20 Broadcast TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The annual cancellation bloodbath by the big five broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, and The CW — as they clean out their schedules to create new lineups 2022-23 TV season has concluded. Some shows were given advanced warning so they could make proper goodbyes to their audience. This Is Us is wrapping up after six seasons on NBC, and black-ish bid farewell this spring after eight years on ABC. Sadly, others were canceled with fans still hanging on major cliffhangers who won't get the satisfaction of seeing their favorite storylines wrapped up.

This year's batch of canceled shows is even rougher than usual, though. The CW axed nine shows from its roster including Legacies, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Roswell, New Mexico. CBS said goodbye to its Magnum P.I. reboot along with two Chuck Lorre comedies and freshman shows Good Sam and How We Roll. Over at NBC, Mr. Mayor, Kenan, and The Endgame were shown the door. Fox is still sitting on a few major decisions, but ABC renewed all of its bubble shows except for the hip-hop drama Queens,

Here are all of the broadcast shows that were cancelled at the end of the 2021-22 season. This story post will be updated as more cancellation and renewal news comes in.

ABC

Where to watch: Hulu

The musical drama series Queens followed four members of a rap group as they reunited in their 40s and tried to return to their former glory. Eve played Brianna, Brandy Norwood played Naomi, Naturi Naughton played Jill, and Nadine Velazquez played Valeria. The quartet were trailblazers in hip-hop when they performed as "Nasty Bitches" in the 1990s before trying to reclaim the spark more than two decades later. —Kat Moon

ABC previously canceled Promised Land, Card Sharks, The Ultimate Surfer, and black-ish, which ended an eight-season run in the spring. ABC also moved Dancing with the Stars to Disney+ for the upcoming season.

CBS

Perdita Weeks and Jay Hernandez, Magnum P.I. CBS

Where to Watch: Paramount+

B Positive wasn't positive enough for CBS to give it a third season. The Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford comedy was axed after two seasons on the network.

Where to watch: Paramount+

CBS has called it quits on the Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs series after just one season. The medical drama followed Sam (Bush), a woman who became the top surgeon after her boss and father (Isaacs) fell into a coma. When he woke up from the coma, she became his boss, and things got complicated...apparently too complicated for CBS viewers. —Lauren Piester

Where to watch: Paramount+

Pete Holmes starred as auto plant worker-turned-professional bowler Tom Smallwood, based on the life of the real Tom Smallwood, in this CBS comedy. Unfortunately, it was a gutter ball with viewers, and was canceled after one season. —Lauren Piester

Where to watch: Paramount+

Jay Hernandez starred in this reboot of the classic '80s procedural, and it went four seasons before being axed by CBS. —Lauren Piester

Where to watch: Paramount+

United States of Al told the story of the friendship between Riley (Parker Young), a Marine combat veteran, and Al (Adhir Kalyan), his unit's Afghan interpreter, as they adjusted to life in the U.S. Not even the show's powerful and measured response to recent events in Afghanistan could save it, and CBS canceled it after two seasons. —Lauren Piester





The CW

Nick Zano and Caity Lotz, Legends of Tomorrow Colin Bentley/The CW

Where to watch: The CW

The CW has canceled its updated reboot of the 2004 USA show about 4400 people who vanished and then reappeared years later. The show lasted just one season. Perhaps, as it did once before, the 4400 will reappear again someday... —Lauren Piester

Where to watch: The CW | HBO Max

Batwoman was canceled by The CW after three seasons, despite bringing star-in-the-making Javicia Leslie on for the titular role after Ruby Rose left the show before Season 2. It was a trailblazing show, centering a Black queer woman as the protector of Gotham City. —Megan Vick

Where to watch: The CW | Netflix

The CW's reboot of the beloved witchy drama introduced three new sisters as the Charmed ones, and even mirrored the original series by killing off one sister after Season 3 and introducing a mysterious replacement. Unfortunately, the magic just wasn't there in the end, and the show was canceled after four seasons. —Lauren Piester

Where to watch: The CW | Netflix

After seven seasons, The CW called it a day on Legends of Tomorrow, definitely the quirkiest corner of the shrinking Arrowverse. While Legends was never the most popular of the CW superhero shows, it was beloved by its passionate fanbase and was heralded for its big swings and ambitious storylines. Most regrettably of all, the show ended with a big cliffhanger that fans won't see resolved. There's at least the potential for future crossovers? —Megan Vick

Where to watch: The CW | Netflix

The CW's reboot of the popular '80s soap lasted five seasons of backstabbing and manipulation among the wealthy Carrington family and their friends, lovers, and business associates before being canceled. —Lauren Piester

Where to watch: The CW | Netflix

In the Dark starred Perry Mattfield as a blind, irreverent 20-something who stumbled upon her murdered best friend and had to figure out what happened to him. The Ben Stiller-produced drama will end with its fourth season, which premieres in June 2022. —Lauren Piester

Where to watch: The CW | Netflix

It's the end of an era at the CW. Legacies, the spin-off of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, has been canceled after four seasons, closing the doors of the Salvatore School and ending the TVD universe's 13-year run on the network. —Lauren Piester

Where to watch: The CW

Kaci Walfall starred in Ava Duvernay's adaptation of the comic book of the same name, which followed a comic-book-loving teen who runs a Superman fan site and discovers that she has superpowers. The show was lauded for centering on a teen Black girl who's also a superhero, but just couldn't bring in the viewership it needed to stay alive. It was canceled after one season. —Lauren Piester

Where to watch: The CW | Netflix

The CW's reboot of the popular alien drama centered around Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason), a scientist and the daughter of undocumented immigrants. She reunited with a high school crush, Max (Nathan Dean Parsons), who turned out to be an alien, and many extraordinary secrets were uncovered. The series will end with its fourth season, which premieres in June 2022. —Lauren Piester

The network had previously announced the ending of Supergirl.

Fox