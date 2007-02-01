Join or Sign In

1 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
oscars-carrie-ann-intro1
Get ready for the Oscars by looking back at last year's most memorable fashions from the awards show with expert opinions from TV Guide Network red carpet host Carrie Ann Inaba.
Watch Live at the Academy Awards with Carrie Ann Inaba and Chris Harrison, Sunday, March 7, at 6 ET/3 PT on TV Guide Network, and watch live fashion cam video of all the red carpet arrivals on TVGuide.com starting at 6 ET/3 PT.
2 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
aa09-rc4
"Miley Cyrus' Zuhair Murhad dress was a true scene-stealer," says Inaba. "She looked like a princess with the tiered beading, and the belt made it so youthful. Get it, girl!"
3 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
aa09-rc29
Heidi Klum (with husband Seal) turns heads on the red carpet with a futuristic fire-engine red gown with a daring neckline.
4 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
aa09-rc10
Best Supporting Actress nominee Taraji P Henson is what Inaba calls "contemporary elegance defined" in her strapless, layered, cream-colored gown. Her skin looks gorgeous and the dress fits her body so well, Inaba says.
5 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
aa09-rc32
"Anne Hathaway is as sophisticated as a swan in this shimmery beaded gown," says Inaba. "Her simple jewels remind us of a fairy tale come to life. The complete look is breathtaking."
6 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
aa09-rc31
Sarah Jessica Parker shows off her fashion savvy alongside husband Matthew Broderick in a seafoam princess ball gown with a glittering corset top.
7 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
aa09-rc36
Navy blue is the perfect color on Queen Latifah, and the jeweled neckline makes the overall look a knockout.
8 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
aa09-rc37
The understated and neutral color of Meryl Streep's taupe gown highlights her glamour and makes her look "uber elegant," says Inaba. "The chiffon accents make it just soft enough to capture her incredible femininity."
9 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
aa09-rc20
Freida Pinto and Dev Patel, the young, fresh stars of Best Picture winner Slumdog Millionaire, work their first Oscars red carpet. His bowtie "suits him perfectly" and she looks "flirty and feminine" in a layered, asymmetrical beaded gown, says Inaba.
10 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
aa09-rc38
Mickey Rourke made sure we didn't miss his return to the party with this bold, black-and-white ensemble, says Inaba. "He's got that rock and roll look going on, which makes him a standout on what is normally a conservative red carpet."
11 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
aa09-rc46
Penelope Cruz opted for the bridal look in a stark-white strapless gown with intricate detailing over the bodice.
12 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
aa09-rc43
You have to hand it to her — Beyonce is not shy about showing off her hourglass figure in a form-fitting, black-and-gold mermaid dress.
13 of 16 Jon Kopaloff/WireImage.com
aa09-rc71
Reese Witherspoon's distinctive gown has a unique silhouette and striking tones of black and cobalt.
14 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
aa09-rc42
"Like her portrayal of Edith Piaf — which was dramatic, daring and endearing all at once — Marion Cotillard's Oscar fashion choice was bold yet classic, says Inaba. "She can pull off all that tulle on the bottom and add a belt that many would not dare to do."
15 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
16 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com