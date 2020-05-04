Though it wasn't the way producers and the network had planned, NCIS concluded Season 17 in mid-April just shy of 400 episodes. Halted production because of COVID-19 caused NCIS to stop earlier than expected, of course, although the episode that ended up becoming the finale was a strong and stirring way to finish. So now, the question is: When is NCIS coming back for Season 18?

As of now, that's hard to say. The show has not officially been picked up for a Season 18 at CBS — yet.

In a recent interview with executive producer Gina Monreal, she told TV Guide that the NCIS team is well aware of Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) enduring appeal as a star and producer on the series — particularly as the character continues to evolve into a more dynamic and interesting leader. To say that fans would be devastated if he didn't return would be an understatement. And we know that the enduring allure of the police action procedural, running since 2003, has helped it breed two spinoffs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans, each of them success stories in their own rite.

Sean Murray, NCIS Photo: Michael Yarish, CBS

Though there's no official word on whether it has been picked up yet, it seems likely. Ratings are typically the strongest indication that a show will be renewed for an additional season, and judging by a year-over-year comparison, NCIS' ratings seem to have taken a slight tumble when compared to around this time last year. In 2019, when decisions about renewals were beginning to trickle out, NCIS averaged about 16 million viewers, according to Deadline, while this season's average lands at about 11.5 million. Additionally, like almost every other scripted live action show on TV, NCIS saw its production schedule interrupted by coronavirus, meaning fans may not get all the closure they desire for Season 17 storylines could remain unfinished.

The problem with figuring out a timeline has to do with COVID-19 related disruptions that have impacted the television industry. Ordinarily, this is the time of year that broadcasters present their lineups to advertisers and the public in projections presentations that make up the Upfronts. All major broadcasters pulled out of the traditional ceremony in March though, leaving future plans in limbo. And since TV shows have no idea when they'll be allowed to go back into production, or how they'll be able to film shows while keeping everyone on set safe, announcing show returns has proven difficult — particularly since so many fall premieres are scheduled around live sports, which are also in limbo now too.

Wilmer Valderrama, NCIS Photo: Eddy Chen, CBS

Still, there's little reason to worry if NCIS is coming back: several signs point to the Mark Harmon-led juggernaut returning once more for the 2020-21 season. Harmon signed a new agreement to stay on the show just last year, signaling a commitment to CBS Studios and the show. Plus, in a chat with TV Guide about Season 17, executive producer Gina Monreal said that Gibbs's evolution will include ways of showing him as emotionally vulnerable and opening up about his feelings.

While no definitive answer has been made about a renewal yet, NCIS remains a top performer week after week — very often placing first in its time slot — and it's a tried and true performer in syndication. It's a reliable hit for audiences overseas too, making it an easy win for CBS. When it comes to NCIS, that old saying definitely holds true: if it ain't broke, don't fix it. So count on seeing Gibbs and company for at least one more season, if not many more. When it's coming back remains up in the air.