Here Is Every The Masked Singer Season 5 Clue and Best Guess (So Far)

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 5 Group B premiere of The Masked Singer. Read at your own risk!]

The Masked Singer Season 5 is in full swing and already we can tell that the singing reality show has some crazy twists in store for us. After revealing that Kermit the Frog was the snail, we can only imagine who else is hiding under this year's elaborate masks. Luckily, there are some changes to this season to help fans and the judges with their guesses.

Watch This Now Looking for your next binge? TV Guide editors handpick the shows that are actually worth watching and deliver daily recommendations straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

One new feature a mysterious rooster named Cluedle-Doo will provide clues the judges can't see and point out ones that they missed, and he'll sometimes crash the stage to mess with the judges. Cluedle-Doo's celebrity identity is also a mystery that viewers can guess before he's unmasked at some point during the season.

There's also a Wild Card element that will see unannounced celebrities take the stage during the run of the show in an attempt to unseat some of the other contestants — but just how many there are will remain a mystery for now.

Additionally, Niecy Nash is stepping in as guest host for the first part of the season after Nick Cannon had to step down when he tested positive for COVID-19. Don't worry, there are plans for him to return later in the season once he recovers, and he'll remain a presence despite not being on screen (you'll just have to watch and see how).

All of that said, we know why you're really here — to get into the clues and figure out which celebs are disguising themselves on Season 5 of The Masked Singer! Read on for more of what we know about each contestant and our best guesses as to their identity. Scroll to the bottom for all of the already unmasked celebs.

Group B

Black Swan

Black Swan, The Masked Singer Fox

Cluedle-Doo's clue: Black Swan has covered a monster.

The other clues so far: Black Swan is walking through a snowy forest. There's a wanted poster advertising a reward (with "award" in red), a chess piece (a bishop if you want to get specific), a diamond ring, a red square, a dangling pocket watch with the number 5 on it. Swan says she was hypnotized by a Hollywood deal she couldn't resist, but there was a steep price. She walks up to an X on the ground. She is trapped in a castle, but says a faithful flock flew to her rescue and set her free and now she's ready to show she's in control. She says that doing the show is far out of her comfort zone.

The guesses: Anya Taylor Joy from The Queen's Gambit, Camilla Cabello, Leona Lewis

It's probably: The X Factor clue seems the most useful, and the clues do seem to point toward a member of Fifth Harmony. But definitely not Camilla — she has a very distinct tone! Potentially Ally Brooke, who also competed on Dancing With the Stars so she's made the reality rounds. (BTW, if Black Swan has covered one of the other monsters on the show, that means she's sung T-Pain (Monster) or Chaka Khan (Miss Monster) — we're ruling out Bob Saget (Squiggly Monster). Leona Lewis seems like a good guess too, and Lewis and Khan have performed on the same bill before.

Grandpa Monster

Grandpa Monster, The Masked Singer Fox

Cluedle-Doo's clue: Grandpa Monster has trained for battle before.

The other clues so far: Grandpa Monster says he's reflecting on his long life, and as a child, he used to act out in the classroom before a teacher made him realize he was smarter than he thought. He decided to put the "i" in "Einstein" and become a star pupil. There's a 6 on the blackboard but made out of X's and O's (like a sports play), a test with 97% on it, a 6.2 ton weight, and the clue dudes are playing with a beach ball. Grandpa Monster says the show gave him an opportunity to start fresh.

The guesses: Johnny Manziel, the Miz, Scott Disick

It's probably: The sports guesses seem on the right track — but which sport?

Chameleon

Chameleon, The Masked Singer Fox

Cluedle-Doo's clue: Chameleon has a history with precious gemstones.

The other clues so far: Chameleon is on a motorcycle talking about how he doesn't blend in, and puts the "tech" in technicolor. He discusses how his dad taught him how to deal with gadgets, and there's a 007, a turntable, and video games. He says he's here to change the game and says he loves to be in front of people, whether on stage or at home.

Guesses: Dwight Howard, Redfoo of LMFAO, Nick Cannon

It's probably: ...not Nick Cannon, because it would be weird to fake a COVID diagnosis to perform on his own show!

Piglet

Piglet, The Masked Singer Fox

Cluedle-Doo's clue: Piglet knows how to stay cool, even in the heat.

The other clues so far: The clue package is framed like a Bachelor-esque dating show called Love in the Mud. He's a part-time lover, full-time ham, and a hopeless romantic. Other clues include an alarm clock, a question mark, a rose, and the admission that the world saw his heartbreak. Some flowers have very sharp thorns, he says, and he wears his heart on his sleeve (via a heart and ax tattoo). There's a fortune cookie with a "Golden Mask" fortune inside, and he tells the judges that he only found out he was doing the show four days prior.

The guesses: Adam Lambert, Liam Hemsworth, Charlie Puth

It's probably: Hi, Millennial here. That's obviously Nick Lachey singing. And since he hosted the Netflix dating show Love Is Blind with his wife Vanessa (not to mention starred on Newlyweds with his ex-wife Jessica Simpson), the clues definitely point to him.

Group A

Russian Dolls

Russian Doll, The Masked Singer Fox

Cluedle-Doo's clue: A Russian doll can sometimes have 15 replicas of itself.

The other clues so far: Russian Doll is in the Mizfitz Toy Store being controlled by puppet strings, and talks about how they were surrounded by things that were manufactured but they couldn't be packaged. They're on an assembly line with cardboard boxes (one labeled "office"), and there's a wheel of a ship, a pitcher of milk, a sign reading "Garden State Highway," one reading "coming to a country near you" with a cowboy hat, and there are also breadsticks for some reason. When it's revealed that there are actually two people, the judges are very surprised. At the end of the performance, they explain that their ideas work very well together, and they're dynamic together.

The guesses: Boys II Men, Vanessa Hudgens, Glee cast members (Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison, Kevin McHale), Gwen Stefani, and Tom Dumont

It's probably: As someone who has listened to Hanson for nearly 25 years, trust when I tell you it's Hanson. But the judges might not get there, considering it's only 2/3 of the band (Isaac and Taylor, to be specific).

Seashell

Seashell, The Masked Singer Fox

Cluedle-Doo's clue: No two shells are the same.

The other clues so far: Seashell says she was pulled by the tide all around the globe with her family as a kid, and when her career took off it was like a massive tsunami of success. There's a hot dog, a chameleon, a sandcastle, a witch's broom, and a bell. She says she has worn many hats (including a cowboy hat), and though she used to sing on stage she hasn't in a long time because she stopped to pursue other careers.

The guesses: Sarah Jessica Parker, Anne Hathaway, Kristen Chenoweth, Hilary Duff, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Love Hewitt

It's probably: None of the clues are definitive, but Robin Thicke seems closest so far with his Jennifer Love Hewitt guess.

Racoon

Racoon, The Masked Singer Fox

Cluedle-Doo's clue: Racoon is known for being sharp.

The other clues so far: To get the happy ending you need to go through hell, Racoon says. The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a favorite story because he's like Quasimodo — but while Quasimodo was innocent, he was actually a monster. There's a knife, a magnifying glass, and jail cell bars, and he says that he promised if he got a second chance he'd only do good and is still fulfilling that promise today.

The guesses: Gary Busey, Nick Nolte, Sami Hagar, Mike Tyson, Joe Pesce, Danny DeVito

It's probably: Well, not someone who's actually a musician because the timing was off throughout the end of the song.

Robopine

Robopine, The Masked Singer Fox

Cluedle-Doo's clue: Robopine is skilled at not becoming roadkill.

The other clues so far: Robopine is introduced as "Porcupine," but informs the judges of his new name when he arrives on stage. In the first clue package, he reveals that he was forced to grow thick quills and fend for himself, and went on a mission to get on Hollywood's radar before an angel said hello in a random call that changed everything. There's also a padlock with a key, some DNA, and a small bust of George Washington. After his first performance, he says he has kids and grandkids and is 60 years old, but the judges don't believe him. (And Niecy says she might have once auditioned to be his backup dancer and hints that she may have even dated him back in the day.)

The guesses: Idris Elba, Donald Glover, Jamie Foxx, Lionel Richie, Ginuwine

It's probably: When will Nicole Scherzinger learn? It's never going to be Jamie Foxx. The judges' best guess at this point is definitely Ginuwine.

Eliminated Singers

Phoenix -- Eliminated Week 2

Phoenix, The Masked Singer Fox

Cluedle-Doo's clue: Phoenix only has one speed — 76 mph.

The other clues: Phoenix said "Here's the tea," people always see a winner and they have graced the cover of many magazines but they have always hidden behind a mask. There's a "TiME Capsule" with a "Hopescope 81" inside, and Phoenix discusses how their dad always encouraged them to shoot for the stars. There's a car, bird, dance shoes, and a crown in the stars, plus a Statue of Liberty on top of what appears to be either a Puerto Rican-themed or patriotic cake. There are five baby phoenixes, and one of their biggest regret in life is missing out on the chance to talk to their dad. Phoenix tells the judges that they fly all the time and has flown with one of them recently but they've never met.

The guesses: Tim Gunn, Jonathan Van Ness, Jane Lynch, Caitlyn Jenner, RuPaul, Laverne Cox

It is: Caitlyn Jenner! The judges caught on to her LGBTQ-themed clues, and it turns out that Jenny's first impression guess was totally correct.

Snail — Eliminated Week 1

Snail, The Masked Singer Fox

Cluedle-Doo's clue: The snail is a national treasure.

The other clues so far: After a Johnny Carson-esque "heeeeere's Snail" intro, Snail says he has acted, directed, produced, recorded albums, graced the Oscars stage, rubbed elbows with everyone from Robert De Niro to Lady Gaga to Michelle Obama. There's a teddy bear on a late-night couch, a "Meatballs" sign, a treasure chest, and UFO.

The guesses: Jay Leno, Seth MacFarlane, Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Sandler, Adam Carolla, Ted Cruz, Billy Crystal

It is: Kermit the Frog! (In hindsight, that IS what Kermit would sound like singing Hall and Oates.)