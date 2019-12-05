Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is going west, and of course he's going to hate it out there. Netflix has finally dropped the first teaser for YOU Season 2, and it looks like Joe is going to get some new digs and a new name.

The teaser shows Joe soaking in Los Angeles society at a cafe while judging everyone in another of his creepy inner monologues. To him, the selfie-taker is just pretending to have the picture perfect life, that muffin-gobbling health nut is a total phony, and the budding screenwriter who's laughing at her own words isthe ultimate joke. Joe mentally maligns all of these people for being big fakers, but then the kicker comes when he walks up to the counter and introduces himself as Will. Apparently, he's the only one who's allowed to keep secrets.

Everything to Know About YOU Season 2

The teaser doesn't show any major players for the rest of the season, including his new target love interest Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) or his ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers), but at least this first footage from the new season gives us a taste of the contempt Joe — er, Will — will have for his new surroundings. Not that there was ever any doubt.

YOU Season 2 is the drama's first as a Netflix Original after moving to the streaming service from Lifetime. The new season also stars Robin Lord Taylor, James Scully, Jenna Ortega, Carmela Zumbado, Charlie Barnett, Adwin Brown, and Chris D'Elia.

YOU Season 2 premieres Thursday, Dec. 26 on Netflix.