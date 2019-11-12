Welcome to Episode 5 of All I Want for Christmas Is This Podcast, the TV Guide podcast where we break down the most highly anticipated holiday movies of the year.

In our latest episode, actress Tatyana Ali (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Jingle Belle) dishes on her new Lifetime movie, Christmas Hotel, which premieres on the network on Dec. 21. Ali also reveals her favorite holiday song, her annual winter traditions and what kind of Christmas movie she dreams of filming next.

Plus, TV Guide associate editor Keisha Hatchett joins us to chat about Last Christmas, starring Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) and Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), and that twist ending that has everyone talking.

Don't miss Tatyana Ali's latest Lifetime seasonal film, Christmas Hotel, when it premieres Dec. 21 at 8/7c.

