Where to Stream the 2023 Oscar Nominees

With the Academy Awards right around corner on March 12, 2023, it's time to get caught up on some of this year's nominations.
Sequels are getting their time to shine across categories, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery earning nominations, along with Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick in the running for Best Picture. Other nominees for Best Picture include All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.
While some titles are still exclusively in theaters, most can be streamed at home. Here's how to watch the 2023 Oscars nominees.
Aftersun
Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal in
Aftersun A24 Nominations Where to Watch All Quiet on the Western Front All Quiet on the Western Front Netflix Nominations Best Picture Best International Feature Film Best Cinematography Best Adapted Screenplay: Edward Berger, Ian Stokell, and Lesley Paterson Best Visual Effects Best Production Design Best Makeup and Hairstyling Best Sound Best Original Score Where to Watch Avatar: The Way of Water Avatar: The Way of Water Disney Nominations Best Picture Best Visual Effects Best Production Design Best Sound Where to Watch Exclusively in theaters. Coming to Disney+ after its theatrical window. Babylon Babylon Paramount Nominations Best Production Design Best Costume Design Best Original Score Where to Watch The Banshees of Inisherin
Colin Farrell,
The Banshees of Inisherin Searchlight Pictures Nominations Best Picture Best Director: Martin McDonagh Best Actor: Colin Farrell Best Supporting Actor: Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan Best Supporting Actress: Kerry Condon Best Original Screenplay: Martin McDonagh Best Editing Best Original Score Where to Watch The Batman
Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson,
The Batman Jonathan Olley/DC Comics Nominations Best Visual Effects Best Makeup and Hairstyling Best Sound Where to Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel Nominations Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett Best Visual Effects Best Makeup and Hairstyling Best Costume Design Best Original Song: "Lift Me Up" by Rihanna Where to Watch Blonde
Ana de Armas,
Blonde Netflix Nominations Best Actress: Ana de Armas Where to Watch Causeway
Brian Tyree Henry and Jennifer Lawrence in
Causeway Apple Nominations Best Supporting Actor: Brian Tyree Henry Where to Watch Elvis
Austin Butler,
Elvis Warner Bros. Nominations Best Picture Best Actor: Austin Butler Best Cinematography Best Editing Best Production Design Best Makeup and Hairstyling Best Costume Design Best Sound Where to Watch Everything Everywhere All at Once Everything Everywhere All At Once AGBO Nominations Best Picture Best Director: Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan Best Supporting Actress: Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis Best Original Screenplay: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheiner Best Editing Best Costume Design Best Original Song: "This Is A Life" by David Byrne, Ryan Lott, and Mitski Best Original Score Where to Watch The Fabelmans
Keeley Karsten, Sophia Kopera, Michelle Williams, and Gabriel LaBelle in
The Fabelmans Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment Nominations Best Picture Best Director: Steven Spielberg Best Actress: Michelle Williams Best Supporting Actor" Judd Hirsch Best Original Screenplay: Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg Best Production Design Best Original Score Where to Watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Daniel Craig, and Leslie Odom Jr.,
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery John Wilson/Netflix Nominations Best Adapted Screenplay: Rian Johnson Where to Watch Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Netflix Nominations Where to Watch Living Living Sony Nominations Best Actor: Bill Nighy Best Adapted Screenplay: Kazuo Ishiguro Where to Watch Exclusively in theaters. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On Marcel the Shell with Shoes On A24 Nominations Where to Watch Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Focus Features Nominations Where to Watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Antonio Banderas,
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures Nominations Where to Watch The Sea Beast The Sea Beast Netflix Nominations Where to Watch TÁR
Cate Blanchett in
TÁR Focus Features Nominations Best Picture Best Director: Todd Field Best Actress: Cate Blanchett Best Cinematography Best Original Screenplay: Todd Field Best Editing Where to Watch Top Gun: Maverick
Tom Cruise,
Top Gun: Maverick Paramount Pictures Nominations Best Picture Best Adapted Screenplay: Ehren Kruger, Christopher McQuarrie, and Eric Warren Singer Best Visual Effects Best Editing Best Sound Best Original Song: "Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga Where to Watch Triangle of Sadness Nominations Best Picture Best Director: Ruben Östlund Best Original Screenplay: Ruben Östlund Where to Watch Turning Red Turning Red Disney/Pixar Nominations Where to Watch The Whale
Brendan Fraser,
The Whale A24 Nominations Best Actor: Brendan Fraser Best Supporting Actress: Hong Chau Best Makeup and Hairstyling Where to Watch Exclusively in theaters. Women Talking Women Talking Michael Gibson / Orion Pictures Nominations Best Picture Best Adapted Screenplay: Sarah Polley Where to Watch Exclusively in theaters.
Looking for more info about the award show?
Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Oscars.