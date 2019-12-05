The very first Peanuts holiday special, A Charlie Brown Christmas has been a holiday hallmark since it first hit the small screen back in 1965 on CBS, and this year is no exception. The beloved half-hour animated special in which Charles M. Schulz's prized pessimist Charlie Brown discovers the spirit of Christmas Day will air on ABC this year. So set your DVRs for Thursday, Dec. 5 at 8/7c.

If you miss it this time around, A Charlie Brown Christmas (as well as Charlie Brown's Christmas Tales)are also available for purchase on Amazon Prime and Vudu.

If that's not enough Peanuts joy for the season, ABC will also be airing a couple of the gang's holiday specials that serve as sequels to the original, including I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 7/6c and Happy New Year, Charlie Brown! on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 8/7c.

The Ultimate Holiday Viewing Guide for 2019

And although it's not about Christmas, Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown will air on Freeform on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7 a.m.