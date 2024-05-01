The Simpsons: All the Characters Who Have Died

Died: "Alone Again, Natura-Diddily," Season 11, Episode 14

Cause: Fall from grandstands after being blasted in the kisser by a T-shirt cannon

The most shocking death in the entire run of The Simpsons is still Maude's fatal fall at a racetrack in Season 11. Ned Flanders' wife was peppered by bundled up shirts while she was returning from the concession stand, and the impact not only splattered food all over the stands; it splattered Maude all over the pavement after the impact of the shirts sent her tumbling over the rail to her death below. Grim! It's OK; she's with God now. Matt Groening reportedly opted to write Maude off the show because her voice actress, Maggie Roswell, left over a pay dispute. In weird foreshadowing, Maude was seemingly killed in the Season 6 premiere, "Bart of Darkness," when Bart thought he saw evidence that Ned murdered her, but Ned killed one of her house plants while she was at a church camp.