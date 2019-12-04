In the mad three week sprint between Thanksgiving and Christmas break, the only thing that will keep you from losing your mind is the steady stream of amazing content to binge. Here are three great streaming options — with nary a holiday special in sight as filler — to tide you over until then.

These recommendations courtesy of TV Guide are here to help you through your weekend binge. And if you're looking for even more suggestions, head over to TV Guide's Watch This Now! page, which has hand-picked recommendations for all the best shows you can start watching immediately.

1. The L Word: Generation Q

Photo: Hilary B Gayle/SHOWTIME

When The L Word debuted on Showtime in 2004, the show wasn't just revolutionary for the fact that it was an in-depth narrative about the modern lesbian scene in Los Angeles; it also featured frank discussions about sex, love, and found family in a brutally honest way. Now, a decade after The L Word's series finale aired, the series is returning for an eight-episode revival, The L Word: Generation Q, and it couldn't be coming at a better time. Three of The L Word's original characters — Shane (Kate Moennig), Bette (Jennifer Beals), and Alice (Leisha Hailey) — are returning for the revival, joined by a new group of queer friends whose lives are quite different from theirs. The trio will act as the guiding hands for this new generation, but their stories take a bit of a backseat, allowing new evolutions of queer identity to flourish.

2. Truth Be Told

Apple TV's adaptation of Kathleen Barber's true-crime novel Are You Sleeping, Truth Be Told is truly a suspense filled thriller worthy of Octavia Spencer's talents. Spencer plays Poppy Parnell, the host of a true crime podcast whose reporting was key in convicting Warren Cave (played by Aaron Paul) for an infamous San Francisco murder. However, 18 years after the case, Parnell finds herself shifting through decades of buried secrets, family betrayals, and her own evidence collection as she realizes Cave might actually be innocent.

3. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 3)

Photo: Amazon Studios

After that heart-stopping kiss in the Season 2 final between Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and her complete egg of an ex-husband, fans (okay, maybe just me) have been waiting breathlessly to watch Midge put Joel in his place at the beginning of Season 3. Well they won't have to wait much longer, and if the new casting announcement for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 is any indication — Sterling K. Brown! In an undisclosed role! Lounging on a Miami beach! — Midge won't even have time to think about Joel as she joins a USO tour and is swept from city to city and man-child to man.

If you're still looking for something to watch, remember to check out TV Guide's Watch This Now! feature. It's full of hand-picked recommendations, from the talked-about shows to the gems you can't afford to pass up.