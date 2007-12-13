Amazon-Video Comedy Central Showtime Apple TV+ DC Universe Disney Plus YouTube Premium HBO Max Peacock source-3036 Netflix Vudu HBO Go Hulu Plus Amazon Prime CBS All Access Verizon

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

The celebs that turned heads on the red carpet this year

Shaun Harrison
best-fashion-heigl1.jpg
1 of 24 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

best-fashion-heigl1

best-fashion-america17.jpg
2 of 24 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com

best-fashion-america17

best-fashion-kristenbell3.jpg
3 of 24 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

best-fashion-kristenbell3

best-fashion-christinaapplegate4.jpg
4 of 24 Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

best-fashion-christinaapplegate4

best-fashion-felicityhuffman21.jpg
5 of 24 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com

best-fashion-felicityhuffman21

best-fashion-jenniferlopez24.jpg
6 of 24 Rabbani Solimene/WireImage.com

best-fashion-jenniferlopez24

best-fashion-chandawilson22.jpg
7 of 24 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com

best-fashion-chandawilson22

best-fashion-hayden23.jpg
8 of 24 Albert L. Ortega/WireImage.com

best-fashion-hayden23

best-fashion-evalongoria20.jpg
9 of 24 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com

best-fashion-evalongoria20

best-fashion-debramessing6.jpg
10 of 24 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage.com

best-fashion-debramessing6

best-fashion-evamendes5.jpg
11 of 24 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage.com

best-fashion-evamendes5

best-fashion-helenmirren13.jpg
12 of 24 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

best-fashion-helenmirren13

best-fashion-jenniferhudson14.jpg
13 of 24 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

best-fashion-jenniferhudson14

best-fashion-terihatcher11.jpg
14 of 24 Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

best-fashion-terihatcher11

best-fashion-julialouis12.jpg
15 of 24 John Sciulli/WireImage.com

best-fashion-julialouis12

best-fashion-rachelweisz10.jpg
16 of 24 Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

best-fashion-rachelweisz10

best-fashion-camillabell7.jpg
17 of 24 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage.com

best-fashion-camillabell7

best-fashion-queenlatifah9.jpg
18 of 24 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

best-fashion-queenlatifah9

best-fashion-reesewitherspoon8.jpg
19 of 24 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

best-fashion-reesewitherspoon8

best-fashion-sandra-oh19.jpg
20 of 24 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com

best-fashion-sandra-oh19

best-fashion-sararamirez15.jpg
21 of 24 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

best-fashion-sararamirez15

best-fashion-tawny18.jpg
22 of 24 Albert L. Ortega/WireImage.com

best-fashion-tawny18

best-fashion-aliciakeys2.jpg
23 of 24 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

best-fashion-aliciakeys2

best-fashion-emilyblunt16.jpg
24 of 24 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

best-fashion-emilyblunt16