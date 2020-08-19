Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away. You know the drill by now: Every month, we say hello to a whole new group of exciting movies and shows to watch on Netflix, but in the same breath, we also have to say goodbye to a bunch of well-loved titles that are now expiring from the service. I don't know about you, but the end of every month is always a scramble as I try to watch the many movies that have been sitting in my list for weeks, and usually I have to make some tough decisions when it comes down to what to prioritize. It's hard being this way, and as I look at the list of new titles coming to Netflix in September, I know this month will be no different.

On the TV side, there has never been a better moment to mainline all ofOnce Upon a Time, as all seven seasons of the fantasy series are about to expire. (Cancel your plans, and your sleeping schedule, from now until Saturday, Sept. 5, and you can probably get it done.) There are also a lot of great movies about to drop off, like all theJurassic Park movies, a little indie calledSchindler's List, andA Knight's Tale, an underrated Heath Ledger role. For all the Greta Gerwig purists out there, Netflix is also bidding adieu to her breakout movie, Frances Ha, as well asThe Social Network, a movie that has absolutely no relevance to our current world whatsoever, nope.

Check out the full list of everything leaving Netflix in September 2020 below. Also, find out what's coming to Netflix in September right here.

Sept. 4

Christopher Robin



Sept. 5

Once Upon a Time Seasons 1-7



Sept. 8

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure



Sept. 10

The Forgotten



Sept. 14

Cold Case Files Season 1



Sept. 15

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made



Sept. 16

The Witch



Sept. 17

Train to Busan



Sept. 20

Sarah's Key



Sept. 21

Person of Interest Seasons 1-5

SMOSH: The Movie



Sept. 22

20 Feet From Stardom



Sept. 26

The Grandmaster



Sept. 28

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil



Sept. 30

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight's Tale

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler's List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil's Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

