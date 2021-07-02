What to Stream on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ and More in July 2021

July is officially here and it is way too warm to be venturing outside, right? Luckily, there are a lot of great shows and movies coming to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Disney+, and more this summer and you don't need to look any further to find something to watch. No matter what you're in the mood for, there is something waiting for you with just a few key presses of your remote.

HBO Max continues its blockbuster year with the arrival of Space Jam: A New Legacy on July 16. In the spirit of reboots, Gossip Girl will also launch on HBO Max on July 9, so prepare to head back to the Upper East Side for Drama. And if that isn't enough dysfunctional teen angst for you, don't worry because the Pogues return for Outer Banks Season 2 on Netflix at the end of July.

If you are in the mood for a heist, look no further than the return of Leverage with Leverage: Redemption on IMDb TV, also on July 9. Documentary and music fans should put a big exclamation point on July 2 when Questlove's highly-anticipated Summer of Soul, about the Harlem Music Festival in 1969, premieres on Hulu on July 2.

