The Wonder Years Reboot with Dule Hill Is Officially Happening at ABC

"What would you do if I sang out a tune?" If those song lyrics strike a chord in your memory triggering a homemade movie montage, you were probably a fan of ABC's The Wonder Years when it ran from 1988 to 1993. The original series was created by writers Neal Marlens and Carol Black and their goal was to create a family show that would appeal to the baby-boomer generation by setting the series in the late '60s, a time of radical change in America's history. They also wanted the show to chronicle the life of a normal boy growing up during the period. The original Wonder Years was the series that America watched Fred Savage grow up on. Now all grown up and enjoying a thriving career as both an actor and director, Savage will be one of the creative forces behind the new ABC reboot of the beloved series.

The new reboot will explore how a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama in the turbulent late 1960s made sure it was The Wonder Years for them, too. The new Wonder Years centers on the family's teenage son Dean Williams (Elisha "EJ" Williams), much like the original series focused on Kevin Arnold (Savage). Psych star Dule Hill and Saycon Sengbloh will play Dean's parents, and Laura Kariuki will play his teen sister. Don Cheadle will be the narrator of the show, voicing the events of the series as an adult version of Dean.

The creatives behind the reboot include executive producer and writer Saladin Patterson, executive producers Lee Daniels and Marc Velez, and Savage, who will also direct the pilot episode.

The Wonder Years reboot will premiere on ABC in the 2021-22 TV season.