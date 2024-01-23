Every Marvel Show, Ranked From Worst to Best

There's no denying that Marvel has taken over the world of pop culture since Iron Man first hit the big screen in 2008. In the past 15 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and superhero films, in general) have dominated the box office and come to define a particular era of blockbusters. Although the MCU's film counterparts have been going through an overall rough patch over the past few years, the TV side has only continued to churn out hits (as well as a few misses). It has always been a strong, often underrated part of Marvel, from the early ABC days to Netflix's Defenders era to the recent proliferation of Disney+ shows. While MCU movies often drown themselves in an attempt to focus on the big-picture, (multi)-universal implications of their heroes' stories, the TV shows are comfortable indulging in the smaller, interior worlds of just one person or a handful of people. This allows the shows to really indulge in character portraits and take their time fleshing out some of their most beloved figures.

Marvel's TV agenda shows no signs of slowing down, with Echo hitting Disney+ earlier this month and the long-awaited, often re-named Agatha Harkness show slated to premiere on the streaming giant later in the year. After about a decade of live-action television since the MCU took off (excluding one-off specials like Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special), we thought that it could be a good time to take a look back at all that Marvel's live-action TV selection has to offer. From the forgotten X-Men shows that aired on Fox and FX to the latest Disney+ releases, here is every Marvel live-action TV series, ranked.