The Summer I Turned Pretty's Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer on Where Steven and Taylor's Relationship Goes Next

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty, "Love Triangle." Read at your own risk!]

Editor's note: This interview was conducted prior to the actors strike.

The Season 2 finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty is here, and Team Jeremiah is celebrating (this viewer included!). But Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) are not the only ones who got together by the end of Episode 8. Throughout this season of the romance drama from Jenny Han, Steven (Sean Kaufman) and Taylor (Rain Spencer) have been taking their relationship to the next level. Yes, it involved Steven literally fighting Taylor's boyfriend Milo (Will Spencer), whom Taylor then broke up with — followed by Milo releasing a diss track about Steven. But all of that drama brought Steven and Taylor closer, and by the end of Season 2 Episode 8, it looks like they are officially a couple.

"You're going to college soon, and I just, I don't want to be hurt by you," Taylor tells Steven.

"It's not gonna happen," Steven responds. "If anything, you're gonna be the one that's breaking my heart. Not the other way around." The two then embrace and kiss.

After this scene, we had to ask Kaufman and Spencer about their characters' future. Can the audience assume they are going to try out the relationship once Steven heads to college?

"One thing that's kind of beautiful about Steven and Taylor's relationship is there's so many endless opportunities," Kaufman told TV Guide. "Taylor, she'd be finishing up high school. Steven's going off to college, and I think there's just this wide wide world of opportunity."

Rain Spencer, Sean Kaufman, The Summer I Turned Pretty Prime Video

Kaufman likened their relationship to a tree. "As the tree grows, each branch just spreads out farther and farther and there's more and more opportunities," he added. "Steven [and] Taylor have been together by each other's sides for a long while, and I'd like to see it continue. But we will just have to wait and see."

For Taylor, it's clear why she's fearful of getting hurt again by her longtime crush (remember last summer, when he made out with her and then went back to his ex-girlfriend?). Rain Spencer shared why her character is willing to take the risk this time. "She knows that her feelings are never gonna go away," Spencer told TV Guide. "At some point, the fear of losing him is greater than the fear of being vulnerable for the first time."

And it's hard to deny the chemistry between them. "Sure, he can't write music or rip his shirt off and have a six-pack under there. Whatever, who needs those things in life?" Kaufman said of his character. Still, he believes Steven is a better fit for Taylor than Milo is. "He makes her laugh. Have you ever seen Taylor laugh harder on screen than when she's with Steven?"

Point taken! We can't help but feel happy for Taylor now that Steven's reciprocated her feelings — and can only hope he will treat her better this time around.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 is available to stream on Prime Video.