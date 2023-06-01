XO, Kitty Season 2: Latest News, Cast, and Everything Else to Know

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for XO, Kitty. Read at your own risk!]

It would be truly disappointing if Netflix's XO, Kitty does not get renewed for a second season. After all, so much is up in the air after Kitty (Anna Cathcart) broke up with Dae (Minyeong Choi) — her long distance boyfriend whom she had flown around the world to spend a school year with — in the finale of the To All The Boys spin-off. Kitty is coming to terms with her feelings for KISS's It Girl Yuri (Gia Kim), and in the last moments of the show also hears a confession from enemy-turned-friend Minho (Sang Heon Lee). Plenty of possibilities await Kitty when it comes to love.

And that's not to mention her recent expulsion. After the school found out that Kitty broke the rules to live in the boys' dorm this semester, she was expelled. XO, Kitty ends with her leaving KISS and boarding a plane back to the U.S. But this can't possibly be where the story ends, right? Since Yuri gives a call to her mom, Principal Lim (Yunjin Kim), to ask her to revoke the expulsion, it's likely that Kitty hasn't seen the last of Seoul just yet.

Netflix has not announced any news regarding a second season of XO, Kitty, but we are keeping our eyes peeled to any updates. Here's everything we know so far about XO, Kitty Season 2.

Sang Heon Lee, Anna Cathcart, XO, Kitty Netflix

Will there be a Season 2 of XO, Kitty?

XO, Kitty has not been renewed for a second season. But we are hopeful about the show's future given the significant attention it received — I mean, did you see all the viral TikToks of Sang Heon Lee as Minho? In its debut week, XO, Kitty was the second-most viewed English TV series on Netflix, with more than 72 million hours viewed.

XO, Kitty Season 2 cast

If a second season of XO, Kitty is happening, we're expecting much of the same cast members to return. They include:

Anna Cathcart as Kitty

Minyeong Choi as Dae

Gia Kim as Yuri

Sang Heon Lee as Minho

Anthony Keyvan as Q

Peter Thurnwald as Alex

Yunjin Kim as Principal Lim/Jina

Michael K. Lee as Professor Lee

How to watch XO, Kitty

The first 10 episodes of XO, Kitty are available to stream on Netflix.