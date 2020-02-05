If the romantic adventures of Lara Jean (Lana Condor) in To All the Boys I've Loved Before have gotten you in the mood to write some secret love letters of your own, you're in luck! To celebrate the upcoming premiere of Netflix's sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Hasbro has created a party game that invites players to jot down their thoughts and place them in Lara Jean's Box of Secrets.

Designed for three to six players, ages 14 and up, Hasbro's To All the Boys I've Loved Before board game is equipped with three different types of card categories — Would You Rather, The Truth Hurts, and Return to Sender — which players draw and write down their responses to before tucking them into the secret box. There are also personality trait tokens (passionate, perceptive, confident, and temperamental) that players will collect along the way in hopes of winning. The game also includes a personality quiz which allows users to figure out which To All the Boys I've Loved Before character they're most like.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Trailer Channels That Scene From Romeo + Juliet

According to PopSugar, which first reported certain details of the game, it will hit shelves on Friday, Feb. 14, just in time for that last-minute Valentine's Day purchase. However, Amazon currently has Hasbro's To All the Boys I've Loved Before game available to pre-order.

Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before adapted the novel of the same name by Jenny Han, and P.S. I Still Love You is based in part on the second book in the series. Netflix has already given the green light to a third film in the series, To All the Boys: Always and Forever Lara Jean, which is expected to draw from the final installment of the book trilogy, Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, Feb. 12.