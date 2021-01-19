Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us fans are going to have to wait a little while longer to find out what's next after last week's emotional hour. The episode of the NBC drama that was originally scheduled to air Tuesday night has been pushed back due to "Covid-related production delays," according to creator Dan Fogelman. He did not specify the show's exact return date.

Fogelman tweeted on Tuesday that there would not be a new episode of This Is Us on Jan. 19, writing, "Covid-related production delays in LA have forced us to delay a few weeks. But the next few are big ones, and we are close, so we hope you'll hang in there with us. Sorry!"

This Is Us had just returned to air with two new episodes after an extended winter break, which was meant to give the show more time to catch up on filming amid production delays. However, the show's production hiatus was extended in late December -- along with a number of other series that film in Los Angeles -- due to the rise in COVID infection rates in the area.

Last week's episode, "Birth Mother," kicked off what was supposed to be another trilogy of "Big Three" episodes, with Randall (Sterling K. Brown) traveling to New Orleans to get the backstory about his birth mother following the discovery that she did not die shortly after giving birth to him. The next episode is expected to focus on Kevin (Justin Hartley), picking up after last week's cliffhanger -- when he revealed that Madison (Caitlin Thompson) was already in the hospital ready to give birth to their twins and that he was rushing from Vancouver to L.A. to be with her.

This Is Us is available to watch on Hulu and Peacock.