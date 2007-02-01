Join or Sign In

Amazon-Video Comedy Central Showtime Apple TV+ DC Universe Disney Plus YouTube Premium HBO Max Peacock source-3036 Netflix Vudu HBO Go Hulu Plus Amazon Prime CBS All Access Verizon

Carrie Ann Inaba and Lawrence Zarian look back on memorable 2009 Oscar looks

Shaun Harrison
Get ready for the Oscars by looking back at last year's most memorable fashions from the awards show with expert opinions from TV Guide Network red carpet host Carrie Ann Inaba. Watch Live at the Academy Awards with Carrie Ann Inaba and Chris Harrison, Sunday, March 7, at 6 ET/3 PT on TV Guide Network, and watch live fashion cam video of all the red carpet arrivals on TVGuide.com starting at 6 ET/3 PT.
"Miley Cyrus' Zuhair Murhad dress was a true scene-stealer," says Inaba. "She looked like a princess with the tiered beading, and the belt made it so youthful. Get it, girl!"
Heidi Klum (with husband Seal) turns heads on the red carpet with a futuristic fire-engine red gown with a daring neckline.
Best Supporting Actress nominee Taraji P Henson is what Inaba calls "contemporary elegance defined" in her strapless, layered, cream-colored gown. Her skin looks gorgeous and the dress fits her body so well, Inaba says.
"Anne Hathaway is as sophisticated as a swan in this shimmery beaded gown," says Inaba. "Her simple jewels remind us of a fairy tale come to life. The complete look is breathtaking."
Sarah Jessica Parker shows off her fashion savvy alongside husband Matthew Broderick in a seafoam princess ball gown with a glittering corset top.
Navy blue is the perfect color on Queen Latifah, and the jeweled neckline makes the overall look a knockout.
The understated and neutral color of Meryl Streep's taupe gown highlights her glamour and makes her look "uber elegant," says Inaba. "The chiffon accents make it just soft enough to capture her incredible femininity."
Freida Pinto and Dev Patel, the young, fresh stars of Best Picture winner Slumdog Millionaire, work their first Oscars red carpet. His bowtie "suits him perfectly" and she looks "flirty and feminine" in a layered, asymmetrical beaded gown, says Inaba.
Mickey Rourke made sure we didn't miss his return to the party with this bold, black-and-white ensemble, says Inaba. "He's got that rock and roll look going on, which makes him a standout on what is normally a conservative red carpet."
Penelope Cruz opted for the bridal look in a stark-white strapless gown with intricate detailing over the bodice.
You have to hand it to her — Beyonce is not shy about showing off her hourglass figure in a form-fitting, black-and-gold mermaid dress.
Reese Witherspoon's distinctive gown has a unique silhouette and striking tones of black and cobalt.
"Like her portrayal of Edith Piaf — which was dramatic, daring and endearing all at once — Marion Cotillard's Oscar fashion choice was bold yet classic, says Inaba. "She can pull off all that tulle on the bottom and add a belt that many would not dare to do."
