Welcome to Wrexham: Will Ferrell Stops By to Offer Massages in This Exclusive Clip

There's nothing funny about The Beautiful Game. Unless Will Ferrell stops by, of course.

Ron Burgundy himself pays a visit to the Wrexham clubhouse in this week's episode of Welcome to Wrexham, "The Grind." And it's the perfect time for Ferrell to bring some levity to the team during a brutal stretch of the season that includes back-to-backs, a bevy of injuries, and bodies worn down by the demands of the sport.

In this exclusive clip from Welcome to Wrexham Season 2 Episode 8, Ferrell chats with the players, telling them that they're famous, which draws some laughs because when Ferrell tells you that, something feels amiss. He also gets some digs in at his Spirited co-star Ryan Reynolds, one of the owners of Wrexham A.F.C., along with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney.

The docuseries, which follows the soccer team as it tries to make its way up the tiers of professional soccer, is at the halfway point of its season. The previous episode documented the team's play at the FA Cup, which saw Wrexham take down Coventry City before losing to Sheffield United.

Welcome to Wrexham airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on FX. Episodes stream next day on Hulu.