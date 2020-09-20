The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are officially upon us, and even as the event pivoted to a mostly virtual affair, the results will still be the same: The best and brightest TV shows of the year will be celebrated, with their casts, crews, and creative teams walking home with several shiny prizes (though many categories were already announced at the Creative Arts Emmys last week).
This year, there are a lot of great shows in contention for the night's biggest prizes. On the comedy side, you have Pop TV's Schitt's Creek, NBC's The Good Place, HBO's Insecure, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Netflix's The Kominsky Method, Netflix's Dead to Me, HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, and FX's What We Do in the Shadows all competing for Outstanding Comedy Series. Meanwhile, for drama, Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Ozark, Succession. Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, and Stranger Things are all contending for top honors. And competing for Outstanding Limited Series are Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere, FX's Mrs. America, Netflix's Unbelievable and Unorthodox, and HBO's Watchmen, the latter of which has already emerged as a frontrunner thanks to the Creative Arts Emmys.
Emmys 2020: Awards Show Date, Nominees, and Everything Else to Know
Which of these series and stars will earn the night's biggest honors? Follow along throughout the night on Sunday, Sept. 20, starting at 8/7c on ABC and refresh, refresh, refresh, as the following winners list is updated live!
DRAMA
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Sarah Snook, Succession
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Benjamin Caron, The Crown ("Aberfan")
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown ("Cri de Coeur")
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show ("The Interview")
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland ("Prisoners of War")
Mark Mylod, Succession ("This Is Not for Tears")
Andrij Parekh, Succession ("Hunting")
Alik Sakharov, Ozark ("Fire Pink")
Ben Semanoff, Ozark ("Su Casa Es Mi Casa")
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Jesse Armstrong, Succession ("This Is Not for Tears")
Miki Johnson, Ozark ("Fire Pink")
Peter Morgan, The Crown ("Aberfan")
Chris Mundy, Ozark ("All In")
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul ("Bad Choice Road")
John Shiban, Ozark ("Boss Fight")
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul ("Bagman")
COMEDY
Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
James Burrows, Will & Grace ("We Love Lucy")
Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek ("Happy Ending")
Gail Mancuso, Modern Family ("Finale Part 2")
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ("Marvelous Radio")
Matt Shankman, The Great ("The Great")
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ("It's Comedy or Cabbage")
Ramy Youssef, Ramy ("Miakhalifa.mov")
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek ("Happy Ending")
Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do in the Shadows ("Collaboration")
Tony McNamara, The Great ("The Great")
Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows ("On the Run")
Michael Schur, The Good Place ("Whenever You're Ready")
David West Read, Schitt's Creek ("The Presidential Suite")
LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of C.J. Walker
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Titus Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People ("Episode 5")
Steph Green, Watchmen ("Little Fear of Lightning")
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen ("It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice")
Maria Scrader, Unorthodox
Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere ("Find a Way")
Stephen Williams, Watchmen ("This Extraordinary Being")
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
Tony Barfield, Mrs. America ("Shirley")
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, and Ayalet Waldman, Unbelievable ("Episode 1")
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen ("This Extraordinary Being")
Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People ("Episode 3")
Anna Winger, Unorthodox ("Part 1")
OTHER
Governors Award
WINNER: Tyler Perry and The Perry Foundation
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Reality/Competition Series
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards take place on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c on ABC.