Will Jennifer Coolidge be back?
When Mike White's satirical dramedy The White Lotus dropped on HBO Max last summer, it quickly became one of the most talked-about shows. The series that followed wealthy tourists as they vacation at a luxurious White Lotus resort in Hawaii was praised for its dry humor, standout performances by cast members from Jennifer Coolidge to Murray Bartlett, and, above all else, biting commentary on class and privilege. Before the show completed its 6-episode run, it was renewed for Season 2. The upcoming installment will see a new group of travelers staying at a different White Lotus property, and details are beginning to roll in about the guests and hosts with whom we'll spend our next vacation.
Here's everything to know about The White Lotus Season 2.
Deadline reported that Michael Imperioli of The Sopranos fame will star in Season 2 of The White Lotus. He plays Dominic Di Grasso, who is traveling with his father and son. "Very excited to be joining Mike White and team!" Imperioli posted on Instagram following the news. In the post, the actor tagged Season 1 fan-favorite Jennifer Coolidge, who is rumored to return for the new season, but no official confirmation has been made.
Deadline also reported that Aubrey Plaza will join the new installment. Plaza stars as Harper Spiller, a woman vacationing with her husband and his friends.
Along with Coolidge, Season 1's cast included Jake Lacy, Alexandra Daddario, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, and Natasha Rothwell. Given the premise of the new season, it's unlikely that we'll see many returning faces.
No official release date has been announced for The White Lotus Season 2.
David Bernad and Nick Hall will return as co-executive producers with Mike White. Mark Kamine joins as co-executive producer.
Season 2 of The White Lotus has not been released, but you can watch the first season on HBO Max.