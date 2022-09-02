Join or Sign In
There's something sad about a show being canceled, whether it's one that's been on for years or a new premiere we fall in love with after just one season. Some series come to a natural end, while others are pulled off the air before their time.
This is a list of shows that still had so much more to give, but unfortunately recently got the ax. See if you agree with our picks of shows that need to be saved.
Legends of Tomorrow premiered Jan. 21, 2016 and ran for seven seasons on The CW. It's the fourth series in the Arrowverse, after Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl. The show was going strong with a devout DC Comic fanbase, but unfortunately, it was canceled on April 29, 2022.
The action, comedy, drama, and time travel mashup proved to be a successful genre, but it wasn't enough to keep it on the air, despite a passionate and devoted fanbase.
Amazon Prime's The Wilds captivated viewers with its premise of a group of teenage girls stranded on an island trying to survive. What they don't know is that they're part of an elaborate social experiment. The series ran for two seasons from 2020 and 2022.
The show seemed to get a little lost after the initial concept, and the introduction of boys into the mix in Season 2 was greeted with mixed results, but the passionate fanbase of the show want answers for the lingering loose ends.
Tom Payne stars as Malcolm Bright in Prodigal Son, a former FBI profiler working with the NYPD whose estranged father just so happens to be a serial killer. The show first premiered on FOX Sept. 23, 2019 and was quickly picked up for a full season. Viewership began to drop throughout the second season, and the series was ultimately canceled.
Alongside Payne's performance, other actors include Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage, Bellamy Young, Frank Harts, Aurora Perrineau, and Keiko Agena.
Mr. Mayor is one of those sitcoms we could see becoming a long-running classic like Parks and Rec and 30 Rock. But unfortunately, NBC had other plans for the show.
Created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the show starring Ted Danson as a retired businessman-turned politician only ran for two seasons from January 7, 2021 to May 17, 2022 before getting canceled.
Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, make for some compelling witches in this supernatural drama. The trio are drafted into the U.S. military in a women-dominated world where witchcraft has been embraced, and it's up to their spells to fight the terrorist organization, The Spree.
The first season of the drama premiered in March 2020, just in time for the beginning of the pandemic. The series held viewers' attention up until the third and final season, which concluded on August 23, 2022.
Who doesn't love a vampire teen drama? First Kill took it one step beyond and tapped into the LGBTQ audience with a palpable romance blossoming between teenage vampire Juliette and vampire hunter Calliope. Both are out to make their first kill, but things get complicated when they fall for each other.
The series premiered in June 2022 and was watched globally for 30.34 million hours during its first three days on Netflix, but wasn't renewed for a second season.
The Good Witch was a long-running series on Hallmark, with 7 Seasons airing from February 2015 to July 2021. However, all good things must come to an end (even Witches), and not even a concoction of spells could save the show.
Viewers fell in love with Cassie Nightingale, her daughter Grace, and the other residents of Middleton in this light-hearted, magical series. The series finale made Hallmark history by featuring the first same-sex kiss on a Hallmark TV show.
Set in 1834 Yorkshire, Gentleman Jack is a lesbian period drama that tells the true story of Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) as detailed in her diaries. The entrepreneur made waves for the time as she followed her ambitions and set up a home with Anne Walker (Sophie Rundle) at Shibden Hall as wife and wife.
HBO decided to cancel the show after two seasons, but creator Sally Wainwright isn't giving up just yet, telling Deadline she's in talks with the show's co-creator, The BBC about what's next. "It's had fantastic reviews, it's had a very respectable audience and on top of that, it's had an impact on the community of gay women. We have the most extraordinary fanbase."
Another casualty in the Arrowverse, Batwoman was canceled March 2022. In the absence of Batman, Gotham City needed a new hero, and that turned out to be Batwoman. Ruby Rose played Kate Kane, Bruce Wayne's cousin who steps into the role as a vigilante for the city. But the show wasn't without its turmoils. Rose exited after just one season due to some messy complications including an on-set back injury and clashes with production.
Javicia Leslie stepped in as the new Batwoman, Ryan Wilder and gave the show a new energy for its final two seasons, but fans really want more.
A new medical drama premiered on CBS in January 2022, but it was canceled after only one season. Sophia Bush played a convincing role as Dr. Sam Griffith, a talented heart surgeon who was unfortunately overshadowed by her renowned and arrogant doctor father.
It seems the series itself was overshadowed by other more established medical dramas currently on network TV, but had a lot of potential to join their more established ranks with time. The final episode aired in May 2022.
We demand justice for Legacies, the supernatural teen drama and extension of The Vampire Diaries universe after The Originals. The CW renewed it for a fourth season which premiered in October 2021, no one knew for sure it would become the last season until after the final episode was shot.
The cancellation was a shock to fans, but at least Season 4 provided some closure. Executive Producer Julie Plec said "It's as good as a series finale can be when the intention wasn't to say goodbye."