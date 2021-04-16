Every Episode of Game of Thrones, Ranked

It has been 10 years since Game of Thrones introduced millions of new fans to the fantasy world created by George R.R. Martin. Set in the fictional land of Westeros, the 2011-2019 HBO series, featuring Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, and Sophie Turner, produced 73 epic (and not-so-epic) episodes about the Starks, the Lannisters, and the battle for the Iron Throne, and to celebrate the anniversary, we are ranking those episodes from worst to best.

From masterpieces such as "Hardhome" and "Winds of Winter" to the not-so-great in"Eastwatch" and "Breaker of Chains," the show's tales are all worthy of a second (or third) look.

And if you want to binge the series all over again, every episode of Game of Thrones is now available on HBO Max.