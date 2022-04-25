It's a new week full of new deals. This week, you can save on a new streaming device or smart TV, try out a premium streaming channel with a 3 month discount, and pick up a last minute gift for Mother's Day with help from Amazon's 2 day shipping.

For the best deals, scroll down and shop, below:

Starz

Regular price: $8.99/mo.

$8.99/mo. Sale price: $4.99/mo. for three months

Looking for a new series to binge watch? Starz has you covered. Sign up for Starz through Prime Video Channels to get instant access to full seasons of Outlander, The Girlfriend Experience, Sweetbitter, and more. Then, check out some of the new content on Starz, like Gaslit, starring Julia Roberts and Shining Vale with Courteney Cox. This deal runs through May 12.

Please note: This Starz deal is only for Prime members only. Not a member? You can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime membership to take advantage.

Fire TV Stick 4K

Regular price: $50

$50 Sale price: $35

Using an outdated streaming device? Give yourself an upgrade with Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, currently on sale for 30% off. With the streaming stick, you can watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD. The device includes an Alexa Voice Remote to easily search and launch content with voice commands and to launch favorite apps quickly with preset buttons.

Just plug the Fire TV Stick 4K into your TV's HDMI port, sign into your streaming services, and you're ready to start binge-watching your favorite movies and shows.

Echo Dot (Fourth Generation)

Regular price: $50

$50 Sale price: $28 (lowest price ever)

On sale for $28 (was $50) at Amazon, the Echo Dot (fourth generation) -- priced at the cheapest we've ever seen -- is one of the best ways to convert your home into a smart home, thanks to Alexa. While it can pair with just about any streaming device, the smart speaker can also stream music and podcasts in your home by just asking the voice assistant. Just say, "Hey Alexa! Play "Everlong" by Foo Fighters on Spotify" and you'll be rocking out in no time.

Meanwhile, the Echo Dot can access services like Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music and Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Pocketcasts, of course Audible and Prime Music, and many others.

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV



Regular price: $830

Sale price: $500 (all-time lowest price ever)

This week, you can pick up the Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $500, or $330 off its list price -- that's a 40 percent savings and the all-time lowest price ever. This is the retail giant's first Amazon-branded 4K TV (manufactured by TCL) features the Fire TV streaming platform with quick access to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Prime Video, and other streaming apps, a massive 65-inch Ultra HD display, Dolby Vision support for sharper and clearer 4K picture quality, and the Alexa voice assistant built-in. Not bad for just $500.

Kindle Paperwhite

Regular price: $140

$140 Sale price: $105

Looking for a last minute Mother's Day gift? Amazon has you covered with sales across its best-selling devices, including Kindle e-readers. This version of the Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8" display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns. The device can store thousands of titles, making it easy to take a library on the go.

If Mom is more of an audio book fan, give her the gift of an Audible membership so she can get new books every month.



