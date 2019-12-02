Even if your favorite show didn't make our list of the best 25 shows of the year, you can still earn some glory for whatever series you cherished most dearly in 2019. For the second year in a row, we're leaving the honor of Best Fandom of 2019 up to the people.

We've identified 18 fandoms, from Arrow to Suits, as the most vocal TV fanbases on social media this year. Now it's time to make all the passion we see in our Instagram comments and Twitter mentions count! For the first round of voting, all you have to do is check out this Twitter thread below and retweet and/or like the tweet that corresponds with whatever hive you're repping:

So you've seen our Best of 2019 TV lists: https://t.co/wNcgHiPJUU



But there's one category we're leaving up to you again...



💫 BEST FANDOM 💫



For the first round, check this thread ⬇️& RT/like the shows you rep. The top shows will move onto the next round. — TV Guide (@TVGuide) December 2, 2019

Whichever shows earn the most engagement will face off in another voting round on our Instagram page later this week. Last year, the Supernatural family earned the title of Best Fandom of 2018. Let's see if they pull off another win or pass the torch to another fandom!