free with Ads via IMDb TV
Falling for Christmas (2017)
Golden Winter (2012) - Free with Ads via IMDb TV
If You Give a Mouse a Christmas Cookie *Amazon Original (2016)
It's a Wonderful Life (1946)
Jingle All The Way (1996)
Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas is You (2017) - Free with Ads via IMDb TV
My Dad's Christmas Date (2020)
No Sleep 'Til Christmas (2018)
Nothing Like the Holidays (2008) - Free with Ads via IMDb TV
Rise of the Guardians (2012) - Free with Ads via IMDb TV
Same Time, Next Christmas (2019)
Surviving Christmas (2004)
The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas (2012)
The Christmas Candle (2013)
The Christmas Edition (2020)
The Christmas Lodge (2014)
The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009)
The Kacey Musgraves Holiday Show *Amazon Original (2019)
Thursday, Nov. 24
Hawkeye
Friday, Nov. 26
Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
Ernest Saves Christmas
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
Friday, Dec. 3
Christmas...Again?!
Friday, Dec. 10
Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas
Friday, Dec. 17
Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition
Home Alone 4
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Godmothered
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Home Sweet Home Alone
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
Noelle
Once Upon a Snowman
Arendelle Castle Yule Log
'Twas the Night
12 Dates of Christmas
A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa
Babes in Toyland
Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
Cloud 9
Cool Runnings
Decorating Disney Holiday Magic
Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)
Disney Channel Holiday House Party
Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown
Disney's Fairytale Weddings: Holiday Magic
Frozen
Frozen 2
Full-Court Miracle
Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas!
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Home Alone
Home Alone 2
Home Alone 3
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Ice Age - Premiering December 3
Jingle All The Way
Jingle All The Way 2
Life Size 2
Mickey's Christmas Carol
Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Santa Buddies: The Legend of the Santa Paws
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
Snow Buddies
Snowball Express
Snowglobe
The Christmas Star
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
The Disney Holiday Singalong
The Mistle-Tones
The Muppet Christmas Carol
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
The Santa Clause
The Santa Clause 2
The Santa Clause 3
The Search for Santa Paws
The Ultimate Christmas Present
Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Togo
Toy Story: That Time Forgot
While You Were Sleeping
Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
From Our Family to Yours
Olaf's Frozen Adventure
Once Upon a Snowman
Pluto's Christmas Tree
Prep & Landing
Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa
Puppy for Hanukkah
Santa's Workshop
The Small One
"Bobby, It's Cold Outside"
"Grift of the Magi"
"Holidays of Future Passed"
"I Won't Be Home for Christmas"
"Kill Gil, Volumes I & II"
"Marge Be Not Proud"
"Miracle on Evergreen Terrace"
"She of Little Faith"
"Simpsons Christmas Stories"
"Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire"
"Skinner's Sense of Snow"
"The Burns and the Bees"
"The Fight Before Christmas"
"The Nightmare After Krustmas"
"'Tis the 30th Season"
"'Tis The Fifteenth Season"
"White Christmas Blues"
All times Eastern unless noted otherwise
Thursday, Nov. 25
8/7c: The Magic Maker (new)
9/8c: America's Funniest Home Videos (rebroadcast of holiday-themed episode)
10/9c: America's Funniest Home Videos (rebroadcast of holiday-themed episode)
Friday, Nov. 26
8/7c: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (rebroadcast)
Sunday, Nov. 28
7/6c: The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (new)
9/8c: The Great Christmas Light Fight (season premiere)
Monday, Nov. 29
2/1c: General Hospital (check local listings) (new holiday-themed episode)
8/7c: CMA Country Christmas (new)
9/8c: The Great Christmas Light Fight
Wednesday, Dec. 1
8:30/7:30c: The Wonder Years (new holiday-themed episode)
9:31/8:31c: Home Economics (new holiday-themed episode)
Thursday, Dec. 2
8/7c: Olaf's Frozen Adventure (rebroadcast)
8:30/7:30c: Toy Story That Time Forgot (rebroadcast)
9/8c: The Great Christmas Light Fight (season finale)
Sunday, Dec. 5
7/6c: Something's Coming: West Side Story - A Special Edition of 20/20 (new)
Monday, Dec. 6
8/7c: A Very Boy Band Holiday (new)
Friday, Dec. 10
8/7c: Shark Tank (new holiday-themed episode)
Sunday, Dec. 12
7/6c: America's Funniest Home Videos (new holiday-themed episode)
9/8c: Supermarket Sweep (new holiday-themed episode)
Thursday, Dec. 16
8/7c: Station 19 (new holiday-themed episode)
9/8c: Grey's Anatomy (new holiday-themed episode)
Sunday, Dec. 19
7/6c: The Sound of Music (rebroadcast)
Tuesday, Dec. 21
2/1c: General Hospital (check local listings) (new holiday-themed episode)
Wednesday, Dec. 22
2/1c: General Hospital (check local listings) (new holiday-themed episode)
Thursday, Dec. 23
8/7c: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (rebroadcast)
9/8c: A Very Boy Band Holiday (rebroadcast)
10/9c: CMA Country Christmas (rebroadcast)
Friday, Dec. 24
8/7c: Olaf's Frozen Adventure (rebroadcast)
8:30/7:30c: Shrek the Halls (rebroadcast)
9/8c: Disney Prep & Landing (rebroadcast)
9:30/8:30c: Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice (rebroadcast)
Saturday, Dec. 25
10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. PT: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (new)
Monday, Dec. 27
8/7c: The Wonderful World of Disney: Frozen (rebroadcast)
Thursday, Dec. 30
2/1c: General Hospital (check local listings) (new holiday-themed episode)
Friday, Dec. 31
8/7c: Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022
Titles available on demand on AMC.com or the AMC app (*denotes availability on AMC+)
A Christmas Village
All I Want for Christmas
Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
Buster & Chauncey's Silent Night
Cape Cod Christmas*
A Christmas Carol (1951)
Christmas in Connecticut (1992)
The Christmas Shoes
A Christmas Story 2
Christmas with Felicity*
A Dennis the Menace Christmas
A Different Kind of Christmas
The Family Man
The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Frosty's Winter Wonderland
Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
The Great Christmas Light Fight
Gremlins
A Holiday to Remember
Jack Frost (1979)
Jack Frost (1998)
The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
The Leprechauns' Christmas Gold
The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus
The Little Drummer Boy Book II
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
The Night Before
Pinocchio's Christmas
The Polar Express
Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July
Rudolph's Shiny New Year
Samantha: An American Girl Holiday
Santa Claus: The Movie
Scrooged
Shoelaces for Christmas
Silent Night*
Snow Day
The Sons of Mistletoe
Surviving Christmas
To Grandmother's House We Go
'Twas the Night Before Christmas (1974)
White Christmas
Wish for Christmas
The Year Without a Santa Claus
Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special
Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues
A Charlie Brown Christmas
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
Peanuts Original Holiday Special "For Auld Lang Syne"
Thursday, Nov. 25
Christmas Déjá Vu
Thursday, Dec. 2
The Business of Christmas 2
Thursday, Dec. 9
Merry Switchmas
Thursday, Dec. 16
A Christmas Wish
Thursday, Dec. 23
Christmas for Sale
The Jenkins Family Christmas
A Rich Christmas
Soul Santa
All times p.m. unless otherwise noted
Thursday, Nov. 25
9 a.m.: Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
Friday, Nov. 26
8/7c: Frosty the Snowman
8:30/7:30c: Frosty Returns
Saturday, Nov. 27
8/7c: Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
8:30/7:30c: Robbie the Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe
9/8c: The Story of Santa Claus
Sunday, Nov. 28
8/7c: One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Sunday, Dec. 5
8:30/7:30c: The National Christmas Tree Lighting
9:30/8:30c: The 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove
Saturday, Dec. 11
8/7c: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9/8c: Frosty the Snowman
9:30/8:30c: Frosty Returns
Sunday, Dec. 12
8:30/7:30c: A Christmas Proposal
Sunday, Dec. 19
8/7c: Christmas Takes Flight
Wednesday, Dec. 22
8/7c: The Price Is Right at Night
9/8c: The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
Friday, Dec. 24
8/7c: A Holly Dolly Christmas
9/8c: Kenny Rogers: All In for the Gambler
Friday, Dec. 31
8/7c: New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash
Friday, Nov. 26
8/7c: Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2021
9/8c: Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
Sunday, Nov. 28
8/7c: The Waltons' Homecoming
Monday, Nov. 29
8/7c: The Black Pack: We Three Kings
Wednesday, Dec. 1
8/7c: Beebo Saves Christmas
9/8c: World's Funniest Animals Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 4
8/7c: Silent Night: A Song for the World
Wednesday, Dec. 8
8/7c: Christmas Around the World
Sunday, Dec. 12
9/8c: Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2021
Wednesday, Dec. 15
8/7c: IHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021
Thursday, Dec. 16
8/7c: Dogs of the Year 2021
Friday, Dec. 17
8/7c: The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade
Tuesday, Dec. 28
8/7c: Popstar's Best of 2021
Christmas in the Wilds*
Christmas in the Pines*
Romance in the Wilds*
An Evergreen Christmas
A Christmas Star
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
Angels in the Snow
Christmas Comes Home
Christmas Mail
A Christmas Switch
A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale
Second Chance Christmas
Merry Kissmas
How Sarah Got Her Wings
A Puppy For Christmas
Snowmance
The Spruces & The Pines
12 Pups of Christmas
A Christmas Kiss 2
Back to Christmas
Naughty & Nice
Christmas in the Smokies
All times Eastern
Wednesday, Dec. 1
7:00 a.m.: Holiday in Handcuffs
10:30 a.m.: The Simpsons
11:05 a.m.: The Santa Clause
1:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
3:45 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
5:50 p.m.: Home Alone
8:20 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 - 2:00 a.m.: The Simpsons
Thursday, Dec. 2
7:00 a.m.: The Mistle-Tones
10:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11:00 a.m.: Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
1:05 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
3:10 p.m.: Home Alone
5:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 - 2:00 a.m.: The Simpsons
Friday, Dec. 3
7:00 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2
9:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way
11:35 a.m. - 4:35 p.m.: Family Guy
4:35 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Saturday, Dec. 4
7:00 a.m.: The Simpsons
7:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way
9:35 a.m.: Prancer Returns
11:40 a.m.: Home Alone 3
1:50 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
3:55 p.m.: Disney's A Christmas Carol
6:05 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
7:10 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
7:45 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
8:50 p.m.: Home Alone
11:20 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Sunday, Dec. 5
7:00 a.m.: Prancer Returns
9:05 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
10:05 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors
12:10 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
2:15 p.m.: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:55 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
5:00 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
5:35 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:40 p.m.: Home Alone
9:10 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:50 p.m.: Daddy's Home 2
Monday, Dec. 6
7:00 a.m.: It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
10:30 a.m.: The Simpsons
11:00 a.m.: Daddy's Home 2
1:10 p.m.: Home Alone
3:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause
8:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
12:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Tuesday, Dec. 7
7:00 a.m.: Stealing Christmas
11:00 a.m.: Home Alone
1:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:10 p.m.: Jingle All the Way
6:15 p.m.: Disney's A Christmas Carol
8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m.: Arthur Christmas
Wednesday, Dec. 8
7:00 a.m.: Snow
11:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way
1:00 p.m.: Jingle All the Way 2
3:00 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
5:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
9:30 p.m.: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.: The Simpsons
Thursday, Dec. 9
7:00 a.m.: Snow 2: Brain Freeze
10:30 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
11:30 a.m.: The Santa Clause
1:40 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
3:50 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
5:50 p.m.: Home Alone
8:20 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m.: Snowglobe
Friday, Dec. 10
7:00 a.m.: Call Me Claus
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: Family Guy
12:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
2:35 p.m.: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:10 p.m.: Home Alone
6:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.: Family Guy
Saturday, Dec. 11
7:00 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors
9:05 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
9:35 a.m.: The Star (2017)
11:40 a.m.: Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
1:10 p.m.: Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
2:40 p.m.: Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)
3:10 p.m.: Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)
5:10 p.m.: Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)
7:15 p.m.: Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)
9:45 p.m.: Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)
11:55 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 12
7:00 a.m.: The Star (2017)
9:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way
11:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2
1:05 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
3:10 p.m.: Disney's A Christmas Carol
5:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause
7:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
9:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m.: Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist
Monday, Dec. 13
7:00 a.m.: Holiday in Handcuffs
10:30 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
11:30 a.m.: The Santa Clause
1:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
4:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:00 p.m.: Home Alone
8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.: Family Guy
Tuesday, Dec. 14
7:00 a.m.: 12 Dates of Christmas
10:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way
12:30 p.m.: Love Actually
3:30 p.m.: Home Alone
6:00 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:30 p.m.: Office Christmas Party (Freeform Premiere)
12:00 a.m.: The Night Before
Wednesday, Dec. 15
7:00 a.m.: Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
10:30 a.m.: Family Guy
11:00 a.m.: Office Christmas Party
1:35 p.m.: The Santa Clause
3:45 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
6:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.: Family Guy
Thursday, Dec. 16
7:00 a.m.: Black Nativity
10:30 a.m.: The Preacher's Wife
1:00 p.m.: Almost Christmas
3:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:00 p.m.: Home Alone
8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.: The Simpsons
Friday, Dec. 17
7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.: Family Guy
9:00 a.m.: Love Actually
12:00 p.m.: Home Alone
2:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
5:10 p.m.: The Santa Clause
7:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
9:50 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:55 p.m.: Disney's A Christmas Carol
Saturday, Dec. 18
7:35 a.m.: Love Actually
10:45 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors
12:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause
3:05 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
5:35 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:40 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
9:40 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:20 a.m.: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 19
7:00 a.m.: The Middle
7:30 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors
9:30 a.m.: Home Alone 3
11:30 a.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
1:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
4:10 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
6:10 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
6:45 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
7:50 p.m.: Home Alone
10:20 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
1:00 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Monday, Dec. 20
7:00 a.m.: Prancer Returns
10:30 a.m.: Home Alone
1:00 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
3:35 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
4:40 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
5:15 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause
8:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
12:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Tuesday, Dec. 21
7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.: Family Guy
10:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way
12:30 p.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
1:00 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
2:00 p.m.: Daddy's Home 2
4:00 p.m.: Disney's A Christmas Carol
6:00 p.m.: Home Alone
8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.: Family Guy
Wednesday, Dec. 22
7:00 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way
9:30 a.m.: Love the Coopers
12:00 p.m.: Daddy's Home 2
2:05 p.m.: Home Alone
4:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
7:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Thursday, Dec. 23
7:00 a.m.: It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
9:00 a.m.: Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
10:30 a.m.: Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
12:00 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
2:05 p.m.: The Star (2017)
4:05 p.m.: Home Alone
6:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:55 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
Friday, Dec. 24
7:00 a.m.: Prancer Returns
10:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11:00 a.m.: The Star (2017)
1:00 p.m.: Home Alone
3:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:30 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
9:00 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
10:00 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12:00 - 2:00 a.m.: Family Guy
Saturday, Dec. 25
7:00 a.m.: Arthur Christmas
9:10 a.m.: The Santa Clause
11:20 a.m.: The Santa Clause 2
1:50 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:00 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
5:05 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
5:40 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:45 p.m.: Home Alone
9:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
Hallmark's Complete Schedule with Movie Descriptions
*All movies air at 8/7c on The Hallmark Channel unless otherwise noted
Friday, Oct. 22
You, Me and the Christmas Trees
Saturday, Oct. 23
Boyfriends of Christmas Past
Sunday, Oct. 24
The Santa Stakeout
Friday, Oct. 29
Christmas in Harmony
Saturday, Oct. 30
Coyote Creek Christmas
Sunday, Oct. 31
Christmas Sail
Friday, Nov. 5
Gingerbread Miracle
Saturday, Nov. 6
Next Stop, Christmas
Sunday, Nov. 7
A Christmas Treasure
Friday, Nov. 12
Open By Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 13
My Christmas Family Tree
Sunday, Nov. 14
A Holiday in Harlem
Friday, Nov. 19
Nantucket Noel
Saturday, Nov. 20
A Christmas Together with You
Sunday, Nov. 21
A Kiss Before Christmas
Thursday, Nov. 25
The Nine Kittens of Christmas
Friday, Nov. 26
Christmas CEO (6 p.m. ET/PT)
An Unexpected Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 27
Making Spirits Bright (6 p.m. ET/PT)
Christmas at Castle Hart
Sunday, Nov. 28
Christmas in Tahoe (6 p.m. ET/PT)
The Christmas Contest
Friday, Dec. 3
Eight Gifts of Hanukkah
Saturday, Dec. 4
A Very Merry Bridesmaid
Sunday, Dec. 5
Sister Swap Part 1: A Hometown Holiday
Friday, Dec. 10
A Dickens of a Holiday
Saturday, Dec. 11
A Royal Queens Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 12
Sister Swap Part 2: Christmas in the City
Saturday, Dec. 18
The Christmas House 2: Deck the Halls
Sunday, Dec. 19
'Tis the Season to be Merry
*All movies start at 10/9c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries unless otherwise noted
Saturday, Oct. 23
Christmas in My Heart
Saturday, Oct. 30
The Christmas Promise
Saturday, Nov. 6
Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 13
One December Night
Saturday, Nov. 20
Five More Minutes
Saturday, Nov. 27
Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 4
Our Christmas Journey
Saturday, Dec. 11
A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love
Saturday, Dec. 18
Christmas for Keeps
Premieres on Hallmark Movies Now
Thursday, Nov. 18
Every Time a Bell Rings
Thursday, Dec. 2
Sugar Plum Twist
12 Dates of Christmas
My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood
Craftopia - Ep. 11, "Craft the Halls"
Craftopia - Ep. 12, "Merry Craftmas!"
Looney Tunes Cartoons aka Bugs Bunny's 24 Carrot Holiday Special
Esme & Roy Holiday Episode - Ep. 220 "Holiday Spirit/Snow Worries"
Haute Dog - "Yule Dog"
House of Ho - Ep 102, "Ho! Ho! Ho!"
House of Ho - Ep 106, "New Year, New Ho"
Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper's
Summer Camp Island
A Carol for Another Christmas
A Christmas Carol (1938)
A Christmas Story
A Christmas Story 2
A Christmas Wedding Tail
A Dennis the Menace Christmas
A Sesame Street Christmas Carol
Batman Returns
Black Christmas
Christmas Eve on Sesame Street
Elf
Elmo Saves Christmas
Four Christmases
Get Santa
The Family Stone
The Friday After Next
Holiday Affair
It Happened on 5th Avenue
Lethal Weapon
The Man Who Came to Dinner
Meet Me in St. Louis
Monsieur Hulot's Holiday
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
New Year's Eve
Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas
The Polar Express
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays
Shazam!
The Shop Around the Corner
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Holiday Episodes
Ep 15 - "Deck the Halls"
Ep 38 - "Christmas Show"
Ep 86 - "Twas the Night Before Christening"
Ep 135 - "I, Ooh, Baby Baby"
Friends Holiday Episodes
S2 E9 - "The One with Phoebe's Dad"
S3 E10 - "The One Where Rachel Quits"
S4 E10 - "The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie"
S5 E10 - "The One with the Inappropriate Sister"
S6 E10 - "The One with the Routine"
S7 E10 - "The One with the Holiday Armadillo"
S8 E11 - "The One with the Ross' Step Forward"
S9 E10 - "The One with Christmas in Tulsa"
The Big Bang Theory Holiday Episodes
S2 E11 - "The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis"
S3 E11 - "The Maternal Congruence"
S6 E11 - "The Santa Simulation"
S7 E11 - "The Cooper Extraction"
S8 E11 - "The Clean Room Infiltration"
S10 E12 - "The Holiday Summation"
S11 E11 - "The Celebration Reverberation"
Doctor Who Holiday Episodes
S1 E14 - "Christmas 2005: The Christmas Invasion"
S2 E14 - "Christmas 2006: The Runaway Bride"
S3 E14 - "Christmas Special 2007: Voyage of the Damned"
S4 E14 - "Christmas Special 2008: The Next Doctor"
S4 E17 - "Christmas Special 2009: The End of Time, Part I"
S4 E18 - "Christmas Special 2009: The End of Time, Part II"
S5 E14 - "Christmas Special 2010: A Christmas Carol"
S6 E14 - "Christmas Special 2011: The Doctor, The Widow & The Wardrobe"
S7 E6 - "Christmas Special 2012: The Snowmen"
S7 E16 -"Christmas Special 2013: The Time of the Doctor"
S8 E13 - "Christmas Special 2014: Last Christmas"
S9 E13 - "Christmas Special 2015: The Husbands of River Song"
S9 E14 - "Christmas Special 2016: The Return of Doctor Mysterio"
S10 E13 - "Christmas Special 2017: Twice Upon a Time"
S11 E11 - "Festive Special 2018: Resolution"
The O.C. Holiday Episodes
S1E13 - "The Best Chrismukkah Ever"
S2E6 - "The Chrismukkah That Almost Wasn't"
S3E10 - "The Chrismukkah Bar Mitz-Vahkkah"
S4E7 - "The Chrismukk-Huh?"
South Park Holiday Episodes
S1 E9 - "Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo"
S2 E16 - "Merry Christmas Charlie Manson!"
S3 E15 - "Mr. Hankey's Christmas Classics"
S4 E17 - "A Very Crappy Christmas"
S6 E17 - "Red Sleigh Down"
S7 E15 - "It's Christmas in Canada"
S8 E14 - "Woodland Critter Christmas"
S22 E3 - "The Problem with a Poo"
S23 E10 - "Christmas Snow"
Click Here for Complete Schedule with Descriptions
Each movie premieres at 8/7c on Lifetime.
Friday, Nov. 12
An Ice Wine Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 13
A Picture Perfect Holiday
Friday, Nov. 19
Dancing Through the Snow
Saturday, Nov. 20
You Make It Feel Like Christmas
Sunday, Nov. 21
Baking Spirits Bright
Friday, Nov. 26
Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune
Saturday, Nov. 27
Merry Liddle Christmas Baby
Sunday, Nov. 28
Miracle in Motor City
Monday, Nov. 29
Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Saying Yes to Christmas
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Match Made in Mistletoe
Thursday, Dec. 2
A Christmas Village Romance
Friday, Dec. 3
A Christmas Dance Reunion
Saturday, Dec. 4
Kirk Franklin's A Gospel Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 5
My Favorite Christmas Melody
Monday, Dec. 6
Secretly Santa
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Christmas Movie Magic
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Christmas with a Crown
Thursday, Dec. 9
A Fiancé for Christmas
Friday, Dec. 10
Holiday in Santa Fe
Saturday, Dec. 11
The Holiday Fix-Up
Sunday, Dec. 12
Blending Christmas
Monday, Dec. 13
Maps and Mistletoe
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Ghosts of Christmas Past
Wednesday, Dec. 15
The Enchanted Christmas Cake
Thursday, Dec. 16
Christmas by Chance
Friday, Dec. 17
Mistletoe in Montana
Saturday, Dec. 18
Toying with the Holidays
Sunday, Dec. 19
Under the Christmas Tree
Monday, Dec. 20
Candy Cane Candidate
Tuesday, Dec. 21
The Christmas Ball
Wednesday, Dec. 22
It Takes a Christmas Village
Thursday, Dec. 23
Rebuilding a Dream Christmas
Friday, Dec. 24
Hot Chocolate Holiday
Saturday, Dec. 25
Writing Around the Christmas Tree
Wednesday, Nov. 24
9/8c: A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving
Thursday, Nov. 25
9 a.m.: 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
12 p.m.: National Dog Show Presented by Purina
Friday, Nov. 26
8/7c: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
8:30/7:30c: 5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas
9/8c: Trolls Holiday in Harmony
Wednesday, Dec. 1
8/7c: 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center
10/9c: Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around
Thursday, Dec. 2
8/7c: Annie Live!
Saturday, Dec. 4
8/7c: It's a Wonderful Life
Monday, Dec. 6
10/9c: Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City
Wednesday, Dec. 15
9:30/8:30c: A Very Chrisley Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 16
8/7c: L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth
Friday, Dec. 17
8/7c: Sing
Wednesday, Dec. 22
8/7c: Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Friday, Dec. 24
11:30/10:30c: Christmas Eve Mass
Saturday, Jan. 1
11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT: The Rose Parade's New Year Celebration Presented by Honda
Friday, Nov. 26
11 a.m.: Blue's Clues and You, "A Blue's Clues Festival of Lights"
7 p.m.: A Loud House Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 2
7 p.m.: Tyler Perry's Young Dylan, "Waiting for Santa"
7:30 p.m.: That Girl Lay Lay, "Fa-La-La-La-La-La-La-Lay-Lay"
Friday, Dec. 3
12 p.m.: PAW Patrol, "Pups Save the Treasure Cruise/Pups Save Rocket Ryder"
7 p.m.: The Patrick Star Show, "Just in Time for Christmas"
7:15 p.m.: Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, "Ho! Ho! Horror!"
7:30 p.m.: Middlemost Post, "Parker Saves Christmas"
8:30 p.m.: The Adventures of Paddington, "Paddington Gets Locked Out on Christmas Day / Paddington Feels the Music" (Nick Jr.)
Monday, Dec. 6
12 p.m.: Blue's Clues and You!, "Blue's Snowy Day Surprise"
Tuesday, Dec. 7
12 p.m.: Bubble Guppies, "Christmas Is Coming!"
Wednesday, Dec. 8
12 p.m.: Peppa Pig, "Christmas with Kyle Kangaroo / Winter Games / London / George's Wooly Hat / Doctor Hamster's Big Present"
Thursday, Dec. 9
12 p.m.: Baby Shark's Big Show, "Snowball Bonanza / The Present"
Friday, Dec. 10
12 p.m.: Blaze and the Monster Machines, "Snowbie the Snow Truck"
7 p.m.: SpongeBob SquarePants, "SpongeBob's Road to Christmas"
7:30 p.m.: Rugrats, "Traditions"
8 p.m.: The Casagrandes, "Throwing Pains"
Friday, Nov. 26
A Loud House Christmas
Monday, Nov. 29
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Thursday, Dec. 2
Rugrats, "Traditions"
A Christmas in New York
A Fairly Odd Christmas
Albert
Bob the Builder: Christmas to Remember
Bridget's Jones' Diary
Christmas in the Heartland
Christmas Survival
Happy Christmas
Holiday Breakup
How the Toys Saved Christmas
In Search of Santa
Inspector Gadget Saves Christmas
Loud House Christmas
Merry Christmas
Santa and the Three Bears
Santa Claus Conquers the Martians
Santa Hunters
Serendipity
Sonic: Christmas Blast
Surviving Christmas
Tiny Christmas
To All a Goodnight
Beverly Hills 90210, S3 E15 "The Kindness of Strangers"
The Brady Bunch, S1 E12 "The Voice of Christmas"
Cheers, S5 E9 "Thanksgiving Orphans"
Cheers, S6 E12 "Christmas Cheers"
Everybody Hates Chris, S2 E8 "Everybody Hates Thanksgiving"
Everybody Hates Chris, S3 E10 "Everybody Hates Kwanzaa"
Family Ties, S6 E17 "The Play's the Thing"
Frasier, S3 E9 "Frasier Grinch"
Frasier, S4 E7 "A Lilith Thanksgiving
Happy Days, S2 E11 "Guess Who's Coming to Christmas"
MacGyver, S5 E11 "The Madonna"
Melrose Place, S1 E18 "A Melrose Place Christmas"
The Odd Couple, S1 E12 "Scrooge Gets an Oscar"
Sabrina the Teenage Witch, S4 E9 "Love Means Having to Say You'Re Sorry"
Sabrina the Teenage Witch, S4 E10 "Sabrina's Perfect Christmas"
Taxi, S1 E11 "Memories of Cab 804"
Touched by an Angel, S6 E10 "The Christmas Gift"
Wings, S5 E11 "Happy Holidays"
All times are in eastern. Check local listings to verify for your timezone.
Sunday, Dec. 12
8 p.m.: A Chef's Life Holiday Special (Encore)
Monday, Dec. 13
8 p.m.: 20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir
Tuesday, Dec. 14
9 p.m.: The Nutcracker and the Mouse King
Wednesday, Dec. 15
8 p.m.: NATURE, "Santa's Wild Home" (Encore)
Sunday, Dec. 19
7:30 p.m.: A Charlie Brown Christmas
8 p.m.: Lucy Worsley's 12 Days of Tudor Christmas
Monday, Dec. 20
9 p.m.: Christmas at Belmont
Friday, Dec. 24
9 p.m.: 20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir (Encore)
Saturday, Dec. 25
9 p.m.: Call the Midwife Holiday Special (2021)
Sunday, Dec. 26
7:30 p.m.: Call the Midwife Holiday Special (2019) (Encore)
Friday, Dec. 31
9 p.m.: United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream
Thursday, Nov. 25
American Experience "The Pilgrims"
Braincraft "Food Nostalgia"
It's Okay To Be Smart "The Dinosaur on Your Thanksgiving Table"
It's Okay To Be Smart "The Surprising Origin of Thanksgiving Foods"
It's Okay To Be Smart "Try A Thanksgiving Feast Made from Bugs"
Reactions "How to Fry a Thanksgiving Turkey Without Burning Your House"
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Indie Alaska "North Pole, Alaska - It's Christmas Year-Round"
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Monstrum "Krampus"
Saturday, Dec. 25
It's Okay To Be Smart "Is Santa Real? A Scientific Analysis"
Lucy Worsley's 12 Days of Tudor Christmas
Monstrum "The Wicked Feline Murder Floof, A Yule Cat Story"
Nature "Santa's Wild Home"
Origin Of Everything "Who Invented Christmas Lights"
Origin of Everything "Why Does Santa Wear Red?"
Reactions "Holiday Playlist"
Reactions "Is Santa's Flame-Resistant Suit Killing Him?"
Reactions Yule Log Chemistry Trivia "4 Hours of Cozy Fireplace for Your Nerdy Holiday Parties"
Two Cents "The History of Christmas Shopping"
Wintry Mix: PBS Digital Studios Holiday Playlist
Friday, Dec. 31
Reactions "How is Champagne Made"
Reactions "How to Prevent Hangovers"
Reactions "The Cold Truth About Fat"
Saturday, Jan. 1
Great Performances "From Vienna: the New Year's Celebration 2022"
Thursday, Dec. 2
Baking It
Thursday, Dec. 9
The Housewives of the North Pole
Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Santa Claus: The Movie
Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You
It's a Wonderful Life
Scrooge
A Christmas Carol
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Tweety in Gift Wrapped
Noel
Santa Who?
All is Bright
A Reindeer's Journey
Christmas Angel
A Lot Like Christmas
Dear Secret Santa
A Frozen Christmas
Holiday High School Reunion
Santa's Boot Camp
Thursday Nov. 25
10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Bob's Burgers Thanksgiving Marathon
1 - 6 p.m.: Friends Thanksgiving Day Marathon
6 p.m.: Four Christmases
10 p.m.: Big Bang Theory Thanksgiving Episodes
Friday, Nov. 26
12 p.m.: The Wizard of Oz
2:15 p.m.: Four Christmases
4 p.m.: The Match 4.0
7 p.m.: Four Christmases
9:30 p.m.: Four Christmases
Saturday, Nov. 27 - Sunday, Nov. 28
6 a.m.: 24 Hours of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Sunday Nov. 28
8 p.m.: Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses
Saturday Dec. 4
1 - 6 p.m.: Christmas with Friends Marathon
6 p.m.: A Christmas Story
8 p.m.: A Christmas Story
Sunday, Dec. 5
8 p.m.: Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses
Saturday, Dec. 11
8 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
8:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
9 p.m.: A Christmas Story
Sunday, Dec. 12
8 p.m.: Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses
Sunday, Dec. 19
8 p.m.: Harry Potter: Tournament of Houses
Monday, Dec. 20
4 - 11 p.m.: Christmas Animation Marathon
Friday, Dec. 24
6 - 9:30 a.m.: Family Matters Holiday Episodes
9:30 - 11:30 a.m.: George Lopez Holiday Episodes
11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Friends Holiday Episodes
5 - 8 p.m.: The Big Bang Theory Holiday Episodes
9 p.m. ET: A Christmas Story 24-Hour Marathon
Saturday, Dec. 25
8 p.m.: The Wizard of Oz
Friday, Dec. 31
11 a.m.: Bridesmaids
1:30 p.m.: 50 First Dates
3:30 p.m.: Knocked Up
5:45 p.m.: Superbad
Saturday, Jan. 1
12 p.m.: Back to the Future Trilogy
Thursday, Nov. 25
12 p.m.: Justice League
2:30 p.m.: Wonder Woman
5:30 p.m.: Suicide Squad
8 p.m.: Justice League
10:30 p.m.: Birds of Prey
Friday, Nov. 26
11 a.m.: Birds of Prey
1:30 p.m.: Suicide Squad
4 p.m.: The Match 4.0
7 p.m.: Wonder Woman
10 p.m.: AEW: Rampage
Saturday, Nov. 27
12 p.m.: The Lego Batman Movie
2 p.m.: Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice
5 p.m.: Wonder Woman
8 p.m.: Aquaman
11 p.m.: Joker
Sunday, Nov. 28
1:30 a.m.: Justice League
Monday, Nov. 29
12 p.m.: Spider-Man
2:30 p.m.: Spider-Man 2
5:15 p.m.: Spider-Man 3
8:15 p.m.: Doctor Strange
Monday, Dec. 6
8 p.m.: A Christmas Carol (TNT Version)
Friday Dec. 10
7 p.m.: Star Wars: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
11 p.m.: Solo: A Star Wars Story
Saturday, Dec. 11
1:58 a.m.: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
4:58 a.m.: Star Wars Attack of the Clones
8:05 a.m.: Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
11:16 a.m.: Solo: A Star Wars Story
2:14 p.m.: Star Wars: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
5:12 p.m.: Star Wars: A New Hope
7:57 p.m.: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
10:44 p.m.: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Sunday, Dec. 12
1:42 a.m.: Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
5:13 a.m.: Star Wars: A New Hope
7:58 a.m.: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
1:43 p.m.: Star Wars: The Force Awakens
4:43 p.m.: Star Wars: The Last Jedi
8 p.m.: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
11:03 p.m.: Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Monday, Dec. 13
2 p.m.: Star Wars: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
4:57 p.m.: Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
Saturday, Dec. 18
7 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
7:30 p.m.: A Christmas Story
9:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
10 p.m.: A Christmas Carol (TNT Version)
Monday, Dec. 20
7 p.m.: The Wizard of Oz
9:15 p.m.: The Wizard of Oz
Friday, Dec. 24
9 p.m. ET: A Christmas Story 24-Hour Marathon
Friday, Dec. 31
12 p.m.: Ant-Man
2:15 p.m.: Ant-Man and the Wasp
4:30 p.m.: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
7:15 p.m.: Black Panther
10 p.m.: AEW Rampage
Saturday, Jan. 1
10 a.m.: Ant-Man
12:30 p.m.: Avengers: Age of Ultron
3:15 p.m.: Avengers: Infinity War
7 p.m.: NHL Winter Classic