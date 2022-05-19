Vidgo Review 2022: Is It Worth It?

Vidgo Pros Vidgo Cons Affordable monthly pricing

Large number of sports channels

Stream on three devices Doesn't have CBS or NBC

Doesn't have a cloud DVR

Cannot add premium movie channels

What is Vidgo?

Vidgo is a relatively new live streaming subscription service, which launched in late 2019. While the $60/mo. price may be similar to its competitors, it's missing a key feature -- most notably a limited cloud DVR. However, it recently added on-demand content, which could potentially offset having limited DVR storage (for Roku app only).

Despite its DVR storage in Beta and only available for one plan, Vidgo is still an attractive option, particularly for sports lovers. With more than 25 sports channels in its standard package, that cover both college and professional sports, it beats out much of the competition.

Vidgo Compared to Other Live TV Streaming Services

Vidgo fuboTV Sling TV Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV Starting monthly price $60/mo. $70/mo. $35/mo. $70/mo. $65/mo. Free trial length N/A Seven days 30 days N/A 14 days On-demand content? Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Number of channels 110+ 100+ 30+ 85+ 85+ DVR storage DVR Beta (Roku app only) 1,000 hours 50 hours Unlimited Unlimited Streaming quality Up to 1080p Full HD Up to 4K Ultra HD 720p Standard HD Up to 4K Ultra HD -- 60fps Up to 4K Ultra HD -- 60fps

With the exception of Sling TV, Vidgo streaming stands out from its competitors with better pricing. The service also offers more channels than its competitors. Where it's lacking is the absence of cloud DVR across packages. The company says it will be offering full DVR service, but that announcement was made more than seven months ago, and subscribers are still waiting.

Also, unlike many of its competitors, there is no Vidgo free trial. You're locked into at least 30 days of service if you decide to give the streaming platform a whirl.

The standard price for Vidgo's English Plus package is $60/mo. However, Vidgo is currently offering a special in which you can save $7/mo. on the service, getting the first three months for $53/mo. But, to take advantage of this special, you must pay the entire $160 for three months upfront.

Vidgo Channels and Add-ons

Vidgo is most known for its sports offerings and has 12 channels just for college sports -- ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, SEC Network and seven Pac-12 networks. Other top sports channels include ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and NHL Network. This is a major feature, as most livestreamers (like Sling TV) require a separate sports add-on to access these networks.

Vidgo channels include many popular entertainment options:

A&E

Animal Planet

BET

Comedy Central

Cooking Channel

Food Network

Hallmark

HGTV

History Channel

Lifetime

National Geographic

OWN

Paramount

Top kids' channels include:

Disney

Disney Junior

Disney XD

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr.

NickToons

Teen Nick

On the news front, you'll find:

ABC News

Cheddar

Fox News

News Nation

Noticeably missing are local channels. Vidgo only carries ABC and Fox. You won't find CBS, NBC, or The CW. Also missing is the possibility to add premium channels. Even for an additional monthly fee, you can't add HBO Max, Cinemax, Epix, Showtime, or Starz.

Vidgo does offer a Spanish-language package, which includes 30+ channels for $30/mo. Among the channels in this lineup are Azteca, Bein Sports, Canal Sur, Discovery en Español, ESPN Deportes, HOLA! TV, and Univision.

What to Watch on Vidgo

Unlike some streaming services, Vidgo does not offer any original content. However, you'll find many of the top programming viewers have come to love. In the entertainment sector, this includes 911 and Family Guyon Fox; Big Sky and The Catch on ABC; Intervention on A&E; and Yellowstone on Paramount.

Kids will love watching Bob the Builder on PBS, DuckTales on Disney, Peppa Pig on Nick Jr., and SpongeBob SquarePants on Nickelodeon. Top news shows include 20/20, ABC World News Tonight, Good Morning America on ABC; and more.

Sports

With more than 25 channels, Vidgo offers more sports programming in its basic plan than most other live streaming services. This includes the entire family of ESPN networks -- ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, and ESPN Deportes; along with Fox's sports channels -- FS1 and FS2. Additionally, you'll find league channels like MLB Network, NFL Network, NFL Redzone, and the NHL Network. College sports enthusiasts will love the college-specific channels mentioned above.

However, noticeably missing is NBA TV. Also missing are the regional sports networks like Bally Sports, AT&T SportsNet, Root Sports, MASN, MSG, NESN, and Yes. This absence is huge for sports fans who want to watch their local MLB or NBA teams.

Simultaneous Streams

You can watch Vidgo live on up to three devices at the same time. This is good news for families who may have one person watching a game in the living room, someone else watching a movie in their bedroom, and a third family member watching a series while they travel.

Vidgo Supported Devices

Vidgo can be viewed on most mobile devices, as well as streaming devices and Internet browsers. It is not, however, accessible on most smart TVs. You can also cast a show from your device to your TV using Apple TV or Google Chromecast. Vidgo's supported devices include:

iOS devices (Apple iPhone, Apple iPads, and Apple iPod Touch)

Android smartphones and tablets

Roku

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

Android TV (Google TV)

Web browsers (Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge)

Google Chromecast

Is Vidgo Worth It?

Vidgo may be worth it depending on your viewing habits. If you love to watch live sports, this may be the service for you; or if you want to watch a lot of family and entertainment programming. But, if you want local networks, to record your favorite shows or movies to watch later, or the ability to add premium movie channels, then Vidgo will not be your best option.