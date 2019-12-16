Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has officially set his sights on a new leading lady. Netflix revealed the trailer for YOU Season 2, and it looks like fans of the Lifetime-to-Netflix transplant are in for another whirlwind ride of creepy inner monologues and cyber-stalking when the series returns after the holidays.

YOU's second season follows Joe — who's now adopted the name Will — as he makes a move out west and meets-slash-stalks Love Quinn (The Haunting of Hill House star Victoria Pedretti) whom he surely hopes will fill the Beck (Elizabeth Lail)-sized hole in his heart. While Joe might be hoping for a clean break from his past, there's at least one person who wants to hold him accountable: Candace (Ambyr Childers), his ex-girlfriend whom we all took for dead but who made a surprise return in Season 1's gutting finale.

"If he loves you, that's the most dangerous thing," Candace warns of Joe in a bit of ominous voice over.

Everything to Know About YOU Season 2

From the looks of the trailer, Joe will also be unable to escape his own terrible ways. Not only is he shown spying on Love through his telescope and later laying in a tub with blood on his hands, but we also see that he's got another kidnapping cage all set up — complete with a new blood-soaked body sprawled across the floor.

The new season is based in part on Hidden Bodies, Caroline Kepnes' sequel to the 2014 book which inspired the first season. Robin Lord Taylor, James Scully, Jenna Ortega, Carmela Zumbado, Charlie Barnett, Adwin Brown, and Chris D'Elia also star in YOU Season 2.

YOU Season 2 premieres on Netflix on Thursday, Dec. 26.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)