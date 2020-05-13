As it turns out, there is a way to have fun while keeping yourself safe during the coronavirus pandemic: accessorizing with your face mask. If you're over DIY masks made from bandanas and old T-shirts, or if Disney characters, Marvel heroes, and Baby Yoda aren't really your style, maybe it's time to invest in a mask that will help you represent your favorite show on grocery store runs. Luckily, there are a lot of options at your disposal, no matter what your TV preferences are.

Whether you're hoping for a mask that will help you channel your inner Gilmore girl or one that will convince people you recently paid a visit to Pawnee, there are a wealth of face coverings out there. It turns out there's a way to CDC guidelines and have fun. (As a fair warning, Etsy notes that fan made masks available on their site are not medical grade, so take precaution.)

Disney Is Selling Face Masks Featuring Star Wars and Marvel Characters

Check out some of our favorite options below.

Photo: Hot Topic

This Friendsmask, selling at Hot Topic for $10.43, will be there for you. It's currently available for preorder, so you should take the opportunity to grab one for yourself, and maybe a few for your friends, too.

Photo: Portside Proper/Etsy

Channel your inner Alexis Rose with this Schitt's Creek-themed mask, which you can snatch up from PortsideProper on Etsy for for $14.99.

Photo: PrintPaw/Etsy

Can't pick just one character from The Officeyou want to bring around with you everywhere? PrintPaw on Etsy has you covered, literally, with this very fun mask that features some of your favorite Dunder Mifflin employees, including the one, the only Prison Mike. Grab this one for $14.99.

Photo: Stuff and thangs Store/Etsy

There's no easy way to drink coffee while wearing a face mask, but you know Lorelai and Rory would at least give it a shot. This Gilmore Girls mask is going for $12.50 at StuffandthangsStore. At the same Etsy shop, you can find a lot of TV-themed masks, including a Parks and Recreation one featuring Pawnee's favorite miniature horse and a Grey's Anatomy mask that will help channel the medical spirit.

Photo: Stuff and Thangs Store/Etsy

Photo: Stuff and Thangs Store/Etsy

Photo: Bmound/Etsy

Go ahead and blast off to another dimension, or at least pretend you are, when you wear this Rick and Morty face mask, which can be purchased from Bmound's Etsy shop for $16.99.

Photo: Figueroa Customs/Etsy

This Stranger Things mask from FigueroaCustoms costs only $10.00 and it probably won't even get you lost in the Upside Down.

Photo: Teepublic

Don't we all kind of wish we were Lisa Simpson, being poured an endless cup of coffee? This Simpsonsmask from CandyRamen on Teepublic, selling for $12.00, can help with that.

Photo: Beautiful Peace Shop

In the age of social distancing, there's never been a better time to embrace your TV pals. Beautiful Peace Shop has a few different variants on Golden Girls masks, and you can buy them for $14.99 each.

As cities and states across the U.S. begin to reopen, continue checking with your local government to find out if face masks and coverings are required in your area when leaving your home or entering essential businesses.

For the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus pandemic, please visit the WHO website.

(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)