And here are the major contenders for Best Picture.
The 2023 Oscars are still a few months away, but the buzz is growing stronger each day for the films expected to score big at the 95th Academy Awards. While some of these movies have already been released, many are hitting theaters before the year's end.
The frontrunners for the 2023 Oscars Best Picture include Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans, Baz Luhrmann's musical biopic Elvis, and the Daniels' comedy drama Everything Everywhere All At Once. The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár,Top Gun: Maverick, The Woman King, Women Talking are also among the strong contenders in the Best Picture category and other ones. A few other blockbusters expected to earn nominations include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — which is currently dominating box office numbers – and Avatar: The Way of Water, which is set to release in U.S. theaters Dec. 16.
Here's everything we know so far about the 2023 Oscars, including when nominations are announced and when the ceremony takes place.
The 95th Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place on Sunday March 12, 2023. In past years, the ceremony began at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
The 95th Academy Awards will be televised live on ABC.
On Nov. 7, ABC announced that Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Academy Awards. This will be his third time hosting, after taking on the role in 2017 and 2018.
Nominations for the 2023 Oscars will be announced on Jan. 24, according to Variety.
No performers have been announced for the 2023 Oscars, but we are hoping for a Rihanna appearance since her track in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Lift Me Up," is a favorite for the Best Original Song category. Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick is another major contender, and we are eager to watch her perform as well.
No presenters have been announced yet.