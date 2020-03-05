She can kick revenant butt, ride a mechanical bull like a pro, make us laugh and make us cry, and now she can add directing to her extensive resumé. Is there seriously anything Melanie Scrofano can't do? In the upcoming fourth season of Wynonna Earp, the star is going behind the camera to make her directorial debut on one of the 12 new episodes airing later this year.

To celebrate this exciting event, Syfy released a behind-the-scenes featurette in which Scrofano and co-stars Dominique Provost-Chalkley and Katherine Barrell discuss what it was like filming the episode.

"I've never felt so supported by people. But I've also never trusted myself more," Scrofano shared. "I really thought I'd be scared — and I was — but it was like, well this could go either way: I could be scared and really fall on my face or I could be scared and trust myself and just do it. And that's what happened. It was really fun to be able to tell the story of Wynonna and of these characters from a female perspective."

Photo: Michelle Faye Fraser/Syfy

Provost-Chalkley, who plays Scrofano's on-screen sister Waverly, noted that it was easy to forget this was the actress' first time directing "because she just has such a natural way" behind the camera. "It's really empowering and inspiring, to be honest with you," Provost-Chalkley said.

Wynonna Earp Season 4 will pick up after the shocking events of the Season 3 finale, in which the Earp Curse was broken and Doc (Tim Rozon) ventured into Garden after Waverly was taken. Oh yeah, and don't forget about how pretty much everyone in Purgatory had vanished, too! When the cult drama returns this summer, Wynonna will have to rescue her loved ones and save the town from her most diabolical enemy yet — all without the aid of her gun Peacemaker.

Wynonna Earp Stars Share Their Hopes and Predictions for Season 4

While no premiere date has been announced for Wynonna Earp Season 4 yet, Syfy is running three three-hour marathons of the series throughout the month. You can catch fan-favorite episodes on Friday, March 6 starting at 6:30 a.m. ET/PT; Friday, March 20 starting at 6:30 a.m. ET/PT; and Friday, March 27 starting at 6 a.m. ET/PT. Then, on Friday, March 27, Syfy will debut an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Season 4 during the network's 20 Women to Watch in 2020 documentary special, which kicks off at 11 p.m. ET.

Wynonna Earp will return to Syfy this summer.