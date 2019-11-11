Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is ready to creep on your holiday season this winter. Netflix has revealed that YOU Season 2 will premiere Thursday, Dec. 26, which means that after all the merriment and festivities are finished, fans will get to settle in for the stalker's latest schemes.

YOU Season 2 will follow Joe as he moves from New York to Los Angeles to start a new life, but even with so many time zones between himself and his past, he might not be able to escape old habits. This time, there will be a new woman in his life named Love (The Haunting of Hill House's Victoria Pedretti), and we'll have to watch and see whether she meets the same fate as his last victim, Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). Also, fans can expect Candace (Ambyr Childers), who showed up at the tail end of Season 1, to become a major problem for Joe as she makes it her mission to teach him a lesson.

Netflix also revealed the key art (below) for the new season, featuring Love, Joe, and Candace all together, and Badgley himself debuted a brief teaser of Joe peeking through with a calculated sneer.

YOU originally premiered on Lifetime but became a smash hit once the first season hit Netflix. Season 2 will debut exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, Dec. 26.