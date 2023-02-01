Where to Stream the 2023 Oscar Nominees

With the Academy Awards right around corner on March 12, 2023, it's time to get caught up on some of this year's nominations.

Sequels are getting their time to shine across categories, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery earning nominations, along with Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick in the running for Best Picture. Other nominees for Best Picture include All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.

While some titles are still exclusively in theaters, most can be streamed at home. Here's how to watch the 2023 Oscars nominees.

Aftersun

Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal in Aftersun A24

Nominations

Best Actor: Paul Mescal

Where to Watch



All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front Netflix

Nominations

Best Picture

Best International Feature Film

Best Cinematography

Best Adapted Screenplay: Edward Berger, Ian Stokell, and Lesley Paterson

Best Visual Effects

Best Production Design

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Sound

Best Original Score

Where to Watch



Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water Disney

Nominations

Best Picture

Best Visual Effects

Best Production Design

Best Sound

Where to Watch

Exclusively in theaters. Coming to Disney+ after its theatrical window.

Babylon

Babylon Paramount

Nominations

Best Production Design

Best Costume Design

Best Original Score

Where to Watch



The Banshees of Inisherin

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin Searchlight Pictures

Nominations

Best Picture

Best Director: Martin McDonagh

Best Actor: Colin Farrell

Best Supporting Actor: Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan

Best Supporting Actress: Kerry Condon

Best Original Screenplay: Martin McDonagh

Best Editing

Best Original Score

Where to Watch



The Batman

Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson, The Batman Jonathan Olley/DC Comics

Nominations

Best Visual Effects

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Sound



Where to Watch



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel

Nominations

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett

Best Visual Effects

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Costume Design

Best Original Song: "Lift Me Up" by Rihanna

Where to Watch



Blonde

Ana de Armas, Blonde Netflix

Nominations

Best Actress: Ana de Armas

Where to Watch



Causeway

Brian Tyree Henry and Jennifer Lawrence in Causeway Apple

Nominations

Best Supporting Actor: Brian Tyree Henry

Where to Watch



Elvis



Austin Butler, Elvis Warner Bros.

Nominations

Best Picture

Best Actor: Austin Butler

Best Cinematography

Best Editing

Best Production Design

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Costume Design

Best Sound

Where to Watch



Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once AGBO

Nominations

Best Picture

Best Director: Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan

Best Supporting Actress: Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis

Best Original Screenplay: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheiner

Best Editing

Best Costume Design

Best Original Song: "This Is A Life" by David Byrne, Ryan Lott, and Mitski

Best Original Score

Where to Watch



The Fabelmans

Keeley Karsten, Sophia Kopera, Michelle Williams, and Gabriel LaBelle in The Fabelmans Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Nominations

Best Picture

Best Director: Steven Spielberg

Best Actress: Michelle Williams

Best Supporting Actor" Judd Hirsch

Best Original Screenplay: Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg

Best Production Design

Best Original Score

Where to Watch



Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Daniel Craig, and Leslie Odom Jr., Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery John Wilson/Netflix

Nominations

Best Adapted Screenplay: Rian Johnson

Where to Watch



Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Netflix

Nominations

Best Animated Feature



Where to Watch



Living

Living Sony

Nominations

Best Actor: Bill Nighy

Best Adapted Screenplay: Kazuo Ishiguro

Where to Watch

Exclusively in theaters.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On A24

Nominations

Best Animated Feature



Where to Watch



Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Focus Features

Nominations

Best Costume Design

Where to Watch



Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Antonio Banderas, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures

Nominations

Best Animated Feature

Where to Watch



The Sea Beast

The Sea Beast Netflix

Nominations

Best Animated Feature



Where to Watch



TÁR