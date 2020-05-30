Update 5/30 11 a.m. ET: The SpaceX/NASA launch is scheduled for Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m. ET, barring any changes. You can watch a live stream of the launch on NASA's YouTube channel or on its website, or on SpaceX's YouTube channel. If today's launch is scrubbed, they'll try again tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET.

Update 5/27 1:15 p.m. PT: Due to weather concerns, the SpaceX Launch of NASA astronauts was called off on Wednesday, May 27, but the plan is to reschedule for later this week. The next opportunities to launch are Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m. ET and Sunday, May 31 at 3 p.m. ET.

America will meet a couple of milestone moments on Wednesday as a spacecraft carrying astronauts takes off from U.S. soil for the first time since 2011 — and for the first time from a commercial, non-government spacecraft.

Two passengers, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, will shoot up into the great beyond from the Kennedy Space Center aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule; they're expected to lift off from the pad 39A at 4:33 p.m. EST for a 19-hour journey to the International Space Station where they will stay approximately one to four months. Lucky for us, all the historic action is able to be watched online and on TV. Here's how to watch:

NASA's webcast

NASA will began broadcasting live views of Crew Dragon and its Falcon 9 rocket at 12 p.m. EST. You can watch through the NASA website, on USA Today and on the NASA TV channel. NASA is also hosting a virtual #LaunchAmerica event with video tours. You can also watch on NASA Live, NASA's YouTube, NASA's Twitter, and NASA's Facebook page.

SpaceX webcast

The SpaceX YouTube channel is live streaming a moment-by-moment play of the launch with lots of behind-the-scenes intel and action. The feed is embedded above.

ABC News and the National Geographic Channel

ABC News and the National Geographic Channel will provide two days worth of launch coverage, with Launch America: Mission to Space Live beginning at 3 p.m. EST on Wednesday. ABC News Live, the National Geographic Channel and YouTube TV are also capturing the exciting mission as it unfolds.

Discovery Channel and Science Channel

Discovery Channel and the Science Channel will host a three-hour simulcast "Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space," starting Wednesday at 2 p.m. EST. Guests will include Katy Perry, former NASA engineer and other celebrity guests. Discovery Go is also hosting that program.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule are expected to launch on Wednesday, May 27 at 4:33 p.m. EST.