Mama mia! The biggest movie of the year is coming home. The Super Mario Bros. Movie will soon be available to stream through Amazon Prime Video, so you can watch it for the first time, second time, or millionth time. The family film and adaptation of Nintendo's incredibly popular video game franchise follows Mario (Chris Pratt) and Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) as they try to rescue Mario's brother, Luigi (Charlie Day).

The family film was blasted by critics, tallying a surprising 48 metascore on Metacritic, but bad reviews couldn't stop Mario from racing up the flagpole. The movie has grossed more than $1.1 billion dollars worldwide, making it the highest grossing film of the year and the most successful video game adaptation of all time.

When does The Super Mario Bros. Movie stream?

After many rumors and much speculation, it was finally announced that The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be available to stream on Tuesday, May 16.

Soon, you can watch it home.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Universal Pictures

About The Super Mario Bros. Movie



Official synopsis from Warner Bros: While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario taps into his own power.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Jack Black. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel.

