The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are officially upon us, and even as the event pivoted to a mostly virtual affair, the results will still be the same: The best and brightest TV shows of the year will be celebrated, with their casts, crews, and creative teams walking home with several shiny prizes (though many categories were already announced at the Creative Arts Emmys last week).

This year, there are a lot of great shows in contention for the night's biggest prizes. On the comedy side, you have Pop TV's Schitt's Creek, NBC's The Good Place, HBO's Insecure, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Netflix's The Kominsky Method, Netflix's Dead to Me, HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, and FX's What We Do in the Shadows all competing for Outstanding Comedy Series. Meanwhile, for drama, Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Ozark, Succession. Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, and Stranger Things are all contending for top honors. And competing for Outstanding Limited Series are Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere, FX's Mrs. America, Netflix's Unbelievable and Unorthodox, and HBO's Watchmen, the latter of which has already emerged as a frontrunner thanks to the Creative Arts Emmys.

Emmys 2020: Awards Show Date, Nominees, and Everything Else to Know

Which of these series and stars will earn the night's biggest honors? Follow along throughout the night on Sunday, Sept. 20, starting at 8/7c on ABC and refresh, refresh, refresh, as the following winners list is updated live!





DRAMA

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession



Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Benjamin Caron, The Crown ("Aberfan")

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown ("Cri de Coeur")

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show ("The Interview")

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland ("Prisoners of War")

Mark Mylod, Succession ("This Is Not for Tears")

Andrij Parekh, Succession ("Hunting")

Alik Sakharov, Ozark ("Fire Pink")

Ben Semanoff, Ozark ("Su Casa Es Mi Casa")

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession ("This Is Not for Tears")

Miki Johnson, Ozark ("Fire Pink")

Peter Morgan, The Crown ("Aberfan")

Chris Mundy, Ozark ("All In")

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul ("Bad Choice Road")

John Shiban, Ozark ("Boss Fight")

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul ("Bagman")





COMEDY

Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy



Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek



Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

James Burrows, Will & Grace ("We Love Lucy")

Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek ("Happy Ending")

Gail Mancuso, Modern Family ("Finale Part 2")

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ("Marvelous Radio")

Matt Shankman, The Great ("The Great")

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ("It's Comedy or Cabbage")

Ramy Youssef, Ramy ("Miakhalifa.mov")

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek ("Happy Ending")

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do in the Shadows ("Collaboration")

Tony McNamara, The Great ("The Great")

Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows ("On the Run")

Michael Schur, The Good Place ("Whenever You're Ready")

David West Read, Schitt's Creek ("The Presidential Suite")





LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of C.J. Walker

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Titus Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People ("Episode 5")

Steph Green, Watchmen ("Little Fear of Lightning")

Nicole Kassell, Watchmen ("It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice")

Maria Scrader, Unorthodox

Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere ("Find a Way")

Stephen Williams, Watchmen ("This Extraordinary Being")

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

Tony Barfield, Mrs. America ("Shirley")

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, and Ayalet Waldman, Unbelievable ("Episode 1")

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen ("This Extraordinary Being")

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People ("Episode 3")

Anna Winger, Unorthodox ("Part 1")





OTHER

Governors Award

WINNER: Tyler Perry and The Perry Foundation

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Reality/Competition Series

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards take place on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c on ABC.



