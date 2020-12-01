It's December, and you know what that means — there's a lot of new streaming programming to check out. Over at Amazon Prime Video, there are plenty of new offerings set for December, including Amazon's first ever young adult series, The Wilds, which follows a group of teen girls who struggle to survive on a deserted island and premieres on Dec. 11.

Also debuting on Dec. 11 is the Rachel Brosnahan-starring thriller I'm Your Woman.

Check out everything we know is headed to Amazon Prime in December below.

December 1

12 Disasters

2012

Air Force One

A League Of Their Own

Anaconda

Angels & Demons

Assassin Of Youth

Body Of Evidence

Cake

Christmas Chalet

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman

Dr. No

Euphoria

Full Moon High

Gandhi

Ghost Town

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee

Gun Brothers

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Hemingway's Garden Of Eden

Hot Air

Into The Blue

Letters To Juliet

Los Rodriguez el más allá

Love at the Christmas Table

Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist

Outlaw's Son

Priest

Snowbound for Christmas

Spanglish

Thank You For Smoking

The Chumscrubber

The Hurt Locker

The King's Speech

The Kingmaker

The Natural

The People Vs. Larry Flynt

The Pursuit Of Happyness

The Spy Who Loved Me

Tombstone

True Confessions

True Lies

Why Did I Get Married?

Year One

December 4

Sound of Metal - Amazon Original Movie

December 7

Valley Girl (2020)

December 8

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1-5

Mad About You: Seasons 1-8

December 11

I'm Your Woman - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Clifford the Big Red Dog - Amazon Original Series: Season 3A

The Wilds - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria): Season 1

December 16

The Expanse: Season 5 - Amazon Original Series

December 17

La Pachanga

December 18

Blackbird (2020)

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt - Amazon Original Special

December 23

Pawn Sacrifice

Someone Marry Barry

The Little Hours

December 25

Sylvie's Love (2020) - Amazon Original Movie

Soldiers Of Fortune

December 27

The House Sitter

December 29

House Gap (2020)

December 30

Yearly Departed - Amazon Original Special

December 31

Supervized