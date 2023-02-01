X

Where to Stream the 2023 Oscar Nominees

Here's how to watch Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and more

Jess Barnes

With the Academy Awards right around corner on March 12, 2023, it's time to get caught up on some of this year's nominations. 

Sequels are getting their time to shine across categories, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery earning nominations, along with Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick in the running for Best Picture. Other nominees for Best Picture include All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking. 

While some titles are still exclusively in theaters, most can be streamed at home. Here's how to watch the 2023 Oscars nominees. 

Aftersun

Aftersun

Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal in Aftersun

 A24

Nominations

  • Best Actor: Paul Mescal

Where to Watch

Rent or Buy with Prime Video


All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front

 Netflix

Nominations

  • Best Picture
  • Best International Feature Film
  • Best Cinematography
  • Best Adapted Screenplay: Edward Berger, Ian Stokell, and Lesley Paterson
  • Best Visual Effects
  • Best Production Design
  • Best Makeup and Hairstyling
  • Best Sound
  • Best Original Score

Where to Watch

Netflix


Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water

 Disney

Nominations

  • Best Picture
  • Best Visual Effects
  • Best Production Design
  • Best Sound

Where to Watch

Exclusively in theaters. Coming to Disney+ after its theatrical window. 

Babylon

Babylon

Babylon

 Paramount

Nominations

  • Best Production Design
  • Best Costume Design
  • Best Original Score

Where to Watch

Rent or Buy with Prime Video


The Banshees of Inisherin

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

 Searchlight Pictures

Nominations

  • Best Picture
  • Best Director: Martin McDonagh
  • Best Actor: Colin Farrell
  • Best Supporting Actor: Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan 
  • Best Supporting Actress: Kerry Condon
  • Best Original Screenplay: Martin McDonagh
  • Best Editing
  • Best Original Score

Where to Watch

HBO Max


The Batman

Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson, The Batman

Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson, The Batman

 Jonathan Olley/DC Comics

Nominations

  • Best Visual Effects
  • Best Makeup and Hairstyling
  • Best Sound

Where to Watch

HBO Max


Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

 Marvel

Nominations

  • Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett
  • Best Visual Effects
  • Best Makeup and Hairstyling
  • Best Costume Design
  • Best Original Song: "Lift Me Up" by Rihanna

Where to Watch

Disney+


Blonde

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Ana de Armas, Blonde

 Netflix

Nominations

  • Best Actress: Ana de Armas

Where to Watch

Netflix


Causeway

Causeway

Brian Tyree Henry and Jennifer Lawrence in Causeway

 Apple

Nominations

  • Best Supporting Actor: Brian Tyree Henry

Where to Watch

Apple TV+


Elvis

Austin Butler, Elvis

Austin Butler, Elvis

 Warner Bros.

Nominations

  • Best Picture
  • Best Actor: Austin Butler
  • Best Cinematography
  • Best Editing
  • Best Production Design
  • Best Makeup and Hairstyling
  • Best Costume Design
  • Best Sound 

Where to Watch

HBO Max


Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once

 AGBO

Nominations

  • Best Picture
  • Best Director: Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
  • Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh
  • Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan
  • Best Supporting Actress: Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis
  • Best Original Screenplay: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheiner
  • Best Editing
  • Best Costume Design
  • Best Original Song: "This Is A Life" by David Byrne, Ryan Lott, and Mitski
  • Best Original Score

Where to Watch

Paramount+


The Fabelmans

The Fablemans

Keeley Karsten, Sophia Kopera, Michelle Williams, and Gabriel LaBelle in The Fabelmans

 Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Nominations

  • Best Picture
  • Best Director: Steven Spielberg
  • Best Actress: Michelle Williams
  • Best Supporting Actor" Judd Hirsch
  • Best Original Screenplay: Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg
  • Best Production Design
  • Best Original Score

Where to Watch

Buy with Prime Video


Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Daniel Craig, and Leslie Odom Jr., Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Daniel Craig, and Leslie Odom Jr., Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

 John Wilson/Netflix

Nominations

  • Best Adapted Screenplay: Rian Johnson

Where to Watch

Netflix


Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

 Netflix

Nominations

  • Best Animated Feature

Where to Watch

Netflix


Living

Living

Living

 Sony

Nominations

  • Best Actor: Bill Nighy
  • Best Adapted Screenplay: Kazuo Ishiguro

Where to Watch

Exclusively in theaters. 

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

 A24

Nominations

  • Best Animated Feature

Where to Watch

Rent or Buy with Prime Video


Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

 Focus Features

Nominations

  • Best Costume Design

Where to Watch

Peacock


Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Antonio Banderas, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

 DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures

Nominations

  • Best Animated Feature

Where to Watch

Rent or Buy with Prime Video


The Sea Beast

The Sea Beast

The Sea Beast

 Netflix

Nominations

  • Best Animated Feature

Where to Watch

Netflix


TÁR

TÁR

Cate Blanchett in TÁR

 Focus Features

Nominations

  • Best Picture
  • Best Director: Todd Field
  • Best Actress: Cate Blanchett
  • Best Cinematography
  • Best Original Screenplay: Todd Field
  • Best Editing 

Where to Watch

Peacock


Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

 Paramount Pictures

Nominations

  • Best Picture
  • Best Adapted Screenplay: Ehren Kruger, Christopher McQuarrie, and Eric Warren Singer
  • Best Visual Effects
  • Best Editing
  • Best Sound
  • Best Original Song: "Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga

Where to Watch

Paramount+


Triangle of Sadness

Triangle Of Sadness
Triangle Of Sadness
2:39
Watch Now

Nominations

  • Best Picture
  • Best Director: Ruben Östlund
  • Best Original Screenplay: Ruben Östlund

Where to Watch

Rent or Buy with Prime Video


Turning Red

Turning Red

Turning Red

 Disney/Pixar

Nominations

  • Best Animated Feature

Where to Watch

Disney+


The Whale

The Whale

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

 A24

Nominations

  • Best Actor: Brendan Fraser
  • Best Supporting Actress: Hong Chau
  • Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to Watch

Exclusively in theaters. 

Women Talking

Women Talking

Women Talking

 Michael Gibson / Orion Pictures

Nominations

  • Best Picture
  • Best Adapted Screenplay: Sarah Polley

Where to Watch

Exclusively in theaters. 

Looking for more info about the award show? Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Oscars.