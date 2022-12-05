Top Deals This Week: Save on Express VPN, CuriosityStream, Fire TV & More

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Every week, we're rounding up the best deals on streaming services, electronics, subscriptions, and products we think TV Guide readers will love. This week, the list includes lifetime access to a library of documentaries, a year long discount on live TV streaming, a small but mighty streaming device, and more.

Here are the top deals of the week.

DIRECTV STREAM

Regular price: starting at $75/mo.

starting at $75/mo. Sale: $10 off/mo. for 12 months

Right now, DIRECTV STREAM is offering new subscribers a discount of $10 per month for 12 months. This offer is good for all live TV streaming packages for new subscribers with purchase of the DIRECTV STREAM Device.

As a bonus, the streaming service is also throwing in three months of access to premium channels, including HBO Max, Showtime, Starz, MGM+, and Cinemax for free (a $160 value) with the Entertainment and Ultimate package options.



CuriosityStream Lifetime Subscription

Regular price: $250

$250 Sale price: $179

Stack Commerce has a new deal for documentary fans. Right now, you can sign up for a lifetime subscription to the streaming service CuriosityStream for $179, normally $250 - that's a 28% savings. With a subscription, you'll get access to a library of thousands of documentaries on science, technology, history, nature, and art.



ExpressVPN

Regular price: $12.95/mo.

$12.95/mo. Sale: 49% off + 3 months free

ExpressVPN is currently offering a deal for 49% off the normal price and three free extra months when you sign up for a 12 month plan, bringing the cost down to just $6.67 per month.



Fire TV Stick 4K

Regular price: $50

$50 Sale price: $30

The Fire TV Stick 4K offers 4K UHD streaming in a convenient, travel friendly device. Just plug it in and you'll be connected to the Fire TV interface where you can easily navigate to your favorite streaming apps, search hundreds of channels to find the content you want to watch, and set up a personalized profile to keep track of your streaming preferences.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is compatible with HD TVs and 4K UHD TVs. 4K streaming requires 4K UHD TV and available 4K content.



SelectTV Streaming App



Regular price: $479

$479 Sale price: $100

Say goodbye to going from one app to another. SelectTV combines various streaming services, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, and more into one convenient app that organizes movies, TV shows, originals, and even live streams. Right now, you can score a lifetime subscription for $100, or $379 off with StackSocial. That's nearly a 79% savings for lifetime access.



Eero Pro 6E Mesh WiFi Router

Regular Price: $250-550

$250-550 Sale Price: $200-440

Amazon has a deal on its Eero Pro 6E, the newest and most high-end option in the Eero line for faster internet speeds and more reliable connections. The three pack system offers coverage up to 6,000 square feet and can support over 100 connected devices. Right now, you can save 20% on a one, two, or three pack.