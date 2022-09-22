Vidgo Channels: What Channels are On Vidgo?

Getty Images

As more people have left cable behind, the number of over-the-top live streaming services have grown. People used to have a choice between Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Now, you can also choose from DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. And the service we're going to explore -- Vidgo.

Though it's relatively young, Vidgo TV has been adding to its channel lineup, and now features an impressive list of entertainment, kids, family, and sports offerings, including seven Pac-12 networks.

Read on to learn more about Vidgo, the channels it offers, and when it might be the best streaming service for your household.

What is Vidgo?

One of the newer entries as an over-the-top streaming service, Vidgo was founded in 2017. Only available in the United States and its territories, Vidgo has three plans offering both live TV networks and video on demand. Its English Plus package has more than 110 channels, while its English Premium package has over 150 channels, and its Spanish Más package has more than 50 channels. Free DVR service is included with its Premium package.

The Vidgo streaming service offers a discounted monthly rate for the first three months. After that, you're billed at the regular rate in three-month increments.

Vidgo's on-demand library includes more than 14,000 titles providing over 10,000 hours of entertainment. Typically, more than 100 hours of new titles are added every day. The full library is included with every plan.

You can stream Vidgo on three devices at the same time. And you can watch on most devices, including:

Android smartphones and tablets

Apple iPhone and iPad

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV (Google TV)

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

Roku

Roku Smart TV

Web browsers -- Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari, Microsoft Edge

Among its features are Timeshift, Live Watch Party, Advanced Playback, and TV Everywhere. With Timeshift, you can rewind, pause, or go back to the beginning of a live program. With Live Watch Party, you can connect with a group of your friends or family members to watch a show together, even when you're not in the same room. Advanced Playback allows you to watch your favorite shows within 24 hours of them being broadcast live.

And, with TV Everywhere, you can download the apps of your favorite networks and use your Vidgo login and password to watch your favorite shows when you're on the go. Meanwhile, there are no contracts with Vidgo, so you can cancel the service at any time.



English Premium English Plus Spanish Más Monthly price $80/mo. $60/mo. $30/mo. Number of channels 150+ 110+ 50+ Access to on-demand titles? Yes Yes Yes

Vidgo Channel List

The Vidgo channel list covers a wide array of genres from entertainment to nature to sports. There are also several channels dedicated to movies, including FX Movies and Lifetime Movies.

Where Vidgo really shines is with sports channels (more on that in a bit), but you can also find fan favorites for reality TV and hour-long dramas. Here is the current list of Vidgo's English Plus channel lineup, as of June 2022.

A&E

ABC

ABC News

ACC Network

AHC

Animal Planet

Aspire

AWE

Baby TV US

Bandamax

beIN Sports

BET

Big Ten Network

BYUtv

Carol Burnett Show

Cheddar News

Classic Reruns TV

CMT

CMT Music

Comedy Central

Cooking Channel

Curiosity Stream

De Pelicula Classico

De Pelicula Plus

Destination America

Discovery

Discovery Family

Discovery Life

Disney

Disney Junior

Disney XD

ESPN

ESPN Deportes

ESPNews

ESPNU

ESPN 2

FETV

Food Network

ForoTV

Fox

Fox Business

Fox Deportes

Fox News

Fox Weather

Freeform

FS1

FS2

FX

FX Movie Channels

FXX

FYI

Galavision

Game Show Network

get TV

Great American Country

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Drama

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

HGTV

History

i24 News

ID

Impact Network

Kids Street

Lifetime

Lifetime Movies

Longhorn Network

Magnolia Network

MLB Network

MavTV

Motortrend

MTV

MTV Classic

MTV 2

National Geographic

National Geographic Wild

NewsMax

NewsNation

NFL Network

NHL Network

Nick Jr.

Nicktoons

Nickelodeon

OAN

OWN

Pac12 Network

Pac-12 Arizona

Pac-12 Bay Area

Pac-12 Los Angeles

Pac-12 Mountain

Pac-12 Oregon

Pac-12 Washington

Paramount Network

QVC

Sci

SEC Network

Sony Movies

Stadium

Teen Nick

Telehit

Telehit Musica

Telenovelas

TLC

TRVL

TUDN

TV Land

TVOne

UNIMAS

UNIVISION

UPTV

VH1

Viceland

Sports Channels with Vidgo

As we mentioned above, Vidgo shines with its sports networks. The basic English Plus package comes with beIN Sports, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN2, ESPNews, FS1, FS2, MotorTrend, and more.

Vidgo also features some of the pro league's networks, including MLB Network, NFL Network, and the NHL Network. Fans of college sports will love having the ACC Network, Big Ten Network, BYUtv, ESPNU, the SEC Network, and seven Pac-12 Networks -- including Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Arizona, Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Los Angeles, Pac-12 Mountain, Pac-12 Oregon, and Pac-12 Washington.

As with all sports events, there can sometimes be mandated blackouts on local channels. This most often relates to network or league regulations regarding unsold tickets or other licensing issues.

Local Channels with Vidgo

Unfortunately, not all local channels are available with Vidgo. The most notable omissions are NBC, CBS, and PBS. On the upside, you do have access to ABC and Fox. My Network TV is also available in select markets.

While there are only two major networks reliably available on Vidgo at this time, the service says they will continue to try to add more networks to their channel lineup in the future.

For Entertainment Channels:

Vidgo stacks up pretty well next to fubo TV and Sling TV in terms of entertainment. There is a lot of cross-over between the channels offered on the three platforms. You'll find channels like FX and Comedy Central across all services. On the other hand, Vidgo can't match the on-demand features of Hulu + Live TV. This makes it harder to find shows and movies when you want them.

For Sports Fans:

Vidgo reigns supreme in the sports department. Other services like DIRECTV STREAM and fubo TV also have robust sports offerings. But Vidgo's sports channels are included in the basic package and don't require additional monthly fees like other services.

For News Channels:

Vidgo has beefed up its news channels. You can choose from ABC News Live, Cheddar News, i24 News, NewsNation, and more. However, what you won't find are CNBC, CNN, or MSNBC.

The Sling Blue package on Sling TV is perhaps the best deal if you are a big news watcher. You can flip between CNN, MSNBC, and others, as a part of the standard channel lineup. DIRECTV STREAM also throws in a few C-SPAN channels.

For Kids:

Vidgo and DIRECTV STREAM go toe-to-toe for kids' entertainment. Vidgo has Nickelodeon, Nick Junior, Teen Nick, and Nick Toons. That's a lot of cartoons and scripted programming for your little ones.

Vidgo also has three Disney channels and the Kids Street channel. DIRECTV STREAM features three Disney channels, Disney Family, HBO Family, and three Nickelodeon channels. Either is a good choice if kid-friendly programming is your top priority.

Overall Value For Price:

Vidgo has perhaps the best value for its price ($60/mo.) if you want sports and movies. A comparable plan with Hulu + Live TV is $70/mo. and requires add-ons to access some of the channels that Vidgo already includes in your contract. Sling TV has the lowest price, $35/mo., but you have even less local channel access in many markets and fewer channels overall. DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV start at $70/mo., while YouTube TV is $65/mo.

Does Vidgo's Channel List Beat the Rest?

Vidgo is a good fit for sports lovers and folks who have an HD antenna for local channels, since it's missing CBS, NBC, and PBS. It's also a good choice for families who want a lot of kids and family channels. What it lacks is cable news outlets, like CNN and MSNBC.

Additionally, some people may not want to prepay three months at a time. But, Vidgo offers a good value for its cost and has many of the channels you'd find in higher-priced services.

Read our full Vidgo review for more information.