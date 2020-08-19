Amazon-Video Comedy Central Showtime Apple TV+ DC Universe Disney Plus YouTube Premium HBO Max Peacock Netflix Vudu HBO Go Hulu Plus Amazon Prime CBS All Access Verizon

What's Leaving Netflix in September

Say goodbye to Once Upon a Time

Allison Picurro

Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away. You know the drill by now: Every month, we say hello to a whole new group of exciting movies and shows to watch on Netflix, but in the same breath, we also have to say goodbye to a bunch of well-loved titles that are now expiring from the service. I don't know about you, but the end of every month is always a scramble as I try to watch the many movies that have been sitting in my list for weeks, and usually I have to make some tough decisions when it comes down to what to prioritize. It's hard being this way, and as I look at the list of new titles coming to Netflix in September, I know this month will be no different.

On the TV side, there has never been a better moment to mainline all ofOnce Upon a Time, as all seven seasons of the fantasy series are about to expire. (Cancel your plans, and your sleeping schedule, from now until Saturday, Sept. 5, and you can probably get it done.) There are also a lot of great movies about to drop off, like all theJurassic Park movies, a little indie calledSchindler's List, andA Knight's Tale, an underrated Heath Ledger role. For all the Greta Gerwig purists out there, Netflix is also bidding adieu to her breakout movie, Frances Ha, as well asThe Social Network, a movie that has absolutely no relevance to our current world whatsoever, nope.

Check out the full list of everything leaving Netflix in September 2020 below. Also, find out what's coming to Netflix in September right here.

Sept. 4
Christopher Robin

Sept. 5
Once Upon a Time Seasons 1-7

Sept. 8
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Sept. 10
The Forgotten

Sept. 14
Cold Case Files Season 1

Sept. 15
Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

Sept. 16
The Witch

Sept. 17
Train to Busan

Sept. 20
Sarah's Key

Sept. 21
Person of Interest Seasons 1-5
SMOSH: The Movie

Sept. 22
20 Feet From Stardom

Sept. 26
The Grandmaster

Sept. 28
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Sept. 30
2012
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Knight's Tale
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
Dear John
Despicable Me
Donnie Brasco
Frances Ha
House of the Witch
Inside Man
Insidious
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Menace II Society
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Schindler's List
Seabiscuit
Sinister
Starship Troopers
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Devil's Advocate
The Social Network
Zack and Miri Make a Porno

