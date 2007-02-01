Join or Sign In

oscars-carrie-ann-intro1

Get ready for the Oscars by looking back at last year's most memorable fashions from the awards show with expert opinions from TV Guide Network red carpet host Carrie Ann Inaba. Watch Live at the Academy Awards with Carrie Ann Inaba and Chris Harrison, Sunday, March 7, at 6 ET/3 PT on TV Guide Network, and watch live fashion cam video of all the red carpet arrivals on TVGuide.com starting at 6 ET/3 PT.