Russell Peters jokes that when he's back in Mumbai, he can just be himself instead of doing the things he has to do to keep up with white people. Enjoy these and other cultural jokes and jabs in the comedy special Russell Peters: Deported when it premieres Jan. 17 on Amazon Prime.

Peters' show is just one of a number of standup specials coming to Amazon this month. The list also includes Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning, which is currently streaming, and Rob Delaney: Jackie. The latter also premieres Jan. 17. In case you're curious, Glazer humorously talks about how different she is from her Broad City character and the transparency of homophobia; Delaney keeps the crowd laughing with fatherhood and food jokes.

Also premiering this month is the true crime documentary Ted Bundy: Falling For a Killer and the 2019 Swedish and American folk horror film Midsommar.

Check out the full list of what's coming or has already come to Amazon Prime in January below:

Russell Peters: Deported Photo: Isaiah Trickey

Available for Streaming on Prime Video

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Amores Perros (2000)

Arbitrage (2012)

Captivity (2007)

Cinderfella (1960)

The Conspirator (2011)

Crisscross (1992)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Dangerous Curves (1988)

Danny Collins (2015)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Drop Dead Sexy (2005)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Golden Gate (1993)

Gone (2012)

Kansas (1988)

Knowing (2009)

Last Rites (1988)

Mystery Team (2009)

P2 (2007)

Pi (1998)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Shy People (1987)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Swimming with Sharks (1995)

The Bellboy (1960)

The Final Cut (2004)

The Good Guy (2010)

The Goonies (1985)

The Patsy (1964)

The Pom Pom Girls (1976)

The Possession (2012)

The Tenant (1976)

Unforgettable (1996)

Friday, Jan. 3

Bug Diaries (Season 1B - Amazon Original)

James May: Our Man In Japan (Season 1, Amazon Original)

Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning (Amazon Original special)

Sunday, Jan. 5



10 Minutes Gone (2019)

Monday, Jan. 6

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

Wednesday, Jan. 8

American Dreamer (2019)

Midnight Sun (2018)



Thursday, Jan. 9

Meet Wally Sparks (1997)

Friday, Jan. 10

Midsommar (2019)

The Wedding Year (2019)

Friday, Jan. 17

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Troop Zero (2019 Amazon Original movie)

Russell Peters: Deported (Amazon Original special)

Rob Delaney: Jackie (Amazon Original special)

Sunday, Jan. 19

Miss Sloane (2016)

Thursday, Jan. 23

The Prodigy (2019)

Thursday, Jan. 30

Fighting with My Family (2019)

Friday, Jan. 31

Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer (Season 1, Amazon Original series)

The Forgotten Army (Season 1, Amazon Original series)

Available for Purchase on Prime Video

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Black and Blue (2019)

Pain and Glory (2019)



Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels With Subscriptions

Saturday, Jan. 4

Live Events - SportsAFC Playoffs (CBS All Access)

Sunday, Jan. 5

Power (Season 6B STARZ)

Thursday, Jan. 16

The American Express (PGA Tour Live)

Saturday, Jan. 18

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019, STARZ)

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championships (CBS All Access)

Monday, Jan. 20

NBA League Pass 7-day Free Preview Window (NBA League Pass)

Thursday, Jan. 23

Farmers Insurance Open (PGA Tour Live)

Picard (CBS All Access)

Sunday, Jan. 26

62nd Grammy Awards (CBS All Access)

Thursday, Jan. 30

Waste Management Phoenix Open (PGA Tour Live)

