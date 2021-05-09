The fifth season of The Masked Singer was the first to introduce a Wild Card round, which means that Yeti is also the only Wild Card contestant to reach the quarterfinals. He is also the only contestant to have roller-skated through a performance — a pretty impressive feat! But who, exactly, is he?

The strength of his vocal performances points toward a musician, but a lot of the clues hint at a sports star. Then again, this show is known for its misleading clues (they don't want to have you guess the celebrities' identities too soon, that's no fun) so there's no reason to believe that they would be anything other than misdirection.

Judge for yourself, though: Revisit the most important clues relating to the Yeti's identity, plus the judges' guesses and a theory of our own.

All The Masked Singer Season 5 Clues, Guesses and Eliminated Celebrities (So Far)

The clues so far:

+ A village of warrior women showed him the way, giving him the motivation and teachings and confidence to go to the mountaintop

+ He's all about love, love love, like Aphrodite

+ Many moons ago Yeti had a once-in-a-lifetime role that gave him great success, but his ego caused chaos and it all blew up

+ He blamed everyone else, but he grew and got the twice-in-a-lifetime chance to do it again — this time without the ego

+ He's a father, and rushed home to be the first to hold his daughter when she was born (which was important since his Nana was the first person to hold him and they have an unbreakable bond)

+ His children are always pushing him to be bold

+ Imagery includes cupcakes, firewood, a heart, a ring toss game, line dancing, the letters "ABCD," Happy New Year hats, a bulldog, donuts, a stuffed panda, five chocolate ice cream cones, a blue pacifier, and scissors cutting a blanket (?), and corn on the cob



The judges' guesses: The judges started out thinking Ray J and Justin Bieber, before pivoting to people like Sisqo, Omarion, Mario, Jason Derulo, Trey Songz, and Miguel.

Our guesses: The Internet thinks it's probably Omarion, and we do too. Here's why: Omarion is so into love as a theme in his music that one of his albums is called Sex Playlist (you're also probably extremely familiar with what he would like to do to a certain body part, like groceries), he has two kids, he was a judge on America's Best Dance Crew, has had a successful music career both solo and with his boy band B2K, and just FYI he has collaborated musically on multiple occasions with Frog a.k.a. Bow Wow.

It's probably: Omarion.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.