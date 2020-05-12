BET has renewed two of its most successful new series, The Oval and Sistas, both of which are written, directed, and executive produced by Tyler Perry. Not only do the shows now know they will return for their respective second seasons, but they will also be the first to return to full-time production, TV Guide has learned.

As states slowly start to roll out their re-opening plans in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Perry and BET have set a July 8 production start date for the series, beating Fox's plans to film new episodes of The Masked Singer by a month. Georgia governor Brian Kemp lifted the state's stay at home orders on April 30, allowing production to resume in Atlanta, where all of Perry's shows film at Tyler Perry Studios.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Tyler Perry and for the renewals of our two Wednesday night programming staples, The Oval and Sistas. BET is committed to investing in quality programming from top industry power players and giving viewers more of the content they love and expect from the brand across our platforms," said Scott Mills, President of BET in a statement.

Perry also has two other original series, The Oval spin-off Ruthless and Bruh, airing on BET's streaming service BET+, which launches new episodes every Thursday.