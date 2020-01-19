Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer Visible: Out On Television, its documentary series about how the LGBTQ movement has shaped television, on Sunday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Sunday.

Executive produced by Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Wanda Sykes and Wilson Cruz, Visible: Out on Television investigates the importance of TV as an intimate medium that has shaped the American conscience. Stacked with the preeminent LGBTQ voices in media including Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris, and Lena Waithe as narrators, the doc combines archival footage with first-person interviews from stars like Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Porter and Anderson Cooper that show how far queer representation has come and how far there is to go.

Told in five parts, each hour-long episode will explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character, and coming out in the television industry.

All five parts of Visible: Out on Television premiere February 14 on Apple TV+.