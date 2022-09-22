Vidgo Channels: What Channels are On Vidgo?

Join or Sign In
Vidgo offers an impressive channel lineup for subscribers to enjoy and it's a great service if you're a sports fan. Read on to learn more.
As more people have left cable behind, the number of over-the-top live streaming services have grown. People used to have a choice between Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Now, you can also choose from DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. And the service we're going to explore -- Vidgo.
Though it's relatively young, Vidgo TV has been adding to its channel lineup, and now features an impressive list of entertainment, kids, family, and sports offerings, including seven Pac-12 networks.
Read on to learn more about Vidgo, the channels it offers, and when it might be the best streaming service for your household.
One of the newer entries as an over-the-top streaming service, Vidgo was founded in 2017. Only available in the United States and its territories, Vidgo has three plans offering both live TV networks and video on demand. Its English Plus package has more than 110 channels, while its English Premium package has over 150 channels, and its Spanish Más package has more than 50 channels. Free DVR service is included with its Premium package.
The Vidgo streaming service offers a discounted monthly rate for the first three months. After that, you're billed at the regular rate in three-month increments.
Vidgo's on-demand library includes more than 14,000 titles providing over 10,000 hours of entertainment. Typically, more than 100 hours of new titles are added every day. The full library is included with every plan.
You can stream Vidgo on three devices at the same time. And you can watch on most devices, including:
Android smartphones and tablets
Apple iPhone and iPad
Amazon Fire TV
Android TV (Google TV)
Apple TV
Google Chromecast
Roku
Roku Smart TV
Web browsers -- Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari, Microsoft Edge
Among its features are Timeshift, Live Watch Party, Advanced Playback, and TV Everywhere. With Timeshift, you can rewind, pause, or go back to the beginning of a live program. With Live Watch Party, you can connect with a group of your friends or family members to watch a show together, even when you're not in the same room. Advanced Playback allows you to watch your favorite shows within 24 hours of them being broadcast live.
And, with TV Everywhere, you can download the apps of your favorite networks and use your Vidgo login and password to watch your favorite shows when you're on the go. Meanwhile, there are no contracts with Vidgo, so you can cancel the service at any time.
|English Premium
|English Plus
|Spanish Más
|Monthly price
|$80/mo.
|$60/mo.
|$30/mo.
|Number of channels
|150+
|110+
|50+
|Access to on-demand titles?
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
The Vidgo channel list covers a wide array of genres from entertainment to nature to sports. There are also several channels dedicated to movies, including FX Movies and Lifetime Movies.
Where Vidgo really shines is with sports channels (more on that in a bit), but you can also find fan favorites for reality TV and hour-long dramas. Here is the current list of Vidgo's English Plus channel lineup, as of June 2022.
A&E
ABC
ABC News
ACC Network
AHC
Animal Planet
Aspire
AWE
Baby TV US
Bandamax
beIN Sports
BET
Big Ten Network
BYUtv
Carol Burnett Show
Cheddar News
Classic Reruns TV
CMT
CMT Music
Comedy Central
Cooking Channel
Curiosity Stream
De Pelicula Classico
De Pelicula Plus
Destination America
Discovery
Discovery Family
Discovery Life
Disney
Disney Junior
Disney XD
ESPN
ESPN Deportes
ESPNews
ESPNU
ESPN 2
FETV
Food Network
ForoTV
Fox
Fox Business
Fox Deportes
Fox News
Fox Weather
Freeform
FS1
FS2
FX
FX Movie Channels
FXX
FYI
Galavision
Game Show Network
get TV
Great American Country
Hallmark Channel
Hallmark Drama
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
HGTV
History
i24 News
ID
Impact Network
Kids Street
Lifetime
Lifetime Movies
Longhorn Network
Magnolia Network
MLB Network
MavTV
Motortrend
MTV
MTV Classic
MTV 2
National Geographic
National Geographic Wild
NewsMax
NewsNation
NFL Network
NHL Network
Nick Jr.
Nicktoons
Nickelodeon
OAN
OWN
Pac12 Network
Pac-12 Arizona
Pac-12 Bay Area
Pac-12 Los Angeles
Pac-12 Mountain
Pac-12 Oregon
Pac-12 Washington
Paramount Network
QVC
Sci
SEC Network
Sony Movies
Stadium
Teen Nick
Telehit
Telehit Musica
Telenovelas
TLC
TRVL
TUDN
TV Land
TVOne
UNIMAS
UNIVISION
UPTV
VH1
Viceland
As we mentioned above, Vidgo shines with its sports networks. The basic English Plus package comes with beIN Sports, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN2, ESPNews, FS1, FS2, MotorTrend, and more.
Vidgo also features some of the pro league's networks, including MLB Network, NFL Network, and the NHL Network. Fans of college sports will love having the ACC Network, Big Ten Network, BYUtv, ESPNU, the SEC Network, and seven Pac-12 Networks -- including Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Arizona, Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Los Angeles, Pac-12 Mountain, Pac-12 Oregon, and Pac-12 Washington.
As with all sports events, there can sometimes be mandated blackouts on local channels. This most often relates to network or league regulations regarding unsold tickets or other licensing issues.
Unfortunately, not all local channels are available with Vidgo. The most notable omissions are NBC, CBS, and PBS. On the upside, you do have access to ABC and Fox. My Network TV is also available in select markets.
While there are only two major networks reliably available on Vidgo at this time, the service says they will continue to try to add more networks to their channel lineup in the future.
Vidgo stacks up pretty well next to fubo TV and Sling TV in terms of entertainment. There is a lot of cross-over between the channels offered on the three platforms. You'll find channels like FX and Comedy Central across all services. On the other hand, Vidgo can't match the on-demand features of Hulu + Live TV. This makes it harder to find shows and movies when you want them.
Vidgo reigns supreme in the sports department. Other services like DIRECTV STREAM and fubo TV also have robust sports offerings. But Vidgo's sports channels are included in the basic package and don't require additional monthly fees like other services.
Vidgo has beefed up its news channels. You can choose from ABC News Live, Cheddar News, i24 News, NewsNation, and more. However, what you won't find are CNBC, CNN, or MSNBC.
The Sling Blue package on Sling TV is perhaps the best deal if you are a big news watcher. You can flip between CNN, MSNBC, and others, as a part of the standard channel lineup. DIRECTV STREAM also throws in a few C-SPAN channels.
Vidgo and DIRECTV STREAM go toe-to-toe for kids' entertainment. Vidgo has Nickelodeon, Nick Junior, Teen Nick, and Nick Toons. That's a lot of cartoons and scripted programming for your little ones.
Vidgo also has three Disney channels and the Kids Street channel. DIRECTV STREAM features three Disney channels, Disney Family, HBO Family, and three Nickelodeon channels. Either is a good choice if kid-friendly programming is your top priority.
Vidgo has perhaps the best value for its price ($60/mo.) if you want sports and movies. A comparable plan with Hulu + Live TV is $70/mo. and requires add-ons to access some of the channels that Vidgo already includes in your contract. Sling TV has the lowest price, $35/mo., but you have even less local channel access in many markets and fewer channels overall. DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV start at $70/mo., while YouTube TV is $65/mo.
Vidgo is a good fit for sports lovers and folks who have an HD antenna for local channels, since it's missing CBS, NBC, and PBS. It's also a good choice for families who want a lot of kids and family channels. What it lacks is cable news outlets, like CNN and MSNBC.
Additionally, some people may not want to prepay three months at a time. But, Vidgo offers a good value for its cost and has many of the channels you'd find in higher-priced services.
Read our full Vidgo review for more information.