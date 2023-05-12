Join or Sign In
We return to Cousins Beach soon!
It's almost time to return to Cousins Beach, as Season 2 of Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty is coming soon. Amazon Prime Video's romantic drama about teens in Massachusetts, based on Jenny Han's books, became a hit for the streaming service when it came out last summer as it captured all the joy and heartbreak of young love (and beach volleyball tournaments for charity).
Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty followed 16-year-old Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) on her annual summer trip to her family's favorite vacation spot, where she found herself in a love triangle with brothers and walking Abercrombie and Fitch models Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Meanwhile, the boys' mother, Susannah (Rachel Blanchard), revealed she has breast cancer and agreed to participate in a cancer trial to hopefully find a cure — a deviation from the book's storyline.
While the first season used the first book as inspiration, Amazon Studios did take some other liberties; in the show, Jeremiah is bisexual, and Belly participates in the debutante ball. Han has teased more changes in Season 2, but we're still expecting plenty of elements from the second book in the series, It's Not Summer Without You. If Amazon picks up The Summer I Turned Pretty for a third season, that will likely round out the trilogy with We'll Always Have Summer. We're hoping we can see the Belly-Conrad-Jeremiah love triangle through to the end, regardless of whether you're Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah (or even Team Cam).
So if you're here for teenage love triangles, coastal grandma aesthetics, and books-turned-TV-series, keep reading for everything we know about the Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.
Good news, my pretties. We finally have a premiere date for the new season. You can expect to return to the beach (and the love triangles) on July 14, with episodes airing through August. More details are below.
On May 5, Amazon announced that The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 will be released on July 14, with the first three episodes dropping at once. New episodes will drop every Friday until the season finale on Aug. 18. The cast had some fun making the announcement.
Filming on Season 2 officially wrapped in November 2022. The show's official Twitter account shared this adorable pic of some of the cast to prove it. What we'd like to know is: Where can we get our hands on one of those jackets?
MAJOR possible spoiler alert for Season 2: In the second book of Jenny Han's trilogy, Susannah dies from breast cancer, which naturally has a deep effect on her sons. Amid the grief, Conrad runs away from home, and Belly and Jeremiah head out on a road trip to find him. Through it all, Belly and Jeremiah get closer and the love triangle deepens.
However, we don't know how closely the TV adaptation will follow that storyline. Han's TikToks have shown Rachel Blanchard, who plays Susannah, hanging out during Season 2 filming, indicating we'll most likely see her character in the next installment. Whether those are flashbacks or present-day scenes remains to be seen. At the end of Season 1, Susannah agreed to start clinical trials for her cancer treatment, and Han has hinted that there will be more deviations from the books in Season 2. "There's always gonna be changes here and there, so I guess you'll just have to wait and see," Han told E! News at the 20th Annual Asian American Awards on Dec. 17. "I'm the one doing the changes, so I guess get mad at me, because I'm the one who's changing it!"
Most of the summer vacation house crew will be returning in Season 2, including the Conklins — Belly (Tung), her mother Laurel (Jackie Chung), and her brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) — as well as Conrad (Briney) and Jeremiah (Casalegno). Belly's friends Taylor (Rain Spencer) and Cam (David Iacono) are also set to return.
On Aug. 31, 2022, Amazon announced two new cast members: Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher will be joining Season 2 in recurring roles. Fisher will be playing a character named Skye, who does not appear in the books.
Season 2 of TSITP will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video. You can watch the full first season now.